Why Trinidad Chambliss Bet On Himself — And Came Back to Ole Miss

Jerseys line the walls of attorney Tom Mars’ South Florida office, affixed to wooden paneling above a marble countertop.

As the unofficial legal representative for anyone intent on challenging the NCAA, Mars has made a living navigating the dramatic shifts in the college sports ecosystem over the last two decades.

That brings its share of memorabilia and cherished tokens of appreciation from clients he holds dear — even if, Mars concedes, he isn’t the world’s most devout college football fan.

Ex-Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ jersey is part of the collection. Former Michigan and Ole Miss signal-caller Shea Patterson’s uniform was also previously in the gallery before it was relocated to Mars’ son’s place in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The most recent addition? A powder blue top signed by Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

"College football as an industry is better off because Trinidad Chambliss is playing this season," Mars told me during a recent phone conversation. "Everybody wants to believe his story isn't over yet."

College sports are in a constant state of flux as rapid professionalization and commercialization have fundamentally reshaped the enterprise. The collision between an era of amateurism and unfettered capitalism has seen more issues resolved in courtrooms than anywhere else.

Chambliss’ offseason eligibility case was a microcosm of this evolution — a clash between establishment and school over rules and regulations of a recently past era.

The NCAA deemed he was not eligible to return to college football, arguing he had used up his allotted four years, first at Division II Ferris State in Michigan and then Ole Miss. The school contended he should receive a medical redshirt for a year he missed while battling respiratory issues during his days at Ferris State.

The fight landed in a Mississippi courtroom in February, with a circus-like fanfare normally reserved for the Neoshoba County Fair or Saturdays at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Those involved admit they never quite experienced a hearing like it in their lengthy legal careers. Then again, the Rebels’ College Football Playoff hopes weren’t predicated on those hundreds of previous legal proceedings.

"I always had confidence in me being back here, me being the quarterback at Ole Miss," Chambliss said during SEC Media Days in July. "My case was valid. It was the truth, all that. So, my confidence never went down or up. It was always pretty high."

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted a sixth year of eligibility by a state court judge. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

But before a packed courtroom celebrated Chambliss’ initial legal victory, before the broader world knew quite what the Rebels had in their quarterback and before Ole Miss’ head coach darted under the cover of night to Baton Rouge, the efforts to bring Chambliss were already well underway.

"This is Lane Kiffin," read a December 17 text message flashing across Mars’ iPhone. "Please call me."

'Ole Miss Was Always Home'

Mars isn’t one to respond to messages blindly.

Sure, his number has been passed around media and college football circles. But a random text from a coach like Kiffin? That was less believable.

Checking his voicemail, Mars received a call on top of the text, but the AI transcript misspelled Kiffin’s name as "Kiffen." Surely it wasn’t real?

He called back anyway.

"I got out of representing players in eligibility cases like five years ago, and I haven't done it since," Mars told Kiffin. "But I'll be glad to look at it, and if it has merit, and if the family and Trinidad want me to help them, I'll see what I can do."

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss helped guide Lane Kiffin and the Rebels to the program's first College Football Playoff appearance. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

That December discussion spelled out what would turn into months of work; that Chambliss had battled illness during his time at Ferris State; that he might be eligible for another year and that the school was willing to support him in his endeavors.

"After the third game, there were conversations internally about ‘Hey, there's a real possibility given his medical history that he could get another year,’" Walker Jones, executive director of Ole Miss’ Grove Collective, told me. "We didn't publicize that, but we were talking about it internally and the process had kind of started during the back half of the season."

Mars later enlisted the help of local attorneys. A friend of a friend connected him with William Liston — general counsel for the Grove Collective — and Mississippi-based attorney Trey Byars, a pair who formed the backbone of Chambliss’ legal team.

Mars passed along a case file to Liston in early January detailing Chambliss’ bouts with respiratory issues during his days at Ferris State. Liston took a first glance at the paperwork as he boarded a plane from Memphis to Phoenix for Ole Miss’ Fiesta Bowl matchup against Miami.

"What do you think?" Liston’s young son asked as the plane touched down.

"This is a winner," he said.

That legal proceedings were in the works, however, didn’t ease the complex timing.

Rumblings around the college football world suggested Chambliss would follow Kiffin to LSU — which Mars vehemently denied — or turn professional.

