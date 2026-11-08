College Football Week 11 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch

With only three weeks left in the college football regular season, teams are still vying for one of the 12 spots in the College Football Playoff.

With that, every game has that much more urgency, as teams fight for a spot in their last conference title games.

Here are five sleeper games worth watching — and wagering on — in Week 11.

Also, see how much you could win with this week’s parlay slip at the end.

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Spread: UCLA -10

Why This Game Matters: Everyone seems to be waiting for UCLA to suffer its first loss, but coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins just keep winning. The path to the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff is clear: win out. But if the Bruins drop a game before reaching the title game, their CFP chances could take a huge hit.

The Outlook: Illinois has strung together four straight wins, climbing back up the Big Ten standings. And with two ranked opponents left on its schedule, it has a chance to make a statement heading into bowl season. The Bruins have risen to No. 3 behind the Big Ten’s best run game and a stout defense that allows just 14.1 points per game. Running back Wayne Knight continues to power UCLA, scoring 15 touchdowns this season.

Spread: Oklahoma -1.5

Why This Game Matters: Ole Miss just suffered its worst home loss since 2018, putting its Playoff chances in serious jeopardy. To revive any hope, the Rebels will need to win in style over their next three games.

The Outlook: Oklahoma has won and lost games in pairs all season. If that pattern holds, the Sooners are due for a loss this week after beating Florida last week. Meanwhile, Ole Miss hasn’t lost back-to-back games since 2022. Now, with running back Kewan Lacy out for the rest of the season, the Rebels need quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to bring his cape the rest of the way.

Spread: BYU -7.5

Why This Game Matters: BYU has lost two of its last three, and its Playoff hopes are hanging by a thread — but in college football, there’s always a chance. First, though, the Cougars have to deal with a Baylor team that leads the Big 12 in sacks and allows just 17 points per game.

The Outlook: Currently third in the Big 12 standings, the Cougars need some help from other teams to find their way to the conference title game. Running back LJ Martin’s return could be a huge boost for a BYU offense that has leaned on the legs of quarterback Bear Bachmeier in his absence. Since firing coach Dave Aranda, Baylor has won its last two games, averaging 41.5 points. With three straight ranked opponents to close the season, the Bears could play their way into the Big 12 Championship Game.

Spread: Louisville -2.5

Why This Game Matters: Louisville sits just outside the top two spots for the ACC Championship Game. The Cardinals need some late-season chaos involving Wake Forest and SMU, but first they must handle their remaining schedule, starting with North Carolina.

The Outlook: North Carolina has lost its last two ACC games by a combined four points, so the Tar Heels’ record could look a lot different. Louisville is averaging 43.5 points during this four-game winning streak, which has put the Cardinals back in the ACC conversation after back-to-back losses in Weeks 4 and 5.

Spread: North Texas -2.5

Why This Game Matters: North Texas is the only team still undefeated in American Conference play. UTSA suffered its first conference loss last week on the road against Florida Atlantic, but the Roadrunners now return to home where they are unbeaten this season. North Texas has beaten UTSA on the road only once since the teams began playing in 2013.

The Outlook: North Texas is once again out-gaining every offense in the nation, averaging 534.7 yards and 44.7 points per game, the second-most in the country. The Mean Green have won six straight and have scored at least 45 points in every game during that stretch. After last week’s loss, UTSA fell to third in the American Conference standings, just behind Memphis, despite having the same overall record as the Tigers and North Texas. If the Roadrunners can win this massive conference showdown against the Mean Green, they could move into the top spot.

Week 11 Parlay Slip

Bet $10 to win $265.28 if: