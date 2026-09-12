College Football Week 2 Live Updates: Michigan Upsets OU, Texas Beats Ohio State
It's Week 2, and the Big Ten and SEC are already throwing weight around. Two marquee matchups highlighted the day's slate, and neither disappointed.
Bryce Underwood and Michigan upset the No. 11-ranked Sooners 17-10 to advance 2-0 heading into Week 3.
No. 15 BYU clinched a 28-17 win over Arizona on its home turf with a dominant performance by quarterback Bear Bachmeier. As No. 12 Alabama and Kentucky battled in the first half, the Crimson Tide ran away with a 45-17 win on the road.
The nightcap delivered as No. 1 Ohio State built a 20-point lead over No. 4 Texas, only to watch the Longhorns rip off 21 unanswered points in the second half and steal it in Austin. The Buckeyes had won the previous two meetings between these programs, including the 2024 College Football Playoff semifinal and last year's season opener before the Longhorns won at home.
Follow along for the top moments from FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and results from Saturday's slate of games:
FINAL: No. 12 Alabama 45, Kentucky 17
FINAL: No. 15 BYU 28, Arizona 17
Best Moments From CFB Week 2
FINAL: Michigan 17, No. 11 Oklahoma 10
We Will Never Forget
UM On The Set
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Oklahoma State Fans Tear Down Goal Post, Sing Oregon's 'Shout' After Upset Win
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‘My Name Is Julian. I Play Sports’: Meet Ohio State’s Unassuming Superstar QB
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