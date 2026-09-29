Same Faces, New Places: How College Football's Transfer QBs Are Making An Impact

Welcome to "In The Pocket" — my opportunity to take you on a tour around college football and highlight the quarterbacks driving the conversation across the sport.

This week, I’m taking a look at some of the QBs who are back for another season of college football, but wearing different uniforms: same faces, new places. These are signal-callers who have already proven they can play at this level, and now they’re making an impact at their new schools.

Whether you like it or not, the transfer portal is here to stay. But some of the sport’s top signal-callers are proving that sometimes, a fresh start is exactly what a quarterback needs.

Same Faces, New Places

Darian Mensah, Miami (FL)

Miami QB Darian Mensah has thrown more touchdown passes (14) than interceptions (12) through four games. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The former Tulane and Duke signal-caller left Durham, North Carolina, for greener pastures in sunny Miami this spring. Former Hurricanes QB Carson Beck — also a transfer. Notice a trend here? — exhausted his college eligibility, which left a void in the team's QB room. My guess is it wasn't just about the money for Mensah, but also the opportunity to showcase his skills for a blue-blood program that gave him the best chance to win a national championship.

Oh, and by the way, it doesn't hurt to have one of the best wide receivers in the nation to throw the ball to in Malachi Toney. The two have already developed a chemistry that would even make 2 Live Crew jealous.

Mensah's physical gifts allow him to be a dual-threat quarterback, but he often resists the temptation to scramble, only doing so when necessary. What makes him a true game-changer is his lethal accuracy from the pocket. If there was a component missing from Miami's offense last season, it was the quarterback's ability to extend plays. That's quite the opposite with Mensah. He's a smooth operator under pressure.

Mensah provides offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson with a veteran presence and the command to utilize the entirety of his playbook. One of the most ridiculous stats to showcase through four weeks of the season is that Mensah currently has more touchdown passes (14) than incompletions (12), and he has yet to throw an interception.

Another notable stat: Mensah has now started 31 games in his collegiate career, which seems to be a theme among recent national championship-winning quarterbacks — Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Ohio State's Will Howard and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. In fact, you'd have to go back to former Alabama star Mac Jones in 2020 to find a quarterback with fewer than 20 starts who won a national championship.

Keep in mind, Miami has not played a ranked opponent to date, and it won't until its clash with my Fighting Irish in November. But that road win over Wake Forest is looking better with each week.

Mensah has all the ability to ace the remaining tests, starting this week when the Hurricanes head to Death Valley looking to build on their 4-0 start to the season.

Sam Leavitt, LSU

LSU QB Sam Leavitt is at his third school in four years with previous stops at Michigan State and Arizona State. (Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Limited playing time and a head coaching change led Sam Leavitt to initially transfer from Michigan State back to his West Coast roots. He committed to play for Kenny Dillingham and an Arizona State team that was looking for a spark at the quarterback position. In his first year starting, Leavitt led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth, taking the Texas Longhorns to the wire in the CFP quarterfinals. A disappointing encore, which included a foot injury that required season-ending surgery, opened the door to the Bayou.

Early returns this season have been mixed. Leavitt led the Tigers to a pair of impressive wins over Clemson and Texas A&M, but he threw three picks in the team's Week 2 win over Louisiana Tech, and then went 16-of-27 for 158 yards with a touchdown and an interception in LSU's loss to Ole Miss.

When Leavitt is at his best, LSU can beat anyone in the country. The question is, can Charlie Weis Jr. and Lane Kiffin unlock his full potential and get that version of Leavitt every week?

A 6-foot-2, 216-pound junior with flowing locks, Leavitt looks as if he’s casting for a "Remember the Titans" reboot, playing the role of Ronnie "Sunshine" Bass. He has the ability to take off and run, creating a dilemma for defenses and leading to some incredible plays at times. The issue is that he’s often too reliant on his ability to scramble when his first read isn’t there.

I’m always hesitant to be overly critical of a QB playing in his first year in a system. There are a lot of moving parts, not to mention he’s still developing chemistry with his receivers. The issue is, there seems to be a pattern dating back to Leavitt’s time at Arizona State. When he gets pressured or the game is moving too fast, he looks to escape the pocket instead of keeping his eyes downfield and working through his next read.

