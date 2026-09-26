Who's For Real: 'Big Noon Kickoff' Crew Names 4 Teams Flying Under The Radar

Forget Texas and Georgia. This isn't about you, Notre Dame and Miami. Instead, this is all about the teams that are flying under the radar heading into Week 4 of the college football season.

The "Big Noon Kickoff" quarterback crew of Joel Klatt, Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart each chose a potential contender they believe is for real on Saturday's airing of "Big Noon Kickoff."

Who's For Real In The Big Ten: Klatt: Iowa

Klatt's take: "I could say UCLA because I love their offense, but I’m going with Iowa because of their run game and defense. They are No. 1 in yards per carry in the country and No. 1 in total defense. They are doing what Iowa does.



"Don't be shocked if Iowa goes to Ann Arbor and gets a big win today."

Who's For Real In The ACC: Leinart: Virginia Tech

Leinart's take: "I'm going to go with Virginia Tech because of James Franklin. He’s a program builder. He’s a winner. We all played when Virginia Tech was rolling back in the day. I think they get back to that point. They lead the nation right now in sacks. The ACC right now is wide open outside of Miami. Why not Virginia Tech?"

Who's For Real In The Big 12: Klatt: Kansas State

Klatt's take: "These two teams are flying way under the radar. Nobody is talking about Kansas State or West Virginia. They should be. Both teams have good dual-threat quarterbacks. Michael Hawkins has been really good for West Virginia, but I’m going to go with Kansas State. They are No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 2 in the country in total defense, and they get after the quarterback.

"When you look at the two schedules, Kansas State avoids Texas Tech, BYU and Utah. Meanwhile, West Virginia, in November, has to go to Lubbock to face Texas Tech. They have to go to Salt Lake City to face Utah.

"So, if you’re looking at an outside-the-box Big 12 title contender, look at Kansas State."

Who's For Real In The SEC: Quinn: Mississippi State

Quinn's take: "I’m going to go with Mississippi State. Florida still has got to prove it to me today with a big matchup against Ole Miss. Kamario Taylor. … Watching his tape, the way he can impact the game. This guy has a howitzer for an arm. He’s also extremely athletic. He can take off with his legs. When you talk about the downfield passing game, he’s throwing dots. It’s not like he’s missing throws. He is giving his receivers opportunities. He can layer throws and can also buy additional time to make throws."