College Football Week 5 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Iowa And More

Can Kamario Taylor keep it rolling against No. 7 Alabama, or will Kalen DeBoer's history of defeating ranked teams continue? Will Jon Sumrall and No. 8 Florida continue to climb the rankings?

In the Big Ten, No. 14 Iowa's stingy defense will try to finally stop Ohio State superstar Jeremiah Smith, while No. 18 USC looks to bounce back against Washington.

Elsewhere, Minnesota hosts Michigan on "Big Noon Kickoff," and Darian Mensah aims to continue building his Heisman Trophy case against Clemson.

Week 5 brings another exciting slate of college football games, and we’re breaking down our straight-up picks and the matchups to watch closely throughout the weekend.

RJ Young Laken Litman Michael Cohen Ben Portnoy Last Week 8-2 7-3 8-2 7-3 Overall 28-10 25-13 27-11 26-12

No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 Alabama

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer owns the best record among active coaches against AP Top 25 teams as he is 20-6. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi

Line: Alabama -6

RJ Young: Alabama

Kalen DeBoer has been spectacular on the road against Associated Press Top 25 teams with a 9-2 record, including 4-0 on the road during his Alabama tenure.

Laken Litman: Mississippi State

This game isn't at night, but you know Starkville will be electric and rocking with those cowbells. Quarterback Kamario Taylor puts on a show at home, and the Bulldogs beat the Tide for the first time since 2007.

Michael Cohen: Alabama

There are plenty of bones worth picking with Kalen DeBoer, but his record against AP Top 25 teams on the road isn't one of them. The Crimson Tide get it done amid the Cowbells.

Ben Portnoy: Mississippi State

Mississippi State fans have been waiting a decade for another moment like this. Kamario Taylor is the best player this program has seen this side of Dak Prescott, and the cowbells will be out in full force on Saturday. As good as quarterback Keelon Russell has been, Alabama's defense continues to give me pause. Also, my Mississippi State grad wife will give me hell if I don't pick the Bulldogs.

Minnesota vs. Michigan

Kyle Whittingham sustained his first loss as Michigan head football coach in Week 4 against Iowa. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (FOX)

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Line: Michigan -5.5

Young: Minnesota

P.J. Fleck's Golden Gophers look like they're rounding into a Big Ten title contender after a win against Washington last weekend.

Litman: Minnesota

P.J. Fleck literally wiped the blood off linebacker Maverick Baranowski's mouth and smeared it on his face after beating Washington last week. The Golden Gophers' only loss so far is to a hot Mississippi State team, and they can catch Michigan while they're down at home.

Cohen: Minnesota

Even though Michigan has a 3-1 overall record, it feels like there is an undercurrent of dysfunction for the Wolverines. Expect the Gophers to score a second consecutive upset.

Portnoy: Michigan

I'm about as down on Michigan as can be, but quarterback Bryce Underwood showed something passing the ball last week against Iowa. The Wolverines didn't score the points to show for it, but I think the offense is getting more comfortable. I'll take Kyle Wittingham's bunch to win the Little Brown Jug.

No. 14 Iowa vs. No. 5 Ohio State

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Line: Ohio State -14

Young: Ohio State

The Buckeyes' offense will prove too much for Iowa's otherwise stifling defense.

Litman: Ohio State

Iowa leads the country in scoring defense — giving up just eight points per game, but it's not smart to pick against Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at this point.

Cohen: Ohio State

We've seen this game before: A highly ranked Ohio State team against a surging Iowa squad. And the result is almost always a blowout in favor of the Buckeyes.

Portnoy: Ohio State

Weird things happen at Kinnick Stadium, but I think the Buckeyes' offense is too much to overcome here. I've liked what I've seen from the Hawkeyes and quarterback Hank Brown. I just don't think Iowa has the firepower to keep up in this one.

No. 25 Missouri vs. No. 8 Florida

Jon Sumrall earned his most significant victory in his short tenure as Florida head coach when the Gators beat Ole Miss last week. (Photo by Dustin Markland/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

Line: Florida -5.5

Young: Florida

Florida has scored at least 40 points in every game it's played this season, and Buster Faulkner looks like the best offensive coordinator in the country.

Litman: Florida

Going with the Gators, who are a hot, unbeaten, top-10 team under coach Jon Sumrall. Not to mention, they have a scary backfield tandem of Jadan Baugh and Duke Clark, who combined to rush for 268 yards and four touchdowns in last week's emphatic win over Ole Miss.

Cohen: Florida

Jon Sumrall is an early contender for Coach of the Year given what he's done with the Gators thus far. They're a high-scoring machine right now, and that's enough to stave off Mizzou.

Portnoy: Florida

Jon Sumrall is absolutely steamrolling his way through SEC play so far this year. The Gators are about as fun to watch offensively as any, and I don't think Missouri's defense has the tools to slow down one of the nation's best rushing attacks.

