College Football
Has Texas' Arch Manning Met The Hype? Joel Klatt Argues He's 'Just Been OK'
College Football

Has Texas' Arch Manning Met The Hype? Joel Klatt Argues He's 'Just Been OK'

Published Sep. 23, 2026 5:17 p.m. ET

Heading into Week 4 with a comfortable 3-0 record, how will No. 1 Texas continue its success on the road, facing No. 14 Tennessee? It’ll be up to quarterback Arch Manning

Manning has spent all season at the top of every NFL Draft prospect list and earned praise for taking down top-ranked Ohio State in Week 2. Especially under head coach Steve Sarkisian, the buzz around the Longhorns and Manning only continues to grow.

After last year's first season as starting quarterback, his underwhelming start drew plenty of criticism, especially with the expectations his last name carries. However, his strong finish defeating then-No. 7 Texas A&M made him an intriguing quarterback — amongst a deep NFL Draft class of signal-callers — to watch this season.

But what does FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt think of Manning’s performance entering Texas’ pivotal Week 4 matchup? Klatt thinks Manning has not lived up to the hype. 

"Arch has just been OK, at best," Klatt said while appearing on Wednesday’s edition of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." "He played really gritty for three series against Ohio State and competed his butt off … Outside of that, against UTSA … he needs to play better."

Through three games this season, Manning has completed 59-of-96 passes for 661 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. What does help Manning’s case for his talent and his potential this year is his surrounding cast. In the offseason, Sarkisian reloaded with weapons like wide receiver Cam Coleman and running back Daylan "Hollywood" Smothers, giving Manning a balanced offense against a difficult conference schedule. 

Looking ahead to facing true freshman Faizon Brandon and the Volunteers, Klatt did not hesitate to acknowledge the difficulty of winning on the road, especially against a top-25 team. 

"I think it helps that they can run the football. They have some backs that they trust. They need to play quality defense," Klatt said. "The other part of this …it’s really tough to win on the road. Think about every single big game this year, the home team wins. I think it’s going to be close. I picked Texas, but I think it’s going to be a very close game."

After its road contest at Tennessee, the Longhorns still have to face No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 21 Florida at home, as well as No. 10 LSU and No. 23 Texas A&M on the road. If Manning can lead Texas to a strong SEC win on the road, momentum could carry the Longhorns into a successful regular season which could turn into a return to the College Football Playoff. 

share
recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions

    Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List

    Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop

    2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Week 3 Superlatives: Ole Miss' Revenge, Jeremiah Smith's Record And CFP Impacts

    CFB Week 3 Superlatives: Ole Miss' Revenge, Jeremiah Smith's Record And CFP Impacts

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Curt Cignetti Defends QB Josh Hoover As No. 5 Indiana Opens Big Ten Play

    Curt Cignetti Defends QB Josh Hoover As No. 5 Indiana Opens Big Ten Play

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Jumps, LSU Drops And 4 New Teams After Week 3

    College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Jumps, LSU Drops And 4 New Teams After Week 3

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Coach Prime Arrives: EA Sports College Football 27 Adds Deion Sanders

    Coach Prime Arrives: EA Sports College Football 27 Adds Deion Sanders

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NFL, CFB Weekend Betting Recap: 'It Was An Extremely Rough Week For Bettors'

    NFL, CFB Weekend Betting Recap: 'It Was An Extremely Rough Week For Bettors'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: AP Top 25: Ole Miss Jumps Into Top 5; Texas A&M, SMU Fall

    AP Top 25: Ole Miss Jumps Into Top 5; Texas A&M, SMU Fall

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions
Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List
Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop
2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders Dismisses Several Colorado Players After 41-7 Loss To Northwestern

Deion Sanders Dismisses Several Colorado Players After 41-7 Loss To Northwestern

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions

    Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List

    Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop

    2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Week 3 Superlatives: Ole Miss' Revenge, Jeremiah Smith's Record And CFP Impacts

    CFB Week 3 Superlatives: Ole Miss' Revenge, Jeremiah Smith's Record And CFP Impacts

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Curt Cignetti Defends QB Josh Hoover As No. 5 Indiana Opens Big Ten Play

    Curt Cignetti Defends QB Josh Hoover As No. 5 Indiana Opens Big Ten Play

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Jumps, LSU Drops And 4 New Teams After Week 3

    College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Jumps, LSU Drops And 4 New Teams After Week 3

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Coach Prime Arrives: EA Sports College Football 27 Adds Deion Sanders

    Coach Prime Arrives: EA Sports College Football 27 Adds Deion Sanders

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NFL, CFB Weekend Betting Recap: 'It Was An Extremely Rough Week For Bettors'

    NFL, CFB Weekend Betting Recap: 'It Was An Extremely Rough Week For Bettors'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: AP Top 25: Ole Miss Jumps Into Top 5; Texas A&M, SMU Fall

    AP Top 25: Ole Miss Jumps Into Top 5; Texas A&M, SMU Fall

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions
Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List
Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop
2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes