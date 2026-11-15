Chiefs Have Found Perfect Ingredient To Make Another Run With Patrick Mahomes: Youth

MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM (ATLANTA) — The fact that Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes Sunday in a 35-13 rout of the Falcons isn't in itself incredible. The Chiefs quarterback had done that six times before in his career, eight if you count playoff games.

But consider the guys who caught those five touchdown passes, and it's an even more impressive feat:

two to running back Emmett Johnson, a rookie making his first NFL start

one to Josh Downs, a receiver who just joined the team Tuesday

one to Cyrus Allen, another rookie who had five career catches

one to Andrew Armstrong, a first-year player who had two career catches

So, on two of those, Mahomes (who now has 359 career touchdowns) hurried to track down the game ball from a player's first NFL touchdown, to make sure he had a priceless keepsake, just as he still is proud of his first.

"I mean, playing in the NFL is a dream," Mahomes explained after the Chiefs improved to 7-2 on the season. "Like, as a kid, it's a dream, and you never know if you ever get that first touchdown when you get here. I still know exactly where my first touchdown football is. I know how important it is to me whenever people come to the house and ask about it. So I know when you score, you're just celebrating, not really paying attention to what's going on, so I make sure to grab that, so they have that memory, because they've worked their entire life to be here."

The Chiefs easily won in Atlanta on Sunday, and did so without their leading rusher, Kenneth Walker, or without three starting offensive linemen for most of the game. Mahomes had injured his throwing elbow last week, so he was "a little nervous" and unsure about whether he'd be able to drive the ball downfield at full strength.

Mahomes had a 50-yard throw to Rashee Rice, the 43-yard touchdown to Armstrong and a 39-yard touchdown to Allen, all adding up to a 348-yard day. It was his first five-touchdown game since 2022 and a 135.5 passer rating, somehow the sixth-best in his 10-year NFL career.

"As the game went on, guys stepped up and made plays happen," Mahomes said, noting an early injury to Travis Kelce that limited him to one catch the rest of the game. "We were able to get a lot of guys involved. There were still missed opportunities out there, but it was good to see other guys step up and make plays."

Even when they're not at full strength, the Chiefs are balanced and well-rounded, winning on both sides of the ball and with both halves of their offense. Atlanta is in last place in the worst division in the NFL, but the Falcons have beaten the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers. This was easily the Chiefs' best showing since a season-opening 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos, as the defense kept Falcons star Bijan Robinson in check and held the Falcons to three points midway through the fourth quarter.

"We did a good job of playing cohesive defense, staying together," linebacker Nick Bolton, who had a game-high nine tackles and a forced fumble, told me following the win. "It's a long season, and we're just trying to build momentum as the season keeps going. Every team I've been on hasn't looked the same, even getting to the Super Bowl. This is no different, playing week by week."

Fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson filled in perfectly for Kenneth Walker in the Chiefs' win over the Falcons. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With Sunday's win, the Chiefs exceeded their win total for all of last season, a 6-11 campaign that saw Mahomes injured and not himself when he was healthy. But before that, they'd been to the Super Bowl three years in a row, winning two of them, so this is a locker room still guided by core leaders whose confidence comes not from first-touchdown mementos, but championship rings.

It's still too early to call them the team to beat in the AFC. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals are also 7-2, and the only team with a better record is the Buffalo Bills (8-1), who host the Chiefs in their new stadium on Thanksgiving night. The winner of that game will be seen as an AFC favorite, both loaded with playoff experience. But this Chiefs team has an added element: impact rookies.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick from Nebraska, has shown promise in small glimpses, but a groin injury sidelined Walker late in the week, giving the rookie his first NFL start. He showed he was ready from the opening drive, turning five carries into 36 yards before recording a 12-yard catch on a throw from Mahomes for the first touchdown of the day. He rushed for 101 yards and caught six passes for 70 yards and two scores, a monster game on the same field as arguably the NFL's best back in Robinson.

"He did a great job," Mahomes said. "He runs tough, he runs hard, he breaks tackles. Whenever he gets chances in the receiving game, he makes plays there as well. Having Kenneth and how great he's playing, he hasn't gotten as many opportunities, but when his number got called, he stepped in and made plays happen."

The youth movement is all over the team, with rookies and second-year players making plays. That includes defensive end Ashton Gillotte, who said he loves this team's combination of upside and experience.

"Young blood is good, especially as you get more and more refined," Gillotte, who got his third sack in five games on Sunday, told me. "We've got good vets like KT (Khyris Tonga), George, Chris [Jones]. They keep your head on straight, to know when to rein it back in. It feels good, because we've got a good group."

Andy Reid is the oldest coach in the league at 68, but he's surrounded himself with a young team as he tries to get back for another Super Bowl in a truly dynastic run since Mahomes' arrival.

"We're one of the youngest teams in the league, and they're getting better every week," Reid said. "It's good the coaches keep coaching them. You have to have a little bit of patience with them, but they're doing a good job."

Downs, acquired from the Colts at the trade deadline, could be a missing piece at a position where they've needed help. He and Mahomes had essentially two practices together, and yet the quarterback had the confidence to throw to him in the red zone, well-covered, for an 18-yard back-shoulder touchdown in the end zone.

Reid called it a "trust play," excited about the potential of what's ahead. And Downs felt the same way, enjoying his move from a 2-7 team to a 7-2 team.

"The fact that I was able to come in here and he's trusting me in those positions, it's nothing short of a blessing," Downs said. "I'm very appreciative. … The coaches are trusting me when I've been here like three days. Pat gave me a chance and I went up and made a play. I'm excited to keep doing that. First game, first touchdown, can't write it any better than that."

We obviously don’t know if the Chiefs’ band of newcomers will be ready for postseason success, but Sunday proved that Mahomes can win games with this youthful group. And if they can get more performances like this, then maybe it’s time to start viewing the Chiefs as the Chiefs of old again.