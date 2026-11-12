College Football
2026 College Football Week 11: Best Games To Watch This Weekend
College Football

2026 College Football Week 11: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

Published Nov. 12, 2026 4:55 p.m. ET

UCLA and Utah have both been surprise teams this season, as the Bruins and Utes both boast perfect records.

Can they remain unscathed this weekend? 

Also, can Miami — a team that was undefeated until falling to Notre Dame — get back on track?

Here are the best college football Week 11 games to watch, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 12.

 

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Spread: UCLA -10
Moneyline: UCLA -395, Illinois +310
O/U: 47.5

What To Know: According to FOX Sports betting analyst Sammy P, UCLA hit the lottery with its favorable Big Ten schedule. The Bruins have a perfect record at 9-0 straight up (SU) and they're also 9-0 against the spread (ATS). Illinois, on the other hand, is 6-3 SU. And bettors eyeing the double-digit spread might want to note that Illinois is 5-4 ATS.

Spread: Miami -13.5
Moneyline: Miami -575, Duke +425
O/U: 54.5

What To Know: After losing 31-24 to Notre Dame in Week 10, the Hurricanes fell to No. 7 from No. 1 in the official College Football Playoff rankings. Now Miami quarterback Darian Mensah will host his former team, as the Canes try to bounce back from their first defeat of the year. Even with a loss, Mensah is still third on the Heisman oddsboard at +260, while Miami is fourth on the board at +800 to win it all. Duke is 7-2 SU and 7-2 ATS and comes into this weekend after defeating NC State 41-3.

Spread: Georgia -15.5
Moneyline: Georgia -750, Missouri +525
O/U: 47.5

What To Know: Georgia is back on top at No. 1 after handily defeating (then-ranked) No. 10 Ole Miss 42-7. Missouri rolls into Athens on the heels of a 34-20 loss to Texas. The Dawgs' scoring defense ranks seventh and Mizzou's ranks 34th. Georgia's scoring offense ranks fifth; Missouri's ranks 53rd. The last time these two teams met was in 2023, and Georgia got the 30-21 win.

Spread: Utah -2.5
Moneyline: Utah -135, Arizona +115
O/U: 54.5

What To Know: The Utes have surged up the rankings to No. 2 with their 9-0 record. Their QB, Devon Dampier, is +1600 on the Heisman oddsboard, and they're -700 to make the CFP. But Arizona has had a solid season so far, too. The Wildcats are 7-2 and are third in the Big 12 behind Utah and Texas Tech. So which way will the pendulum swing when these conference foes square off? "I'm all in on the Utes," FOX Sports college football writer Ben Portnoy explained. "Arizona has been a great story and head coach Brent Brennan deserves far more credit for the job he's done this season, but I think the Utah offense and quarterback Devon Dampier are the difference."

Spread: Oklahoma State -3.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -170, Texas Tech +142
O/U: 72.5

What To Know: Texas Tech has one loss and is +270 to make the playoffs. The Red Raiders' only blemish is their 37-24 loss to Cincinnati. Now they go into Stillwater as 3.5-point underdogs to the three-loss Cowboys. Oklahoma State is led by QB Drew Mestemaker, who's currently fourth on the Heisman oddsboard. He's passed for 2,962 years this season (second) and his 29 passing TDs rank first. But FOX Sports college football writer Laken Litman is still backing the underdog in this spot. "[Texas Tech QB] Tommy Castellanos put up big numbers and threw five touchdown passes in a wild win over West Virginia last week. He'll lead the Red Raiders to their last ranked win of the regular season as they try to secure a CFP spot."

 
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