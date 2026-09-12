College Football Rankings: New No. 1 And Jumbled Order After Upsets, Close Calls

A new No. 1 emerged after Week 2 because the rankings matter, playing games in your respective weight class is important and top-5 matchups in September are hallowed and heralded as holidays. For this, we give thanks and genuflect.

But onto business.

It’s always good to win. But is it better that Ohio State lost to Texas? Is it better to beat Oklahoma or lose to Michigan?

We don’t have to know the answer to that question now, but it’s reasonable to believe we’ll need to know by December. In fact, Oklahoma showed that to be true last season. A loss to Texas was not as bad as Texas’ loss to Florida. The difference? Florida had a terrible 4-8 record. Texas had a 9-3 one.

All things equal — all things being wins — the program with the best loss usually gets the nod. It’s one of the quirks of our sport. Like Michigan, which won a game on the scoreboard but who I dropped to No. 25 and the AP Top 25 Poll dropped entirely because of how it won that game. Style points matter. And your opponents influence your style.

Both Michigan and Oklahoma need each other to be great for the rest of this season if they want to leave no doubt about their worthiness for inclusion into the College Football Playoff. And they'll get to play Ohio State and Texas, respectively.

But no matter who won Saturday night, a new No. 1 was always going to emerge.

It’s a perk of playing a top-5 matchup when the rest of the sport is too cowardly to schedule such a game on its own. So now, Texas holds the best win in college football and an undefeated record.

That gives it the strongest argument to stand atop the sport after Week 2. That also means Ohio State owns the best loss in the sport, and no self-respecting college football expert or fan is going to hold this loss against the Buckeyes nearly as much as, say, Michigan’s controversial win against Western Michigan. And so it goes for the next 11 weeks.

Before we move onto Week 3 or beyond, here are my top-25 rankings from Week 2.

Wide receiver Isaiah Robinson runs after a catch against Norfolk State in Virginia's Week 2 win. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 59-3 win vs. Norfolk State

The Cavaliers performed like we’ve come to expect them to since their breakthrough season last year. Beating up on FCS opponents isn’t a great metric for finding out how good a program is, but more than 230 rushing yards and six yards per carry on average is a healthy stat for Virginia coach Tony Elliott’s team.

North Dakota State head coach Tim Polasek on the Bison sideline. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 38-32 win vs. Air Force

The Bison proved they can be a big-play offense when they need to and against a service academy at that! North Dakota State created eight explosive plays in the definitive win against the Falcons.

Quarterback Faizon Brandon runs against Georgia Tech during Tennessee's Week 2 win. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 45-24 win vs. Georgia Tech

A workmanlike win for a top-25 team against an unranked opponent on the road? A rarity in this ruckus Week 2. But it’s worth saying: Tennessee did not make this win harder than it needed to be, unlike others in the SEC who did, such as LSU, or just flat-out losing like Oklahoma. Style points from me for simply taking care of business.

Quarterback Devon Dampier runs from Arkansas players during Utah's Week 2 win. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 43-10 win vs. Arkansas

Utah continues to look like a team that can not only contend for the Big 12 title but also one that could break into the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. And all in Utah coach Morgan Scalley’s Year 1.

Quarterback Kevin Jennings celebrates with tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom and their teammates after a touchdown against UC Davis in SMU's Week 2 win. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 56-10 win vs. UC Davis

Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings put together a second-straight 300-yard passing performance Saturday against the Aggies and was nearly perfect in the execution: 14-of-16 completions for 337 passing yards with five touchdowns.

I find it more instructive, though, that SMU did not commit a single turnover in this game after posting four in its season-opener against Florida State.

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. strikes a pose while running out of bounds during Washington's win against Utah State in Week 2. (Photo by Henry Rodenburg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 16-14 win vs. Utah State

White-knuckling a win against a program FCS Idaho State beat last week is not ideal for a Huskies team that has aspirations of playing for the Big Ten title this season.

Wide receiver Vernell Brown III runs during Florida's Week 2 game vs. Campbell. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 52-3 win vs. Campbell

Florida not only scored 35 points in the second quarter, but it also got three touchdowns from wide receiver Vernell Brown III, who returned back-to-back punts for touchdowns and caught one to cap an outstanding day against an underwhelming opponent.

I would love to see the Gators play the Wolverines.

Quarterback Bryce Underwood and safety Nico Andrighetto celebrate Michigan's Week 2 upset win over Oklahoma. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 17-10 win vs. Oklahoma

The Wolverines looked like a Kyle Whittingham team Saturday, and I wrote about it . They weren’t amazing offensively, but they were committed to running the ball. Defensively, they played man coverage and sought one-on-one pass-rushing matchups against a Sooners offense it routinely beat. For some, it was the first win of the season for the Wolverines. For Michigan, it’s undefeated, and that’s everything.

Receiver Koby Young celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Southern U in Week 2. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 77-6 win vs. Southern U

Bruh, the score was 70-6 at the end of the third quarter. I daresay Southern coach Marshall Faulk has never suffered a worse whooping as a football professional. The Cougars ran the ball for 388 yards with six rushing touchdowns. Houston quarterbacks completed 15 passes combined, and five of those were touchdowns.

Tight ends Benjamin Brahmer and Andrew Rappleyea celebrate after a touchdown in Penn State's Week 2 win vs. Temple. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 27-9 win vs. Temple

The Nittany Lions began shaky, but quarterback Rocco Becht is good. He finished the day with 273 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win. Yes, Penn State started slowly, but this is a good football team with a chance to be a great one this season.

