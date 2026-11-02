Ohio State Must Find A Way To Support Freshman Luke Fahey

Ohio State is suddenly staring at a stretch of unfamiliar territory — one that hasn't been seen in Columbus since the fallout of "Tattoogate."

Following the Buckeyes' second regular-season loss of the season, a defeat at the hands of USC last week, Ryan Day's program has now dropped four of its last 10 games. Credit Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. Their backs were against the wall, and when there was a play to be made, USC seized the opportunity.

The last time Ohio State went 6-4 over a 10-game stretch was in 2011, when the program was navigating the fallout from Jim Tressel's resignation. Led by interim head coach Luke Fickell, the Buckeyes finished 6-7 before ushering in a new era under my colleague, Urban Meyer. Meyer quickly restored Ohio State to national prominence, delivering a national championship and an undefeated record against "that team up North."

Ohio State's Problems Go Beyond Luke Fahey

This season is far from over for Ohio State.

But if the Buckeyes hope to get back into the College Football Playoff conversation, they'll need to adapt their offense to support true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey.

Luke Fahey completed 21 of 38 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown against USC. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

If you looked only at the box score from Ohio State's loss to USC, you might wonder how the Buckeyes dominated nearly every statistical category yet still lost by two scores. But there was one area where they fell short — and it's one that I believe often gets overlooked: red-zone touchdown percentage.

The difference between settling for a field goal and punching it into the end zone can have a significant impact over the course of a game. Those missed opportunities can ultimately be the difference between a win and a loss. Ohio State reached the red zone four times against USC but came away with just one touchdown and 12 total points.

But wait, it gets worse.

Ohio State had 11 offensive drives in the game, eight of which reached USC territory and into what we call the "fringe." That included drives that reached the USC 21-yard line (ending in a field goal), the 31 (ending in a fumble), the 22 (ending in a field goal) and the 36 (ending in a punt after a negative run and a five-yard penalty).

The part of the field where you aren't in the red zone, but are in field goal range, is an area most offensive coordinators often look to take shots at the end zone.

Red Zone defense changes for most defensive coordinators. Defenses can play more two-high, middle-of-the-field-open (MOFO) coverages (Cover 2, Cover 4 and variations of quarter-quarter-half) while still allowing defenders to also play more aggressively against the run without worrying as much about giving up a deep ball over their heads.

That approach also makes it more difficult to isolate a star receiver like Jeremiah Smith. Defenses can dedicate two defenders to him while still keeping enough support in the box to defend the run.

This is where Ohio State's offense struggled most. From USC's 40-yard line and in, Fahey completed just 7 of 20 passes, including a ball that should have been intercepted. He also took a costly sack on a play where he initially appeared to evade the rush, only to slow down and get caught from behind. The numbers become even more concerning when factoring in pressure. Fahey completed just three passes under duress in this critical area of the field.

The reality is, this is the most challenging area of the field for an inexperienced quarterback. Passing windows shrink, demanding greater precision and accuracy. Decision-making becomes paramount, too. The quarterback has less time to process what the defense is showing him, and when you are pressured, that time is even more scarce.

I experienced this in my first start at Notre Dame back in 2003. We were facing a Top 25-ranked Purdue team in West Lafayette. Little did I know that I'd attempt 59 passes that day, the second-most in Notre Dame history behind Terry Hanratty, who threw 63 times in a 1967 loss to, you guessed it, Purdue.

We fell behind early, failed to establish a running game and finished with just 25 yards from our backfield. That put us in desperation mode, forcing the football downfield and ultimately resulting in four interceptions. To add insult to injury, I was probably hit 15 or 16 times that afternoon by Shaun Phillips and Ray Edwards.

We also ran a wide receiver slip screen several times. Our play-side tackle would bluff the defensive end before releasing downfield to block for the receiver. That left Phillips with a free run at me, and he made sure to punish me for not blocking him. At one point, he told me, "I'm going to be here all day." And he wasn't wrong.

