College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Predictions For Oregon-USC And More

Can Arch Manning keep Texas at the top while playing Peyton Manning's alma mater, Tennessee? Will Ole Miss fall victim to a trap game against Florida?

In the Big Ten, Oregon and USC face off in what could be a College Football Playoff eliminator, while Michigan tries to keep its CFP hopes alive against Iowa.

Elsewhere, Ohio State hosts Illinois on "Big Noon Kickoff," and Penn State looks to stay perfect under new head coach Matt Campbell.

Week 4 is the most loaded college football slate yet, and we’re breaking down our straight-up picks and the matchups to watch closely throughout the weekend.

RJ Young Laken Litman Michael Cohen Ben Portnoy Last Week 6-4 6-4 6-4 7-3 Overall 20-8 18-10 19-9 19-9

No. 7 Ohio State vs. Illinois

Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State defeated Illinois, 34-16, in 2025. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon p.m. ET (FOX)

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Line: Ohio State -27.5

RJ Young: Ohio State

It's easy to forget the Buckeyes were up by 20 friggin' points against the No. 1 team in the country, and that team isn't in the same league — pun intended — as Illinois.

Laken Litman: Ohio State

The Buckeyes are going to do everything in their power the rest of this season to prove they aren't the version of their team that led Texas, 20-3, at halftime and then lost.

Michael Cohen: Ohio State

A year ago, Ohio State traveled to Champaign to face a ranked Illinois team whose fans believed it had at least a puncher's chance of keeping up with the Buckeyes. The game was never close. There are levels to college football, and Illinois can't match Ohio State.

Ben Portnoy: Ohio State

Ohio State is about as good as it was a year ago. Illinois, for all the moves it made, does not look nearly as complete as it was last fall. For that reason, give me the Buckeyes big.

No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Texas

Arch Manning will make his first career start in Knoxville against Tennessee, where his uncle, Peyton, attended college. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Line: Texas -4.5

Young: Texas

Will Muschamps' defense will take this opportunity to formally introduce true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon to the SEC.

Litman: Texas

It's the battle for 'UT' trademark rights and who wears the better orange! But in all seriousness, Texas will get its second top-25 win, building even more confidence ahead of the Red River Rivalry.

Cohen: Texas

It's hard to look beyond the glaring discrepancy in experience between Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon, a true freshman. Manning has been on the wrong end of these moments earlier in his career and learned from them.

Portnoy: Texas

Texas gets its second real test of the season when it heads to Knoxville against a Tennessee team that's been as hard to peg as any in the SEC so far. I love Vols quarterback Faizon Brandon long term, but beating Texas this early in his career feels like a stretch. Longhorns add another big-time win to their resume.

No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 17 Iowa

Quarterback Bryce Underwood will make his first start against Iowa in his college career. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Line: Michigan -5.5

Young: Iowa

In a rock fight — and it's almost always a rock fight with Iowa — you're better off siding with the Hawkeyes than their adversaries, especially against a Michigan offense that hasn't really demonstrated it can score with any consistency.

Litman: Michigan

Can quarterback Bryce Underwood take another step forward after a tough start to the season? He was efficient last week against UTEP but will be tested by Iowa's stingy defense, which has given up the fewest points of any team in the country so far this year.

Cohen: Iowa

What a fascinating matchup this is for the national perception of the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes defense, ever a strong suit, has already posted two shutouts this season. Bryce Underwood will have his work cut out for him.

Portnoy: Iowa

If you hate points and wish the forward pass was never invented, this is the game for you. Michigan's offense has been anemic through three games — including in its win over Oklahoma. Jokes aside, Iowa has looked largely competent offensively and wide receiver Tony Diaz has been a revelation. I'll take the Hawkeyes at home.

No. 2 Georgia vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables leads the Sooners into their first game against Georgia since joining the SEC. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

Line: Georgia -14

Young: Georgia

How bad is Oklahoma? The Sooners were dropped from the AP poll after a win at home last weekend. Georgia is too strong for them.

Litman: Georgia

Oklahoma has very little to show for itself offensively, which is going to be a big problem against Georgia.

Cohen: Georgia

This one seems pretty straightforward, right? Georgia is one of the few highly ranked teams that has looked elite every time it's taken the field this season. Another comfortable win is forthcoming.

Portnoy: Georgia

I'm not overthinking this one. Georgia hasn't been challenged, but Oklahoma (like Michigan) has yet to prove it can score enough points to beat just about anyone, let alone the Bulldogs.

No. 21 Florida vs. No. 4 Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss will try to remain the Heisman favorite against Florida on Saturday. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

Line: Florida -3.5

Young: Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss makes Ole Miss into the kind of offense that can score on anyone, and that includes Florida.

Litman: Ole Miss

The Rebels avoid a letdown performance, and Trinidad Chambliss keeps himself in the Heisman Trophy discussion, despite head coach Jon Sumrall's strong start at Florida.

Cohen: Ole Miss

Right now, Trinidad Chambliss is the best quarterback in college football. He's calm, confident and carrying Ole Miss to new heights. Traveling to Florida will be difficult, surely, but the Rebels' magic extends for another week.