No. 17 Tennessee vs. Auburn

Alex Golesh won his first SEC game as Auburn head coach in Week 4 against Vanderbilt. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Line: Tennessee -7

Young: Tennessee

I think the Vols bounce back from being bloodied by Texas at Neyland Stadium.

Litman: Auburn

The Tigers take advantage of a hobbled Tennessee team and get the program's first win at Neyland Stadium since 2013.

Cohen: Tennessee

It wouldn't be a shock if the difficult loss to Texas compounded into another defeat for the Volunteers. But at the end of the day, Tennessee has too much talent for a rebuilding Auburn.

Portnoy: Tennessee

Vols quarterback Faizon Brandon looked the part of a freshman signal-caller against Texas, but his upside is still there. I'm skeptical of what I've seen from Auburn so far, and I think they're more Paper Tiger (sorry for the pun) than an actual SEC contender.

South Carolina vs. No. 24 Kentucky

Will Stein has Kentucky football ranked for the first time since 2023. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

Line: South Carolina -2.5

Young: Kentucky

Like Mississippi State, Kentucky is edging toward one of the best seasons it's ever had after a brilliant start.

Litman: Kentucky

The Wildcats keep riding this momentum they've built under first-year head coach Will Stein and break a four-game losing streak vs. the Gamecocks, who are struggling right now.

Cohen: Kentucky

Will Shane Beamer be the first Power Four coach to get fired this season? With that question hanging over the Gamecocks, this one is ripe for Kentucky to take.

Portnoy: South Carolina

The Gamecocks have been a mess this year and Shane Beamer is squarely on the hot seat. So what better time than now for an upset? Say what you will about Beamer, but his squads have been known to pull off a win or two you didn't expect. This feels like the time for it.

TCU vs. No. 10 BYU

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier holds a 15-2 record as the Cougars' starter. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Line: BYU -6.5

Young: BYU

The Horned Frogs will have a tough time stopping the Cougars and their vaunted rushing attack.

Litman: BYU

Led by standout quarterback Bear Bachmeier, the Cougars move to 4-0 and continue to show why they are one of the best teams in the Big 12.

Cohen: BYU

The Cougars have the ninth-best rushing attack in the country at nearly 263 yards per game. Good luck to the Horned Frogs in trying to stop it.

Portnoy: BYU

Speaking of hot seats, Sonny Dykes would do himself wonders to win a game like this one. Problem is, I don't think it's going to happen. BYU looks like the class of the Big 12 early this year, and they should roll in this one.

Clemson vs. No. 4 Miami

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah leads the FBS with 14 passing touchdowns and an 88.7% completion percentage.(Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

Line: Miami -16.5

Young: The Hurricanes look like the program Clemson used to be in the 2010s and Clemson looks unrecognizable next to those teams.

Litman: Clemson may be Miami's first Power Four opponent of the season, but the Hurricanes shouldn't have any problems — they look like one of the most complete teams in the country right now.

Cohen: Far too much talent on a Miami team that has embraced modern roster building in ways Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney couldn't even imagine.

Portnoy: I'll be in Clemson for this one, but I'm heading to the Upstate more for Darian Mensah than anything the Tigers are putting on the field right now. The Hurricanes look unstoppable offensively and Mensah should be atop just about every Heisman straw poll after this one.

No. 18 USC vs. Washington

Lincoln Riley and USC are looking to bounceback from a loss to Oregon as they strive for their first CFP appearance. (Photo by Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

Line: USC -9.5

Young: USC

No one needs a resounding victory more than Lincoln Riley right now.

Litman: USC

After an emotionally charged loss to Oregon last week, all the headlines surrounding the Trojans are about how coach Lincoln Riley still can't get it right. Riley's team will come through for him against Washington, but the defensive performance will still look shaky against Huskies' quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

Cohen: USC

Man, this one is tough. Two teams that were dealt crushing defeats last week. Two defiant head coaches. But the Trojans are in a better position to salvage their season — for now.

Portnoy: USC

The noise is growing louder around Lincoln Riley, but I do think USC is just a flat out more talented team than Washington right now. Nothing is coming easily to the Huskies offensively at the moment. This feels like a bit of a get-right game for the Trojans after last week's prime-time loss.

Arizona State vs. Baylor

Kenny Dillingham has gone just 9-6 after leading Arizona State to the CFP in 2024. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

When: 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

Line: Arizona State -4.5

Young: Arizona State

The Sun Devils are settled at quarterback while the Bears continue to wait for DJ Lagway to settle in.

Litman: Baylor

Bears' quarterback DJ Lagway improves off last week's uneven outing and leads Baylor to a big road win for Dave Aranda's program.

Cohen: Arizona State

Kenny Dillingham seems to be working his quarterback magic again with Cutter Boley, the Kentucky transfer.

Portnoy: Baylor

The Bears are basically an inch away from being undefeated right now. DJ Lagway has been up and down, but I like what he brings to the Baylor offense. Give me Dave Aranda as he continues to cool his scorching seat.

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