"Did he entertain going to LSU? Maybe," Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter told me. "But I think, in his mind, Ole Miss was always home."

At the time of his February hearing, the quarterback had been training for the NFL draft in California. His eligibility limbo, though, put Chambliss weeks behind other prospects, given the uncertainty over whether he could actually return to school.

"We really struggled for a little while there," Byars said. "We were like, ‘Can we even really bring him back for this hearing? He is so far behind on training out there.’"

Another thought crossed Byars’ mind: "What if we lose?"

'Wasn’t Going To Be Denied'

There’s an old tale about Pittsboro, Mississippi, the tiny village north of nowhere and east of everything else.

Tucked between the towns of Bruce and Calhoun City, a feud between the two municipalities — which still enjoy a healthy high school football rivalry on either side of the Skuna River — meant neither could agree on where to house the legal seat of Calhoun County.

They found a middle ground.

"Those two towns can't stand each other," Byars recounted. "So they just split the difference and stuck the courthouse there [in Pittsboro]."

The two-story tower on the northeast corner of the courthouse is the highest structure within a country mile outside of a 120-foot, 47,000-ton cross down the road on Highway 9 that can be seen from its steps.

The one-stoplight street splitting the center of town includes a handful of forgotten storefronts and the only two restaurants around — a run-down Mexican joint and Taneli’s, which triples as a lunch counter, tanning salon and live music venue.

The courthouse sits opposite these establishments, its parking lot flanked by a decrepit dwelling overflowing with random knickknacks ranging from an old pink dog cage to plastic paint buckets and an aged grocery store cooler.

It’s here that Chambliss’ college football future would be decided.

"He wasn’t going to be denied in that courtroom," longtime Mississippi newspaperman Rick Cleveland, who covered the hearing, told me.

There are only around 150 people who call Pittsboro home.

The crowd gathered at the Calhoun County courthouse that February day was almost twice that.

Mars, Byars and Liston had already planned to have Chambliss escorted into the courtroom via a back entrance, while his legal team would enter through the front door.

That plan changed when Byars’ powder blue GMC Sierra crawled into the parking lot, and he saw the crowd that awaited. The lawyers decided to follow Chambliss through the back door entry as well.

Inside, the jury box next to the defense table was filled with reporters. The benches behind the bar billowed with curious onlookers, legal representatives and even former Mississippi Gov. Ronnie Musgrove, an Ole Miss graduate who’d been intrigued by the NCAA’s ongoing fight for control.

"You had a pretty good-sized crowd of supporters, probably mostly for Trinidad," Musgrove told me. "I don't think the NCAA had any supporters there, or at least cheerleaders."

Trinidad Chambliss signed a football for a fan between recesses at his eligibility hearing in Pittsboro, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Katz)

Chad Logan, the pastor at First Baptist Church in Calhoun City and brother of a local sports media pundit, opened the proceedings with a prayer over Chambliss and that his eligibility might be restored.

"We know you are the God who has extended to us eternal salvation," Logan said, per Mississippi Today . "… You extended King Hezekiah’s life for 15 years. So since you specialize in extensions, we are asking for one more extension here today. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen."

Cleveland leaned over the bench between breaks to ask an NCAA lawyer about the opening sermon.

"If God is against us, we’re in trouble," they chided.

The deliberations lasted eight hours as Chambliss and his mother, Cheryl, explained the finer details of respiratory problems that forced him to miss his entire second season at Ferris State.

Chambliss, who did not dress or play a snap during the campaign in question, told the court Ferris State head coach Tony Annese suggested he would receive a medical redshirt for the missed year.

Ole Miss assistant coach Joe Judge discussed the potential opportunities Chambliss might miss by not gaining another year of eligibility.

The NCAA, meanwhile, argued the quarterback’s medical records showed he forwent surgery that would’ve effectively allowed him to play that season, instead managing the issues with medication.

"Looking back on it, I wish that waiver process had gone a different way," Carter told me. "We feel like it should’ve gone a different way, but obviously happy with the outcome and happy that Trinidad’s back with us this year."

Trinidad Chambliss threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns and added 60 yards and another score on the ground in Ole Miss' Week 1 win over Louisville. (Photo by Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Back in Oxford, the Ole Miss football staff buzzed about the Manning Center. A video feed of the trial played inside the building, allowing coaches and administrators to keep tabs on the happenings just over the county line.

Chambliss was eventually granted his injunction by Judge Robert Whitwell around 4:15 p.m., but not before NCAA lawyers departed the courthouse in an effort to make it to Knoxville, Tennessee, for another hearing. Whitwell threatened to hold the departing lawyers in contempt of court for their actions.

The judge closed the proceedings by reading each word of his 30-plus-page decision, a tear or two trickling down the Ole Miss law school grad’s face as he delivered his findings.

"The center of the college football universe was a small town in Mississippi featuring a deli/tanning salon across the street from the courthouse, a Mexican restaurant, a judge shedding tears and the plaintiff signing autographs," joked Michael Katz, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s Ole Miss beat reporter. "Does it get any more 2026 college football than that?"

‘Embracing Every Moment’

Chambliss looked into the camera, arms hanging at his sides, fresh sweat from the evening’s last-second win over Louisville still glistening on his face, and grinned.

"Going into this game, I’m super blessed to put the Ole Miss football jersey on again and to represent Rebel nation and ‘Hotty Toddy,’" he said last week during a "SportsCenter" hit with ESPN’s Nicole Briscoe. "I’ve been taking it day by day, embracing every moment and really every bit of it."

That Chambliss is back is about more than legal proceedings or a team of lawyers that, in their mind, exploited outdated NCAA regulations around eligibility.

The ex-Division II signal-caller is believed to be among the country's highest-paid quarterbacks. Jones declined to share exact specifics, though offseason reports suggest Chambliss is being paid in the neighborhood of $4.5 million.

That kind of cash is its own wrinkle in college football’s new world order and how quarterbacks, in particular, weigh their draft options.

Opendorse, a leading NIL data provider, issued its annual report this summer that suggested Power Four quarterbacks being paid $1.5 million annually are in the 90th percentile of earners. On3 reported in August that high-profile passers like Dante Moore (Oregon), Darian Mensah (Miami), Josh Hoover (Indiana) and Demond Williams Jr. (Washington) were each making around $4 million or more this season.

Those figures easily rival first-year pay scales of first-round NFL rookies, creating more incentive for players who aren’t surefire early picks to consider sticking in college football an additional year.

"The real issue is not can $7 million convince [a player] to stay, but, ‘How does he value himself? Do you value yourself as a first-round pick? Do you value yourself as second or third? Do you value yourself as a starter in the NFL?’" Cliff Stein, a longtime Chicago Bears front office staffer-turned-college sports consultant, told me. "... You're not competing against money. You're competing against the clock that has started to run.

"You're one year removed from where you can make big money [on a second contract]. You're one year older. You're [on a] one-year risk of injury and decline in performance. So if you value yourself now, at the end of this year as a first-round pick, you don't know if that will change."

Trinidad Chambliss made the decision to bypass the 2026 NFL draft and return to Ole Miss. (Photo by Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Chambliss himself is an intriguing NFL prospect. His height (6-foot) and lack of experience in a pro-style offense have him behind a number of the bigger names in this year’s loaded quarterback class, but his consistency has intrigued many.

FOX Sports NFL draft analyst Rob Rang slotted Chambliss as the No. 9 quarterback in the 2027 class, just behind USC’s Jayden Maiava, former Cincinnati signal-caller Brendan Sorsby and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler pegged Chambliss as a likely Day 2 pick last year. This season? The evaluation is more complicated, though he could easily climb with another dynamic campaign.

"Chambliss was viewed as a likely middle-round prospect by the NFL scouts I spoke to prior to his decision," Rang told me. "His production suggests he should go higher, but there was some skepticism as to how well he’d be able to acclimate to an NFL offense and his size is also concerning to some.

"It was not lost on the NFL that Chambliss entered last season as a backup and that it was his only season at the Power Four level."

Back home in Florida last week, Mars reflected on working with Chambliss and the memories of that day in the Pittsboro courtroom.

Shortly after the hearing, a box arrived at the house, addressed from Oxford. Inside was the jersey that now hangs in his office.

Mars has since added another layer to his support for the Rebels quarterback, who will face his former coach when LSU comes to town on Saturday for one of the most anticipated Ole Miss football games in school history.

"I think I’m the only person in South Florida flying a Trinidad & Tobago flag on my boat," Mars quipped over text.

If Chambliss leads the Rebels to victory on Saturday over Kiffin’s Tigers, flags won’t suffice.

A statue in The Square might be more appropriate.