Portnoy: Ole Miss

This is as trappy a trap game as I can remember. Ole Miss looked the part of a national title contender last week and the defense stepped up big time against Lane Kiffin's prolific offense. I think the Rebels win in Gainesville, but it won't be for a lack of points from Jon Sumrall's Gators.

Iowa State vs. No. 15 Utah

Morgan Scalley is off to a 3-0 start as Utah's head coach. (Photo by Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Line: Utah -8.5

Young: Utah

Utah is the most complete team in the Big 12 so far.

Litman: Utah

Utah is 3-0 under first-year head coach Morgan Scalley and continue to show why it's are one of the best teams in the Big 12.

Cohen: Utah

Week in and week out, Utah continues to show why it's one of the most consistent programs in college football — even after losing head coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan. Far too much efficiency and high-level execution for Iowa State to match.

Portnoy: Utah

Iowa State gave their cross-state rival a scare two weeks ago, and the Cyclones might be a bit better than we gave them credit for heading into the season. However, Utah has annihilated everyone it has faced so far, and I think it opens its Big 12 slate with a win.

No. 13 Penn State vs. Wisconsin

Rocco Becht is off to a 3-0 start in his first season as Penn State's head coach. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Line: Penn State -10

Young: Penn State

Matt Campbell hit the ground running, and I don't expect Wisconsin to stop him from reaching a full sprint in a game that could get away from the Badgers fast.

Litman: Penn State

Quarterback Rocco Becht has been efficient to start, completing more than 70% of his passes through three games, and Wisconsin doesn't have enough firepower to keep up.

Cohen: Penn State

After breezing through the non-conference portion of its schedule, Penn State should cruise to a win over Wisconsin to begin Big Ten play under new head coach Matt Campbell.

Portnoy: Penn State

Penn State's schedule opens up about as well as Matt Campbell could've hoped in Year 1. The Badgers have bolstered their roster and I like Colton Joseph under center, but I still think Penn State's talent advantage shows up in this one.

No. 14 USC vs. No. 20 Oregeon

Dan Lanning is 2-0 against USC as Oregon's head coach. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Where: Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

Line: Oregon -3

Young: Oregon

USC scared the heck out of its fan base needing to fend off Rutgers, which lost to UMass earlier this season.

Litman: Oregon

This is put up or shut up for Dan Lanning's Ducks. Oregon cannot afford to lose with its season on the line.

Cohen: Oregon

This feels like an early tipping point for the Ducks, one way or the other. A win over former Pac-12 rival USC would restore a lot of faith in a team that has stumbled out of the gates. Oregon will respond with a victory.

Portnoy: USC

One fan base is going to be losing its collective mind after this one on Saturday. Oregon beat the hell out of Portland State last week, but lost receiver Jeremiah McClellan to a pregame injury. The Oklahoma State loss makes me cautious about taking the Ducks moving forward. I'll take Lincoln Riley to quiet some doubters with a massive home win.

No. 10 LSU vs. No. 23 Texas A&M

LSU coach Lane Kiffin looks to get his team back on track after losing to his former team, Ole Miss, in Week 3. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Line: LSU -8.5

Young: LSU

Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker will lock up the A&M offense then probably rob the cookie jar with a couple of takeaways that prove the difference in the game.

Litman: LSU

Despite Lane Kiffin's homecoming not going according to his plan, the Tigers nearly beat Ole Miss and are a talented group that will overpower a lackluster Texas A&M team. Plus, this one is at Tiger Stadium at night.

Cohen: LSU

It was clear from some of Lane Kiffin's post-game comments that the emotional side of last week's trip to Ole Miss really affected him. With that elephant in the room now gone, he and the Tigers should bounce back against a Texas A&M team that has looked far from impressive.

Portnoy: LSU

Speaking of fan bases ready to flip out — LSU and Texas A&M meet in what could effectively be a College Football Playoff elimination game. LSU lost a barnburner last week in Oxford, but I think the Tigers are just flat out better than anything the Aggies can put on the field right now.

No. 24 Mississippi State vs. No. 19 Missouri

Quarterback Kamario Taylor broke out with 251 yards and four touchdowns against South Carolina in Week 3. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi

Line: Mississippi St. -6.5

Young: Mississippi State

All aboard the Kamario Taylor hype train!

Litman: Mississippi State

Quarterback Kamario Taylor gets his shot in prime time. I'll take the Bulldogs at home at night with their cowbells.

Cohen: Mississippi State

Is there a more exciting young quarterback prospect than Kamario Taylor right now? He's transforming Mississippi State into a must-see outfit for the first time since Dak Prescott was suiting up for the Bulldogs.

Portnoy: Mississippi State

Welcome to the Kamario Taylor show. I was in Columbia last week as Taylor torched South Carolina and, man, was it impressive. I've liked what I've seen from Missouri and quarterback Austin Simmons, but I'm going all-in on the Bulldogs. It's starting to feel a bit like 2014 in Starkville.