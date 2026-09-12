College Football
College Football Week 2 Live Updates: Michigan Upsets OU, Texas Beats Ohio State
College Football

College Football Week 2 Live Updates: Michigan Upsets OU, Texas Beats Ohio State

Updated: Sep 12, 2026 - 11:39 PM ET

It's Week 2, and the Big Ten and SEC are already throwing weight around. Two marquee matchups highlighted the day's slate, and neither disappointed.

Bryce Underwood and Michigan upset the No. 11-ranked Sooners 17-10 to advance 2-0 heading into Week 3.

No. 15 BYU clinched a 28-17 win over Arizona on its home turf with a dominant performance by quarterback Bear Bachmeier. As No. 12 Alabama and Kentucky battled in the first half, the Crimson Tide ran away with a 45-17 win on the road.

The nightcap delivered as No. 1 Ohio State built a 20-point lead over No. 4 Texas, only to watch the Longhorns rip off 21 unanswered points in the second half and steal it in Austin. The Buckeyes had won the previous two meetings between these programs, including the 2024 College Football Playoff semifinal and last year's season opener before the Longhorns won at home.

Follow along for the top moments from FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and results from Saturday's slate of games:

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Live Coverage for this has ended
Sep 12, 2026 - 8:13p ET

FINAL: No. 4 Texas 24, No. 1 Ohio State 23

Sep 12, 2026 - 7:18p ET

FINAL: No. 12 Alabama 45, Kentucky 17

Sep 12, 2026 - 6:59p ET

FINAL: No. 15 BYU 28, Arizona 17

Sep 12, 2026 - 6:59p ET

Best Moments From CFB Week 2

Sep 12, 2026 - 3:43p ET

FINAL: Michigan 17, No. 11 Oklahoma 10

Sep 12, 2026 - 11:03a ET

We Will Never Forget

Sep 12, 2026 - 10:19a ET

UM On The Set

Live Coverage for this began on Sep 12, 2026 - 7:21p ET
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