In the end, there were enough positives — including an 85-yard touchdown pass to Maurice Stovall on a sight adjustment against a Will-Weak safety blitz just before halftime — for my coaching staff and teammates to believe in me. They gave me the opportunity to work through the growing pains and develop into the player I would eventually become.

Unfortunately for Fahey, he's playing in an era that lacks patience and there is no room for development.

Luke Fahey was a four-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

I'm sure Fahey would like to have a few plays back, but the loss wasn't all on him. He was a true freshman making his first career start on the road. Pundits enjoy brining up Ohio State's 2014 national championship team as evidence that the Buckeyes can win it all with a backup quarterback. But that team was built differently.

This is a program that has sent six wide receivers to the NFL in the first round since 2022. The Buckeyes have also ranked among the Big Ten's best passing offenses during that span. Ohio State has built its offensive identity around getting the football into the hands of its playmakers, allowing them to create explosive plays and put points on the board. The quarterback's ability to operate the offense at a high level is at a premium.

This is one reason why I'd love to see Ohio State spread the field more often. There's a misconception among some playcallers that empty formations automatically put more pressure on the quarterback. Yes, you are more vulnerable in pass protection. However, it creates additional space for receivers and makes it more difficult for defenses to double-team a specific player.

Empty formations also force defenses to show their hand. Are they playing man or zone coverage? If it's zone, what type? Are they bringing pressure or dropping into coverage? You can find all of these answers in empty formations displacing a running back or tight end out wide and watching their alignment.

Ohio State ran just three empty-formation plays against USC. On the one completion Fahey did have, Smith might have hit his head on the goalpost if he didn't bobble the ball on his way to the ground for a 12-yard gain.

The Buckeyes have no room for error or time to lick their wounds. They'll likely need to win out to keep their hopes of playing for a Big Ten championship alive. Standing in their way is an Oregon defense that has improved considerably over the past four weeks and still has an outside shot at reaching the conference title game itself.

One Name To Know …

Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Wake Forest QB Gio Lopez has thrown for 18 touchdowns and one interception this season. (Photo by Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The college basketball season has tipped off (great win for my Irish in Rome!), and it's reminded me of the great blue bloods from my childhood: Kentucky, UCLA, Indiana, Wake Forest and Arizona. It's ironic that the football success of these programs has been inconsistent at best — until recently.

All five are now ranked in the AP Top 25, with Indiana entering the season as the defending national champions. What's particularly interesting to me is how the roster-building strategies that have shaped college basketball for years are now playing out in college football. Since the one-and-done rule went into effect, elite basketball programs have learned to recruit, develop and retain five-star talent in an environment where players are increasingly focused on maximizing their market value and NBA Draft stock.

These blue-blood basketball programs, whose athletic departments have spent years navigating this evolving landscape, have adapted to a new world in college football— one in which roster building and retention are critical to your success.

One of the best examples is Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert, now in his second season with the Demon Deacons. Dickert left Washington State for the opportunity to lead a Power Four program, and he's off to a strong start. After guiding Wake Forest to a 9-4 record and a bowl victory in 2025, Dickert has positioned the Demon Deacons to compete for an ACC title and potentially earn a College Football Playoff berth. A big reason for that success is quarterback Gio Lopez.

The Demon Deacons' junior signal-caller began his career at South Alabama, where he became a full-time starter in 2024 after seeing limited action as a freshman. Lopez played well enough to catch the attention of perhaps the greatest football coach of all time, Bill Belichick, earning him an opportunity at North Carolina. After a disappointing season in Chapel Hill, Lopez found a home not too far down Tobacco Road in Winston-Salem.

On film, Lopez reminds me of a point guard in the way he operates the offense. The left-hander is crafty, distributing the ball all over the field. He moves effortlessly in and out of the pocket and has enough arm strength to make throws from the far hash to the sideline. Lopez has accounted for 24 total touchdowns this season while throwing just one interception.

