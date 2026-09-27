Dante Moore Has Concussion After Late Hit; USC Suspends Desman Stephens One Game

Oregon announced Sunday that quarterback Dante Moore sustained a concussion in a late hit by linebacker Desman Stephens during the second quarter of the Ducks’ victory over Southern California on Saturday.

Stephens, who was ejected from the game for targeting, was suspended for one game by USC earlier Sunday for the hit and his celebration afterward.

"Dante sustained a concussion in last night’s game but fortunately his MRI and CT scans came back clean and he did not suffer any additional injuries," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in a statement. "Every concussion is different and we are going to move forward with an abundance of caution to ensure we make the best decisions for Dante and his future."

Moore was sliding to complete an 11-yard run to the USC 12 in the second quarter when Stephens hit him in the head and chest with his shoulder. Moore’s helmet snapped back and hit the turf, and his hands raised in what appeared to be an involuntary motion. Eventually was placed on a stretcher with his neck in a brace and left the game in an ambulance.

Stephens celebrated after the hit and was confronted by Oregon players before he left the game. His actions were roundly criticized.

Stephens later apologized and expressed empathy for Moore and his family in a statement issued by the Trojans.

"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game," Stephens in a statement released by the university. "Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable. Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention. I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this."

USC coach Lincoln Riley condemned Stephens’ actions while announcing the suspension for his starting linebacker, who won’t play when No. 18 USC (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) hosts Washington (3-1, 0-1) next weekend.

"Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC football nor of his personal character," Riley said. "He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this. The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family."

Lanning expressed gratitude in his statement Sunday for the medical attention that Moore received.

"We are extremely appreciative of our entire medical staff and the medical staffs at USC and LA General County Hospital for their quick and thorough action in making sure Dante received the very best care possible," Lanning said.

The Ducks, while shaken by the loss of their quarterback, went on to win 41-27. Oregon, which jumped five spots to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 with the victory, is off next weekend before hosting UCLA on Oct. 10.

The Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee in March approved a one-year trial rule for this season that gives a player a break for his first targeting penalty and clears the way for him to play in the next game. Since this was Stephens’ first such penalty, he would have been eligible to play against the Huskies had USC not suspended him.

Following the game, Lanning had called the hit "disgusting." Stephens drew even more ire for smiling on the bench and later returning to the Trojans’ sideline in the second half after being ejected.

Riley defended Stephens’ return to the sideline Saturday night, saying he was allowed back because "he’s on our football team."

Reporting by The Associated Press.