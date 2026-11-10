College Football
How Much Is Kyle Whittingham's Buyout At Michigan? Contract, Buyout Details In 2026
College Football

How Much Is Kyle Whittingham's Buyout At Michigan? Contract, Buyout Details In 2026

Updated Nov. 10, 2026 7:29 p.m. ET

Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham comfortably rolled into Ann Arbor as the new coach with no concerns following his impressive 20-year tenure at Utah. Heading into Week 11, Whittingham might find himself on the hot seat sooner or later.

The Wolverines’ 5-4 record, a lack of an explosive offense, and a controversial Hail Mary have highlighted Whittingham’s underwhelming start as head coach. Michigan clinched big wins over programs like then-No. 11 Oklahoma and on the road at Penn State, but the Wolverines recently fell 15-6 against a then-2-5 Michigan State team.

On top of disappointing losses, the Wolverines have struggled under center. Michigan benched starting quarterback Bryce Underwood after trailing Penn State in the first quarter, with backup Tommy Carr taking his place. Since then, Carr has remained the starter and holds a 1-2 record as QB1.

Here’s a look at Whittingham’s contract and buyout details in 2026:

How Much Is Whittingham Making In 2026?

Kyle Whittingham has led Michigan to a 5-4 start. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

After Whittingham resigned from Utah, he signed a five-year, $41 million contract to be the Wolverines' new head coach. Whittingham will receive $8 million in 2026 and a $100,000 increase each year. The Wolverines originally had former coach Sherrone Moore on a five-year, $27 million contract after Jim Harbaugh's departure.

How Much Is Whittingham’s Buyout?

Whittingham’s contract states that if he were fired without cause, he’d receive 75% of his remaining salary, which is the lowest in the Big Ten, according to GMB Wolverine. Michigan was already without its offensive coordinator when Jason Beck was fired after the Michigan State loss.

If the Wolverines were to fire Whittingham at the end of the season, the program would owe Whittingham a total of $24.75.

Michigan's Remaining Schedule And Toughest Games

Michigan fell to Indiana in overtime 13-6 in Week 8 to fall to 4-3. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

  • Week 1: vs. Western Michigan (Sept. 5) – W, 13-12
  • Week 2: vs. No. 11 Oklahoma (Sept. 12) – W, 17-10
  • Week 3: vs. UTEP (Sept. 19) – W, 52-17
  • Week 4: vs. No. 17 Iowa (Sept. 26) – L, 20-19
  • Week 5: vs. Minnesota (Oct. 3) – L, 20-14
  • Week 6: BYE
  • Week 7: vs. Penn State (Oct. 17) – W, 21-18
  • Week 8: vs. No. 6 Indiana (Oct. 24) – L, 13-6
  • Week 9: vs. Rutgers (Oct. 31) – W, 28-21
  • Week 10: vs. Michigan State (Nov. 7) – L, 15-6
  • Week 11: vs. No. 23 Oregon (Nov. 14)
  • Week 12: vs. No. 8 UCLA (Nov. 21)
  • Week 13: vs. No. 12 Ohio State (Nov. 28)
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