Julian Sayin vs. Josh Hoover: Two Different Paths, Same Championship Ambitions

What do a five-star quarterback from California who once committed to play for Nick Saban and a three-star prospect from Texas who nearly started his career at Indiana have in common?

More than you might think.

Ohio State's Julian Sayin and Indiana's Josh Hoover took different paths to get where they are today, but like the quarterbacks who came before them, I believe both have the talent to lead a team to a national championship.

Two Paths To Stardom: Sayin vs. Hoover

Julian Sayin was supposed to be the next big thing at Alabama. A five-star recruit, he committed to the Crimson Tide with plans to play for Saban. Then Saban retired, and Sayin’s plans changed. He pivoted to Ohio State — a decision that has worked out pretty well for both sides.

Sayin spent the 2024 season learning from the sideline, serving as the backup to Kansas State transfer Will Howard. While Sayin waited, Howard led the Buckeyes on a College Football Playoff run that ended with a national championship.

Then it was Sayin’s turn.

Taking over the Ohio State offense came with a bonus that any quarterback would dream about: Jeremiah Smith. I had the luxury of throwing to Jeff Samardzija. Anthony Fasano and Maurice Stovall during my time at Notre Dame. I quickly learned that an elite pass-catcher can be a quarterback's best friend, and Sayin and Smith have developed a strong connection. Sayin is finding his star receiver again and again as Smith continues to rewrite the Buckeyes’ record book.

Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith have connected 48 times for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns through six games. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Sayin is best described as a point guard within Ohio State's offense. He distributes the ball, gets it to his playmakers and rarely gives it away. Through his career, he has thrown 50 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions while completing passes at an elite rate. Last season, his 77% completion rate ranked third in FBS history.

When I spoke with Sayin earlier this week, he pointed out one area he wanted to improve this season: using his legs to put more stress on opposing defenses. So far, that work has paid off, as he has already rushed for two touchdowns after failing to score on the ground last season. He has become more willing to scramble for a first down or extend a play when the pocket breaks down. Just look at what he did against Illinois.

There's still one big question Sayin must answer in Saturday's game against Indiana: Can he handle the Hoosiers' pressure?

If Sayin wants to follow in Howard's footsteps and lead Ohio State to another national championship, he'll need to show he can stay composed when defenses turn up the heat. In the Buckeyes' biggest games, pressure has been his biggest vulnerability. Sayin is an incredibly accurate passer, but his completion percentage drops by nearly 20 percentage points when he's under pressure.

You better believe Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines will test Sayin to see if he can beat the blitz.

Indiana QB Josh Hoover has thrown for 1,364 yards and 17 TDs through six games this season. (Photo by Mark Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Hoover took a very different path from Sayin to get to where he is today. A three-star recruit out of the Dallas metroplex, Hoover was originally committed to Indiana before flipping to TCU to stay closer to home. After redshirting and spending a year backing up quarterback Chandler Morris, he took over as the Horned Frogs’ full-time starter in 2024. By the time he left Fort Worth, Hoover had nearly three years of starting experience, close to 10,000 passing yards and more than 70 touchdowns.

This production and experience made Hoover a prime target for Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and his staff, who have gone to the transfer portal for a QB in five straight years dating back to their time at James Madison. Once again, they’ve found a veteran who fits their system — and Hoover looks right at home in offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan’s offense.

Indiana’s attack gives Hoover plenty of opportunities to play to his strengths, from quick passes in the RPO game to back-shoulder throws when the Hoosiers push the ball downfield. He’s stepped in and made it look seamless. In fact, Hoover has the highest completion percentage among Big Ten quarterbacks on throws released in under 2.5 seconds.

If there was one criticism during Hoover's time at TCU, it would be turnovers, and they became a topic of conversation in the offseason. So far, he’s answered emphatically, throwing 17 touchdowns without an interception, putting those concerns firmly in the rearview mirror.

Now comes the chance for both quarterbacks to make a statement.

For Hoover, it’s about justifying his decision to come to Indiana. A win over the Buckeyes would prove that this program isn't just some flash in the pan. Big players deliver in big moments. This is Hoover's chance to do just that.

Sayin, meanwhile, has a chance to deliver the kind of signature performance that can put Ohio State back on top of the Big Ten. The Buckeyes haven’t won a Big Ten title since 2020, and beating Indiana would be a major step toward changing that. There may not be a better time for Sayin to make his mark.

