11:16a ET
College Football
College Football
College Football Week 13 Top Moments, Scores: Bryce Underwood Playing?
Updated: Nov 28, 2026 - 11:16 AM ET
The final week of the college football regular season is here and it's rivalries galore.
No. 21 Ohio State hosts Michigan in the most historic rivalry in the sport on "Big Noon Kickoff" (noon ET on FOX).
No. 9 UCLA controls its destiny for a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance, but needs to get through crosstown rival No. 15 USC to get there (3:30 p.m. ET).
The final rivalry of the night is the Iron Bowl between No. 6 Alabama and Auburn (7:30 p.m. ET)
Follow along for the top moments and results from Week 13!
2 posts
10:37a ET
Bryce Underwood Expected To Start?
share
recommended
-
CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 13 Games, Including Ohio State-Michigan, UCLA-USC
2026 College Football Hot Seat Odds: Which Coaches Could Be Out?
2026 College Football Odds: Will Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Leave Michigan?
-
2026 Conference Championship Scenarios: Who Can Clinch On Last Day Of Regular Season
Lincoln Riley's Last Stand: What's Next If USC Doesn't Beat UCLA, Make The CFP?
How To Bet Today's Best Games: Broncos-Steelers, Lakers-Spurs, More — Nov. 27
-
2026 College Football Week 13: Best Games To Watch This Weekend
CFB Week 13 Betting Report: 'People Will Still Be All Over Michigan-Ohio State'
2026 NFL, CFB Odds: Best Bets For Louisville-Kentucky, Falcons-Vikings
Item 1 of 3