AP Top 25: Georgia Reclaims No. 1 Ranking; Ohio State Slides To No. 21

Georgia was voted No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 for the second time this season Sunday, unbeaten UCLA matched its highest ranking in 25 years and Ohio State’s free fall continued after a wild weekend that followed the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year.

Miami became the fourth No. 1 team to get knocked out of the top spot, the most in a single season since 2008. Only one team — No. 6 Indiana, which was idle — remained in the same spot it had a week ago in the Top 25.

Georgia turned in one of the most dominant performances of the season in a 42-7 victory at Ole Miss on Saturday. The Bulldogs had been No. 1 for one week when they were upset by Auburn on Oct. 17 but never dropped out of the top five, and they were the voters’ choice for No. 1 by a wide margin over Utah and Notre Dame.

Utah moved up one spot to No. 2 after its 28-20 win over rival BYU and the Utes now have their highest-ever AP ranking in the regular season. The Fighting Irish’s 31-24 win over Miami pushed them up one rung to No. 3, while the Hurricanes fell to No. 5 after their first loss.

Georgia earned 53 of the 70 first-place votes from the media voting panel. Utah received 12 first-place votes and Notre Dame got five.

UCLA is 9-0 for the first time since 1998 and moved up to No. 4. It’s the Bruins’ highest ranking since their 2001 team was No. 4 following a 6-0 start. After Miami, Indiana, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and Texas Tech completed the top 10.

Alabama and Texas were both rewarded with road wins and moved up two spots. The Crimson Tide won at LSU and the Longhorns at Missouri.

Tennessee jumped from No. 16 to No. 9, its highest ranking in two years, after an impressive 34-6 win over a top-10 Kentucky. Texas Tech returned to the top 10 after outscoring West Virginia 53-48.

Ohio State, which was No. 2 two weeks ago, went from No. 11 after its loss at USC to No. 21 this week after a 41-28 home loss to Oregon. The Buckeyes hadn’t been ranked so low, excluding the 2020 pandemic season, since 2014.

Full AP Top 25

25. SMU

24. LSU

23. New Mexico

22. Arizona

21. Ohio State

20. South Carolina

19. Ole Miss

18. Oregon

17. Boise State

16. Iowa

15. USC

14. Houston

13. Kentucky

12. BYU

11. Wake Forest

10. Texas Tech

9. Tennessee

8. Texas

7. Alabama

6. Indiana

5. Miami

4. UCLA

3. Notre Dame

2. Utah

1. Georgia

In And Out

Oregon avoided its fourth loss of the season after upsetting Ohio State on the road 41-28. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In: No. 18 Oregon’s big win at Ohio State, which followed a ranked home win over Northwestern, put the Ducks in the poll for the first time in five weeks.

In: No. 25 SMU had been ranked all season until it lost at Syracuse and is now back after throttling Virginia Tech.

Out: Missouri’s loss to Texas was its second in three games and left the Tigers 1-3 against ranked opponents.

Out: Florida has lost four of five since its 4-0 start.

Poll Points

Utah is ranked No. 2 for the first time since 2008. (Photo by Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

— Utah has its highest ranking since the 2008 season’s final poll.

— The last time the Big 12 had two teams reach No. 2 or higher in the same season was 2015. BYU was No. 2 in the Oct. 18 poll.

— At No. 3, Notre Dame has the lowest ranking for a top-five team that just beat a No. 1 team since Auburn went from No. 4 to No. 3 after beating Alabama in 2013.

Conference Call

Alabama climbs to No. 7 after a 31-13 win over LSU. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

SEC (8 ranked teams): No. 1 Georgia, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Texas, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 19 Mississippi, No. 20 South Carolina, No. 24 LSU.

Big Ten (6): No. 4 UCLA, No. 6 Indiana, No. 15 USC, No. 16 Iowa, No. 18 Oregon, No. 21 Ohio State.

Big 12 (5): No. 2 Utah, No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 12 BYU, No. 14 Houston, No. 22 Arizona.

ACC (3): No. 5 Miami, No. 11 Wake Forest, No. 25 SMU.

Independent (1): No. 3 Notre Dame.

Pac-12 (1): No. 17 Boise State.

Mountain West (1): No. 23 New Mexico.

Ranked vs. Ranked

No. 2 Utah at No. 22 Arizona: Utah, alone in first place in the Big 12, hasn’t won in Tucson since 2021.

No. 8 Texas at No. 24 LSU: The Longhorns have won three straight and can go 5-0 against Top 25 opponents with a win here.

No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 25 SMU: The Demon Deacons can take a big step toward securing a spot in the ACC championship game.

No. 15 USC at No. 6 Indiana: The Trojans are 1-7 on the road against Top 25 opponents under Lincoln Riley, their only win against crosstown rival UCLA in 2022.

Reporting by The Associated Press.