Lopez's improvement has been steady throughout the season, and his numbers against pressure are a reflection of that growth. According to PFF, Lopez ranks fifth among Power Four quarterbacks in passer rating when facing pressure. He'll have an opportunity to build on those numbers this week against FCS opponent Merrimack.

Keep an eye on the Demon Deacons down the stretch. They travel to SMU and Georgia Tech before closing out the regular season on Thanksgiving against fellow Tobacco Road resident Duke. If Wake Forest wins out, it could set the stage for a rematch with Miami in the ACC Championship Game. Even with a loss, an 11-2 record — with both defeats coming against the current No. 1 team in the country — could be enough to earn the Demon Deacons a spot in the College Football Playoff.

What I'm Watching …

Miami (FL) at Notre Dame

I’ve always felt "Catholics vs. Convicts" was offensive. I mean … not all students who attend Notre Dame are Catholic.

On a more serious note: How could you not be excited for the best game of the college football season?

This matchup has plenty of similarities to the 1988 classic, when No. 1 Miami — riding a 36-game regular-season winning streak — traveled to South Bend to take on the No. 4 Fighting Irish. The game lived up to the hype, as Miami quarterback Steve Walsh connected with Andre Brown on fourth down to bring the Hurricanes within one point. Head coach Jimmy Johnson elected to go for two, but Notre Dame safety Pat Terrell batted down Walsh’s pass to seal the victory for the Irish. Notre Dame would go on to claim the national championship after defeating West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl.

That game featured no shortage of star power, much like this week's matchup, which will be headlined by the two teams' starting quarterbacks. Their paths to their respective programs, however, couldn't be more different — a reflection of this era of college football.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is a throwback. Despite having ties to Michigan, he committed to the Irish early in the recruiting process and never wavered. A four-star recruit, Carr enrolled early, redshirted his first season and even helped Notre Dame build its recruiting class. Now, he enters this matchup as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick with eligibility remaining. Given the season he's having, it's hard to imagine him not being among the first names called in the 2027 NFL Draft. This could be his signature win as Notre Dame's quarterback and propel him to the top of the Heisman race, where he's currently listed at +750.

On the other side is Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, who is emblematic of today's college football landscape. Now at his third school, Mensah followed a promising start at Tulane with a record-setting season at Duke. After leading the Blue Devils to an ACC championship and a Sun Bowl victory, where he was named MVP, Mensah attracted the attention of Miami — and the highest bidder in the Sunshine State.

What's been most impressive about Mensah is how quickly Miami has seen a return on its investment. In his first season working with offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, Mensah is tied for the national lead with 25 touchdown passes while leading the country in passer rating. He's been everything Miami hoped he would be, but this matchup represents his biggest remaining test of the regular season — and perhaps his best opportunity to deliver a Heisman moment. He's currently listed at +160 to win the award.

Darian Mensah has thrown for 25 touchdowns this season, while Malachi Toney has hauled in 13 of them. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The X-factor will be Mensah’s No. 1 target: Miami wide Malachi Toney, aka "Baby Jesus," who plays by the motto of G.A.B.O.S — Game Ain’t Based On Sympathy. His ability to separate in and out of cuts is rare, and he's making a case as the best wide receiver in college football (yes, that includes Jeremiah Smith).

Toney is currently listed at +410 to win the Heisman Trophy, and his dazzling catches could allow him to steal the show if Notre Dame's defense can't find a way to limit his impact. Last season, Toney caught six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in Miami's season-opening win over the Irish. Toney and Mensah have an even stronger connection, which could spell trouble for a Notre Dame defense already dealing with significant absences. Starting cornerback DJ McKinney, safety Brauntae Johnson and linebacker Drayk Bowen — who wears the green dot for the defense — are out for this matchup.

This should be another classic in South Bend!