One Name To Know …

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has led the Cowboys to a 4-1 record and the No. 18 ranking in the AP Poll. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

With the first pick of the 2027 NFL Draft …

Yes, that's right, Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker is giving off those sorts of vibes. The Cowboys' gun-slinger is turning heads and has the No. 18 team in the country dreaming of a Big 12 title and a spot in the CFP. NFL scouts are jumping to take a trip to Stillwater to munch on some Eskimo Joes and watch the prodigy sling it.

To appreciate the story of Mestemaker, one has to understand his journey.

Mestemaker never started a game at quarterback in high school. In fact, he attempted just 30 passes in his entire prep career — as a backup. Labeled a zero-star recruit, he was offered a walk-on spot at North Texas under head coach Eric Morris.

Even then, a path to playing time was far from guaranteed. Mestemaker arrived at fall camp fifth on the depth chart before working his way into the backup role. His first chance to start finally came at the end of the season, when starting quarterback Chandler Morris entered the transfer portal ahead of the First Responder Bowl against Texas State.

Mestemaker made the most of the opportunity, throwing for nearly 400 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 70 yards and a score on the ground, and giving Morris a glimpse of what he could become. Two interceptions and a North Texas loss put a damper on the performance, but there was enough there to suggest the Mean Green might have found something special in the inexperienced quarterback.

Heading into the 2025 season, Mestemaker won the starting job over Miami transfer Ross Poffenbarger. He rewrote the North Texas record books in his first season as a starter and earned American Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Fast-forward to 2026, and Mestemaker followed Morris to Stillwater, Oklahoma, with a mission to bring Oklahoma State’s offense back to life. So far, he’s delivering. The junior leads the Big 12 in passing touchdowns with 13 while guiding the Cowboys to a 4-1 start.

Mestemaker’s unlikely path has drawn comparisons to Ryan Tannehill, who initially committed to Texas A&M as a quarterback before spending his first few seasons with the Aggies at wide receiver. Tannehill eventually returned to quarterback for the final season and a half of his college career, setting the stage for his eventual NFL success.

What stands out most about Mestemaker is his feel for finding windows in coverage. Despite his limited experience, he plays like a seasoned veteran. He’ll occasionally take unnecessary risks and put the ball in harm’s way, but that generally comes as a result of the sheer volume of passes he's throwing. Mestemaker averages 34 pass attempts per game, the most in the Big 12, and the game situation sometimes calls for him to take chances. He’s also a threat with his legs, showing the toughness to fight his way into the end zone.

This week, the Pokes hit the road to take on Houston in what could be their toughest Big 12 test yet. For Mestemaker, it’s a chance to make a statement against a quality opponent and take another step up the NFL Draft boards.

What I'm Watching …

Since this is my column, I might as well be honest about what I’ll actually be watching Saturday night: my Fighting Irish taking on a top-10 opponent on the road in their toughest test of the season to date.

This matchup has no shortage of storylines, and it’s been months in the making. Remember when Notre Dame opted out of the Pop-Tarts Bowl after getting snubbed by the College Football Playoff? Well, that game would have been against BYU, which went on to win and bask in the glory of a giant Pop-Tart. Personally, I’m more of a brown sugar cinnamon guy.

This game came together after the Notre Dame-USC rivalry fell through. BYU agreed to host the Irish during the open date typically occupied by USC in even-numbered years, setting up a trip to Provo as the leaves change across the heartland. Rather than heading west to Southern California, Notre Dame will make the trek into the mountains of Utah for what should be a picturesque setting and a terrific atmosphere.

I remember opening our season at BYU in 2004. We had no idea what we were walking into. LaVell Edwards Stadium was rocking, and Cougar fans were hopped up on sugar and altitude. It was a nasty environment.

We had beaten BYU rather handily the previous season in South Bend, 33-14. But this time, the Cougars threw a pressure package at us that took until the second half to figure out. By then, it was too late.

There won’t be many surprises this time around. Both teams have enough film on each other to understand what the other wants to do, and both have experienced quarterbacks who have command of their respective offenses: Bear Bachmeier for BYU and CJ Carr for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame QB CJ Carr has the third-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Their styles, however, couldn’t be much different.

Carr operates from the pocket like a prototypical NFL quarterback. He diagnoses defenses before the snap, identifies potential weaknesses and looks to exploit them through the air. Bachmeier can hurt defenses on designed quarterback runs, but he's also a very alert runner on passing downs. Give him an opening, and he’ll tuck the ball and take off.

For Notre Dame, a win would validate the dominance it has shown so far this season. For BYU, it’s a chance to prove the Cougars belong among the nation’s elite.

The experts in the desert have the Cougars as a double-digit home underdog.