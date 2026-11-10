College Football
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's 2026 College Football Top 10 — Week 11
College Football

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's 2026 College Football Top 10 — Week 11

Published Nov. 10, 2026 2:58 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

Being ranked in the top two has not gone well for teams this season. 

Here are my latest college football rankings, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

 

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10.

UCLA Bruins

UCLA

Last Week: NR
To Make CFP: -430
Title Odds: +3300

It is not as extreme as BYU, but the power ratings see UCLA as a top-12 team or so, and that's it. The SOS rank is one spot better than Utah at 67. We’re looking at an offense outside the top 40 in efficiency and how much longer can the Bruins play the turnover-voodoo-doll game? It has been a great story getting to 9-0, but it wouldn't surprise me if the Bruins dropped the final two games at Michigan and vs. USC. 

Last Week: 9
To Make CFP: -1300
Title Odds: +1050

It’s OK to have your highest rated Big Ten team this low. It's that kind of year in the league. I was really surprised the CFP had Indiana so high last week, but I get the sense it will fall this week, and then, of course, go out Saturday and smother USC. IU really needs a healthy Josh Hoover and for that offensive line to improve. It is pretty amazing to think this version of IU is still the favorite to win the Big Ten. That's quite the testament to the job Curt Cignetti has done. 

8.

BYU Cougars

BYU

Last Week: 7
To Make CFP: +255
Title Odds: +10000

Two losses but the Cougars also have wins over Notre Dame and Arizona. The underlying numbers don’t support BYU as a top-10 team — 23 in Sagarin, 17 in FPI and SP+, 20th in offensive efficiency and 25th in defensive efficiency. A perfectly fine team, but not a title contender. But with the Cougars' résumé factored in, I have them here for now, because the Irish win has to count for something. 

7.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee

Last Week: NR
To Make CFP: +130
Title Odds: +3700

It's not as easy to say Tennessee should be ranked ahead of Bama because Texas fits into this trio as well and the Horns did win in Knoxville. It’s fine, the Vols control their CFP fate with a schedule of at A&M, vs. LSU and at Vanderbilt. I’d like their chances of getting in at 9-3, but they could take a lot of pressure off themselves by winning at Kyle Field this week. That defense should give Marcel Reed fits. 

6.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama

Last Week: 10
To Make CFP: -3000
Title Odds: +680

Maybe Alabama is good, huh? Bama was a lighting rod all week for those who felt the CFP had it way overranked. That was an impressive win for the Tide in Baton Rouge, even if they were outgained. Every high leverage, key play, especially in the red zone, went Bama’s way. 

 

Last Week: 1
To Make CFP: -2500
Title Odds: +800

It looked like that game Saturday was headed sideways at halftime, but give the Canes credit for putting themselves in position to tie or win the game. It was a rough week, as the Malachi Toney injury clearly affected the first half performance, considering the timing of the injury (late Wednesday) likely affected game planning. All of the Canes' goals are still ahead of them, but they need to be careful this week against Duke RB Nate Sheppard, who will be a problem for those linebackers in coverage. 

4.

Texas Longhorns

Texas

Last Week: 5
To Make CFP: -380
Title Odds: +1050

Despite two losses and really not putting together a complete game, Texas has some really good wins — "real" Ohio State, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee. So I’ll slot them in here. Like many teams, the Horns have a bunch of injuries. A trip to LSU awaits. 

Last Week: 4
To Make CFP: -4000
Title Odds: +400

Notre Dame jumped on Miami early and the Irish defensive front dominated the Miami OL to give Marcus Freeman his biggest regular-season win. The CFP rankings last week really made no sense, and power ratings and efficiency ratings firmly had the Irish in the top five. CJ Carr has climbed into serious Heisman contention, as Jeremiah Smith has seen his QB go down and Malachi Toney is out with an ankle injury. I don't expect the 2026 Irish to follow the same path as the 1993 Irish in the game after beating a No. 1 team from the state of Florida. 

2.

Utah Utes

Utah

Last Week: 3
To Make CFP: -700
Title Odds: +2600

The Utes continue to play from ahead and, despite giving up that early lead against BYU, Utah controlled the second half and picked off Bear Bachmeier four times. Utah is a really solid team, but do I think it is really the second best team in the country? No, I dont. Most computer ratings have the Utes as a fringe top-10 team, but they’ve taken care of business so far. Utah is a slight favorite at Arizona, as it looks to avoid being the next top-two team to go down, which has happened each of the last five weeks. 

Last Week: 2
To Make CFP: -9000
Title Odds: +245

Georgia should be a unanimous No. 1 right now despite Utah being undefeated. The Bulldogs have a horrible loss, but wins over Alabama and Ole Miss, as well as top-eight unit ratings in offensive and defensive efficiency, make them a clear No. 1 in my book. The defense has been nasty the last two weeks, as it hasn’t allowed a point in the first three quarters. A desperate Missouri heads to Athens this week.

 
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