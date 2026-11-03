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North Carolina State Considering 2 Former NFL Quarterbacks For Head Coaching Job
College Football

North Carolina State Considering 2 Former NFL Quarterbacks For Head Coaching Job

Updated Nov. 3, 2026 8:35 p.m. ET

Could two former North Carolina State quarterbacks be competing against one another? 

Both Phillip Rivers and Russell Wilson flourished in the NFL throughout the 2010s after representing the Wolfpack in college. Now they may be going head-to-head for their alma mater's head coaching vacany. 

On Saturday, Rivers was reported as a target for North Carolina State's top job. On Tuesday, Wilson entered the conversation according to ESPN, the Wolfpack interviewed him for the position. 

Wilson spent his first three seasons of college ball in Raleigh. He led the ACC with 3,563 passing yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior as the Wolfpack went 9-4. 

Russell Wilson spent three seasons at North Carolina State (Photo by Robert Willett/Raleigh News &amp; Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Wilson transferred to Wisconsin for one season, before being selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He led the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl victory in his second NFL season. They returned the following year, but were defeated by the New England Patriots. 

The Denver Broncos ultimately traded for Wilson after the 2022 season. He then had one-year stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants before retiring and pursuing a broadcast career. 

Russell Wilson led Seattle over Denver in Super XLVIII. (Photo by Jesse Beals/ Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wilson has been out of the NFL for over a year, and carries no coaching experience. That is where he differs from Rivers, who coaches his son, Gunner, at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. 

But both would provide a program icon, and in this era of college sports, that can be effective. 

The Wolfpack fired Dave Doeren from his position of head coach last week, during his 14th season in Raleigh. 

Todd Goebbel took over on an interim basis, and led the Wolfpack to a 31-10 win over Cal on Saturday. But NC State will embark on a national search for head coach, and could be deciding between former quarterbacks. 

Rivers defeated Wilson both times they met during their professional careers. Will either win this race to become the Wolfpacks' next head coach? 

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