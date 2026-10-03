Kyle Whittingham Searching For Answers: 'Might Have To Make Some Tough Decisions'

Kyle Whittingham is unsure of where to go from here.

After Michigan fell 20-14 to Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, the team's second consecutive defeat and first loss to the Golden Gophers since 2014, the Wolverines' head coach opened up about the challenge of figuring out his team.

"I've been in this profession 40-some years," Whittingham said in his postgame press conference, "and this is the biggest challenge I've had. I promise you we're going to figure it out."

The crux of Michigan's issues has been its offense, which produced fewer than 20 points for the fourth time in five games this season. Quarterback Bryce Underwood, the top-ranked recruit in the 2025 class, completed just 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 101 yards on Saturday. He threw interceptions on consecutive possessions in the second half with Michigan holding onto a slim lead.

And after Minnesota took a six-point lead with 13:44 remaining in the game, Michigan had three chances to construct a game-winning drive. Two concluded in a punt, and the final one, a game-ending turnover on downs. The Wolverines didn't score a single point in the second half.

Through five games, Underwood has completed 59% of his attempts and thrown as many interceptions (five) as touchdowns.



So, where do the Wolverines (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) go from here?

"We might have to make some tough decisions here, we'll see," Whittingham said following the game. "Right now, to this point, through this portion of the season, it's unacceptable. The results are unacceptable right now."

Whittingham avoided making any big-picture statements about Underwood's status as the team's starter, but with a bye week on the horizon, he'll have two weeks to mull over the direction of Michigan's offense going forward.

"Everything's in play," Whittingham said. "What you don't want to do is panic. We are 3-2. We have seven games to right the ship as much as we can during this bye week."