This past week was a better example of the ceiling Leavitt can offer. He was efficient, took what the defense gave him, got the ball out on time and delivered it to the right read. The offensive staff clearly coached up the mistakes from the previous two weeks, when Leavitt seemed hesitant to pull the trigger. He threw with anticipation and demonstrated why so many were high on him as a transfer quarterback and as a potential NFL Draft prospect.

The small things, like stepping up in the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield, allow the Tigers' offense to take shape. Leavitt's connection with Winston Watkins Jr. is evident and should only get better as the season continues. There won't be much to take away from this week's matchup with McNeese State, but it does give Leavitt another opportunity to develop a rhythm and get more comfortable in this system.

Dylan Raiola, Oregon

Oregon QB Dylan Raiola threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the Ducks' Week 4 win over USC. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The best backup quarterback in college football has to get some love after stepping in for an injured Dante Moore at a crucial moment and leading the Ducks to a huge win in the Coliseum. The former Nebraska QB transferred to Oregon knowing he would back up Moore in 2026, with the idea that the Ducks would be better positioned to compete for championships and help improve his NFL draft stock after a lackluster couple of years with the Cornhuskers. At the end of the day, it may be a blessing in disguise for both.

Raiola is now needed in a big way for an Oregon team with national championship aspirations after Dante Moore made the surprising decision to return for another year. Moore’s status is now in question after taking a brutal hit to the head from USC LB Desman Stephens II. Head coach Dan Lanning has stated that Moore is "doing much better" and in "recovery mode," but the Ducks are being cautious with his return. Oregon has a bye before taking on one of the surprises in the Big Ten this season: a 4-0, Top 25-ranked UCLA team.

Raiola’s arm talent has never been in question. The concern was throwing off balance when it wasn’t necessary. It’s a small sample size, but it appears that the issue has been addressed, with Raiola only utilizing that ability when necessary.

What makes Raiola special, besides his arm talent, is his vision downfield. He processes at a level that allows him to anticipate windows and stretch the field vertically while also knowing when to check the ball down. We may not see him for a while after this past week’s win, but when we do, the Duck won’t miss a beat.

One Name To Know …

Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor leads all SEC QBs with 14 touchdowns through four games. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor came into the season as an under-the-radar QB, but that has quickly changed. The true sophomore signal-caller has led the Bulldogs to a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since the end of the 2022 season.

The Macon, Mississippi, product is the next phenom in college football, standing at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, and blessed with the type of athleticism that makes opposing defensive coordinators sleepless at night. Somehow, his smooth release generates more RPMs than a Dodge Challenger.

After a true freshman season in which he didn’t see much playing time until the final weeks, Taylor has led his team to a perfect 4-0 record this season, including road wins over Minnesota and South Carolina and a top-25 upset of Missouri last week. If that didn’t get your attention, maybe this week will.

The Bulldogs host No. 7 Alabama, and Taylor will go head-to-head with another top quarterback from the 2025 recruiting class in Keelon Russell. Given the porous pass defenses on both sides, this game should have all the fireworks and splash plays that leave us clamoring for more — and NFL teams salivating while having to wait until the 2028 NFL Draft. Enjoy!

What I'm Watching …

I could give you a list of games that have my attention this weekend, but one off the beaten path that deserves consideration is the surprising, undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats heading to Tucson to take on a 3-1 Arizona team that suffered a tough road loss to BYU earlier this season.

Arizona may be more spoiler than contender in the Big 12 this season, but quarterback Noah Fifita is always a pleasure to watch. The four-year starter is off to another solid start, leading the Big 12 in completion percentage, tied for the lead in touchdown passes and third in passing yards.

On the other side is Cincinnati transfer quarterback JC French IV, who arrived from Georgia Southern. Another QB who has assimilated well, French has helped fill a huge hole left behind by Brendan Sorsby. French has been the consummate pro this season. A three-year starter who has yet to throw an interception and is completing almost 75% of his passes, he has complete command of the offense.

Look for some big plays downfield in this game.