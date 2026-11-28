College Football

College Football College Football Week 13 Top Moments, Scores: Bryce Underwood Playing? Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The final week of the college football regular season is here and it's rivalries galore.

No. 21 Ohio State hosts Michigan in the most historic rivalry in the sport on "Big Noon Kickoff" (noon ET on FOX).

No. 9 UCLA controls its destiny for a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance, but needs to get through crosstown rival No. 15 USC to get there (3:30 p.m. ET).

The final rivalry of the night is the Iron Bowl between No. 6 Alabama and Auburn (7:30 p.m. ET)

Follow along for the top moments and results from Week 13!

share