Quarterback Austin Simmons hit the night-night celebration after throwing a touchdown pass late in the Tigers' Week 2 win vs. Kansas. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 38-21 win vs. Kansas

I’m convinced quarterback Austin Simmons is an elite passer, and he can be the difference-maker for a Mizzou team that played a consecutive week without Ahmad Hardy, the SEC’s best running back in 2025. Simmons completed 19-of-29 passes for 292 yards with three touchdowns, but several of those incompletions were dropped by his receivers.

Quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass in Oregon's loss to Oklahoma State in Week 2. (Photo by WJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 39-31 loss vs. Oklahoma State

Damn, Dan. Look, I wrote about this loss . And without piling on here, suffice it to say, this isn’t the end for the Ducks. But try convincing an Oregon fan of that.

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier breaks a tackle against Arizona on the way to BYU's Week 2 win. (Photo by Aaron Baker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 28-17 win vs. Arizona

The best part of this win was getting to see quarterback Bear Bachmeier actually uncork a 25-yard touchdown pass to receiver Reggie Frischknecht to seal the victory late for the Cougars. Bachmeier hasn’t received a lot of opportunities to hit defenses over the top because so much of the Cougars’ philosophy revolves around a steady and abundant run game. But now, we know he’s got that throw in his arsenal when BYU needs it.

Running backs Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams celebrate a touchdown against Oregon State in Week 2. (Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 35-24 win vs. Oregon State

Texas Tech led a middling-to-bad Oregon State, 14-7, at halftime despite not allowing a single first down and just 22 total yards. Did the Red Raiders find a way to pull this game out? Yes. Did they learn their secondary can get roasted by Beavers wide receiver Jesse Legree for 240 receiving yards on eight catches with a pair of touchdowns? Also, yes.

Running back Daniel Hill and receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams after a touchdown against Kentucky in Week 2. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 45-17 win vs. Kentucky

Alabama didn’t take a lead in this game until there were three minutes left in the third quarter, and that lead came after the Crimson Tide scored their first offensive touchdown. And then the dam the Wildcats had so carefully built broke loose. The Tide scored 32 in the second half on five straight scoring drives.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss looks to pass Charlotte in Week 2. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 41-9 win vs. Charlotte

Charlotte is in a tailspin of its own. The Niners haven’t beaten an FBS program since 2024 and haven't beaten a Power Four one since 2021. Ole Miss beating Charlotte was less a win and more of a formality.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava throws against Louisiana in USC's Week 2 win. (Photo by Kevin Terrell/Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 49-30 win vs. Louisiana

USC is the Big Ten's only Week 2 top-10 team that played like one. Neither the offense nor the defense gave an inch to Louisiana, and Riley’s Trojans continue to look formidable.

Quarterback Marcel Reed runs against Arizona State in the Aggies' Week 2 win against Arizona State. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 48-20 win vs. Arizona State

Unlike some in the top 10, the Aggies hosted a Sun Devils program that could’ve given them a game — and did. Texas A&M coach Mike Elko will take a hard look at his secondary after it allowed Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris to make nine catches for 189 yards with two touchdowns.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt and his LSU teammates celebrate a touchdown against Louisiana Tech in Week 2. (Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 45-14 win vs. Louisiana Tech

The Tigers committed four turnovers in the first half. Three of those were interceptions thrown by quarterback Sam Leavitt, and the Bulldogs were in a 10-7 rock fight with the Tigers, despite Louisiana Tech accruing zero — yes, zero — total yards in the first half.

Lane Kiffin better fix whatever broke for two quarters against a team that LSU was supposed to annihilate, start to finish.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith makes a leaping catch against Texas in the Buckeyes' Week 2 loss. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 24-23 loss vs. Texas

Before losing to Texas, the Buckeyes had won 115 consecutive games when leading by 20 points or more. Prior to this game, the last team to come back and win against the Buckeyes while down 20 points was 2011 Nebraska. But hey, best loss of anyone so far.

Quarterback Darian Mensah attempts a pass against Florida A&M in Miami's Week 2 win. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 77-7 win vs. Florida A&M

Pad the stats, Miami. Putting up a school record of 856 offensive yards against an HBCU program you paid $760,000 — including $40,000 to The Marching 100 — to travel eight hours south isn’t as impressive as Canes fans would like to think. But, sure, go off.

Defensive lineman Boubacar Traore picks up a fumble and runs for a touchdown in Notre Dame's Week 2 shutout against Rice. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 52-0 vs. Rice

The Fighting Irish led their Group of Six opponent, 42-0, at halftime, and quarterback CJ Carr had his way against an Owls team that doesn’t represent the kind of competition we’d expect to test Notre Dame. Carr's stat line — 16-of-20 completed passes for 253 yards with four touchdowns — is indicative of how easy beating Rice was for him and this team.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton passes against Western in Georgia's Week 2 win. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 70-20 win vs. Western Kentucky

As is often the case when top-tier teams play Group of Six squads, Georgia made light work of the Hilltoppers in a game that will do wonders for Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton’s Heisman Trophy campaign. And he put up some Tecmo Bowl stats: completed 13-of-16 passes for 234 yards with five passing touchdowns.

Wide receiver Charlie Becker runs into the end zone during Indiana's Week 2 win against Howard. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 55-0 win vs. Howard

The Hoosiers performed exactly as they should against a private HBCU to which they guaranteed $525,000 for visiting Bloomington. Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker caught three passes, and all three went for touchdowns. This happened alongside Hoosiers running backs Leo Beebe, Jr. and Turbo Richard each rushing for more than 100 yards.

Quarterback Arch Manning runs against Ohio State in the Longhorns' Week 2 win. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Week 2 game: 24-23 win vs. Ohio State

The Longhorns became the first team to come back from a 20-point deficit to defeat the AP's No. 1-ranked team in 30 years. After a good game, a historic comeback and the best win of the season, Texas deserves the top spot.