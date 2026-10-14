NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley Among 24 Eagles On Injury Report; Caleb Williams Returns

Wednesday in the NFL brought updates on two quarterbacks working their way back from injury.

The Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears provided updates on their situations ahead of the weekend. Lamar Jackson is inching closer to a return for the Ravens, while Caleb Williams took a real step forward in Chicago.

Jackson was absent again from the portion of Ravens practice open to reporters, but there's a "realistic chance" he plays Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, Williams was a full participant in the Bears’ Wednesday walkthrough, the clearest sign yet that he could be back under center against the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s the latest from around the NFL on Wednesday.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams took a real step toward returning for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, serving as a full participant in Chicago’s Wednesday walkthrough after missing the past three weeks with a hamstring injury.

It’s a positive sign that Williams could be back on the field soon, but head coach Ben Johnson didn't rush to say his return would come against Atlanta when asked who would start under center this week.

"It’s still fluid," Johnson told reporters, "but I feel good about the plan that we have in place at this point."

Williams showed progress last week, logging a limited practice and working through pregame warm-ups as he inches closer to a return.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was initially expected to miss three to four games after injuring his hamstring in Week 2, and the Bears went 2-1 without him, with backups Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent each starting and picking up a win, though Bagent struggled in last week’s 31-7 loss to the Packers.

Johnson also acknowledged the tight turnaround before Chicago’s Thursday night game against the Falcons could factor into how the team handles the quarterback's workload regardless of who starts.

"I don't know that any of them are exactly 100% at this point of the season, so that's something that we certainly look at," Johnson said.

Barkley, DeVonta Smith Still Out As Offense Struggles

Running back Saquon Barkley and Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith both sat out again Wednesday as the Eagles opened their practice week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, both still nursing hamstring injuries.

Barkley missed last week’s game in London after playing just four snaps against the Rams the week prior, and Smith has now missed the last two games.

Philadelphia’s offense has cratered without its two biggest weapons as the Eagles have managed just 404 total yards over those two losses.

Earlier in the week, head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters he was "hopeful" one or both could return this week.

The need is especially urgent at running back, where backup Tank Bigsby is on injured reserve and third-stringer Will Shipley is now expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury suffered against the Jaguars.

That left Philadelphia finishing that game with two practice-squad call-ups, Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele, and just 22 rushing yards on 18 carries — the team’s lowest rushing output in a game since 2015.

Barkley and Smith are far from the only Eagles players dealing with injuries as six players sat out Wednesday’s practice in total, while 11 other players were limited participants. Seven more Eagles players were listed as full participants on Wednesday's injury report, including quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf).

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was missing again from the open portion of Ravens' practice Wednesday as he continues working back from the ankle injury that’s already cost him one game.

Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday that Jackson was "definitely day-to-day" adding, "To Lamar’s credit, he’s working his butt off and he's doing everything he can to be out here." ESPN reported Wednesday that Jackson has a "realistic chance" to play Sunday.

Jackson went down two weeks ago in a win over the Titans, sacked on the final play of the first half with a sprained left ankle. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns before having to leave the game.

Tyler Huntley has stepped in his place after filling in for Jackson nearly half of last season, throwing for 201 yards and two scores and rushing for the winning touchdown in overtime of last week’s win over the Falcons.

At 4-1, Baltimore has some margin to be careful with Jackson’s return, especially after last season’s hamstring injury lingered well past his initial comeback.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. isn't expected to be sidelined long after exiting late against the Baltimore Ravens with a rib injury.

Since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, wide receiver A.J. Brown has been on injured reserve, but his return could take place as early as Sunday. Head coach Mike Vrabel announced Wednesday that Brown has been designated to return to practice.

Brown returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity as he works his way back to full strength.

The Patriots acquired Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason for a 2028 first-round pick. The offense has had plenty of ups and downs since his injury, but both Romeo Doubs and Efton Chism III have seen steady improvements in production since.

Getting Brown back into an improving offense will be huge for Drake Maye as the Patriots push to stay competitive in the AFC playoff picture.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that Michael Penix Jr. is expected to start against the Chicago Bears, barring any setbacks. Since entering the league, he has struggled to stay healthy, so avoiding missed time is a positive sign for both Penix and the Falcons.

Following Penix’s exit against the Ravens, backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came in and threw a game-ending interception in overtime. Before his injury, Penix was having a strong outing, throwing for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Through his first three starts this season, Penix is off to the best stretch of his career, especially impressive considering he's returning from a season-ending knee injury. He's completed 67.5% of his passes for 719 yards, three touchdowns, and just one interception.

Keeping Penix on the field is massive for a Falcons team competing in a wide-open NFC South. With both Atlanta and Chicago sitting at 3-2, Caleb Williams and Penix are set to face off in a must-win game for both sides.