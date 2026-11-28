Sometimes the answer is right in front of you.

For Michigan legend Charles Woodson, that answer is bringing back Warde Manuel as the school's athletic director.

Michigan bought out the remainder of Manuel's five-year contract this past summer, with the expectation that he would leave his position at the end of the year. However, that timeline changed when Michigan announced it was hiring former Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts.

In a surprising turn of events, Alberts was recently informed that he would not be taking over as Michigan's athletic director, despite having already signed a contract. Alberts' abrupt buyout is expected to cost Michigan roughly $17.2 million.

Following the change of plans, Manuel agreed to remain in the position until the university finds a new athletic director.

Woodson, however, believes Michigan would be smart to keep Manuel in Ann Arbor.

"Warde Manuel had one of the most successful runs as an athletic director in Michigan history, and I think they need to just go ahead and just hire him back," Woodson said on Week 13's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff." "I think they need to have that conversation. Whatever he's asking for, I think they need to consider it … under Manuel, Michigan had a 96% graduation success rate. …

"Everything happens from the top down. Once everything up there is shaky, then it reverberates through the team, and I think what you're seeing is a collection of bad decisions at the University of Michigan. They have to start to get that thing right, and I think that starts with bringing Warde back."

Under Manuel, Michigan won the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, with the school's men's basketball program being the current defending NCAA champions. Granted, head coach Dusty May left Michigan to be the new head coach of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks in June.

Manuel's time at Michigan has included plenty of controversy, which FOX Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" analyst Brady Quinn feels will ultimately prevent him from having the chance to be there beyond the de facto interim tag.

"Let's be honest about it: Warde was pushed out in part because there was Connor Stalions; there was Jim Harbaugh; the illegal recruiting; there was, obviously, the situation with Sherrone Moore, which I will not go into detail. And now, you're witnessing what's happening with everything else," Quinn said. "It's been dysfunctional, to say the least, at Michigan."

Michigan was at the center of a sign-stealing scandal that rocked the college football world during the team's 2023 national title campaign. That would be Jim Harbaugh's last as his alma mater's head coach. Harbaugh's successor, Sherrone Moore, was later fired after two seasons (2024-25) due to having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Manuel, who attended Michigan, has been the school's athletic director since 2016.