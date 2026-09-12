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College Football College Football Week 2 Live Updates: Michigan Upsets OU, Texas Beats Ohio State Updated: share facebook x reddit link

It's Week 2, and the Big Ten and SEC are already throwing weight around. Two marquee matchups highlighted the day's slate, and neither disappointed.

Bryce Underwood and Michigan upset the No. 11-ranked Sooners 17-10 to advance 2-0 heading into Week 3.

No. 15 BYU clinched a 28-17 win over Arizona on its home turf with a dominant performance by quarterback Bear Bachmeier. As No. 12 Alabama and Kentucky battled in the first half, the Crimson Tide ran away with a 45-17 win on the road.

The nightcap delivered as No. 1 Ohio State built a 20-point lead over No. 4 Texas, only to watch the Longhorns rip off 21 unanswered points in the second half and steal it in Austin. The Buckeyes had won the previous two meetings between these programs, including the 2024 College Football Playoff semifinal and last year's season opener before the Longhorns won at home.

Follow along for the top moments from FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and results from Saturday's slate of games:

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Sort By Oldest Live Coverage for this has ended Sep 12, 2026 - 8:13p ET FINAL: No. 4 Texas 24, No. 1 Ohio State 23 Sep 12, 2026 - 7:18p ET FINAL: No. 12 Alabama 45, Kentucky 17 Sep 12, 2026 - 6:59p ET FINAL: No. 15 BYU 28, Arizona 17 Sep 12, 2026 - 6:59p ET Best Moments From CFB Week 2 Sep 12, 2026 - 3:43p ET FINAL: Michigan 17, No. 11 Oklahoma 10 Sep 12, 2026 - 11:03a ET We Will Never Forget Sep 12, 2026 - 10:19a ET UM On The Set

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