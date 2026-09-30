College Football
Heisman Rankings: Kamario Taylor, Jeremiah Smith Top Robert Griffin III's List
College Football

Heisman Rankings: Kamario Taylor, Jeremiah Smith Top Robert Griffin III's List

Published Sep. 30, 2026 6:59 p.m. ET

Who better to weigh in on the Heisman Trophy conversation than a former Heisman winner himself?

Robert Griffin III earned college football's most prestigious award in 2011, throwing for 4,293 yards and 37 touchdowns while leading the nation with 14.8 yards per completion. Now, Griffin, who serves as an analyst for FOX Sports, analyizing which players are worthy of joining him on the list.

Here are RGIII's top five Heisman Trophy candidates through Week 5 of the 2026 season:

Mississippi State Bulldogs1. Kamario Taylor, QB, Mississippi State

Kamario Taylor leads the FBS with 14 touchdowns in 2026. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Griffin's take: "The one, the only Kamario Taylor from Mississippi State. Last week, he went 27-for-38 for 360 yards, three touchdowns, and the last one was a 24-yard game-winner with 3:57 left in the game to beat No. 19 Missouri. That's Mississippi State's first top-25 win since Dak Prescott in 2014. On the season, he has a 69.2% completion percentage, he's thrown for 1,192 yards, 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions. … Plus, he's got another 185 yards rushing yards. He's ruining the SEC right now."

Ohio State Buckeyes2. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith broke his own single-game receiving record in Ohio State's Week 4 win over Illinois. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Griffin's take: "Let's just keep it real. This guy is a monster. He could have went pro his freshman year. [He had] 12 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns against Illinois. Career highs all across the board. This guy is unguardable."

Florida Gators3. Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Jadan Baugh leads FBS with 13 rushing touchdowns. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Griffin's take: "Florida's back, y'all. [Baugh had] 29 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns in an absolute beatdown against Ole Miss. This guy has four straight 130-yard games and 11 touchdowns in four weeks. For the season, he's averaging 7.2 yards per carry and 150 yards a game. Welcome to the Heisman conversation, Jadan Baugh."

Miami (FL) Hurricanes4. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (FL)

Darian Mensah leads all FBS players  with 14 touchdown passes. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Griffin's take: "Once again, [Mensah went] 23-for-27, 338 yards and three passing touchdowns and a rushing score against Central Michigan. I just want to see him do it against better competition because, right now, he's rewriting all the quarterback record books."

Duke Blue Devils5. Nate Sheppard, RB, Duke

Nate Sheppard leads all FBS players with 644 rushing yards through four weeks. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Griffin's take: "He leads the FBS in rushing yards. [He had] nine carries against William & Mary, but he turned those nine carries into 116 yards and a score with 12.9 yards per carry. Nate Sheppard, you might not know the name, but this guy's got game."

share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USC Has A Lincoln Riley Problem, And It's A Familiar One

USC Has A Lincoln Riley Problem, And It's A Familiar One

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Shane Beamer Suspends South Carolina Star Pass Rusher Dylan Stewart Indefinitely

    Shane Beamer Suspends South Carolina Star Pass Rusher Dylan Stewart Indefinitely

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Senate Overwhelmingly Passes College Sports Bill Aimed At Player Pay, Transfers

    Senate Overwhelmingly Passes College Sports Bill Aimed At Player Pay, Transfers

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Rankings: Texas Slips After 'Sloppy' Performance

    2026 College Football Rankings: Texas Slips After 'Sloppy' Performance

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Same Faces, New Places: How College Football's Transfer QBs Are Making An Impact

    Same Faces, New Places: How College Football's Transfer QBs Are Making An Impact

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 4: Jeremiah Smith And Two Ducks Headline List

    Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 4: Jeremiah Smith And Two Ducks Headline List

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Rankings: Florida, LSU Up; Michigan, USC Fall — Plus 3 New Teams

    College Football Rankings: Florida, LSU Up; Michigan, USC Fall — Plus 3 New Teams

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Dante Moore Has Concussion After Late Hit; USC Suspends Desman Stephens One Game

    Dante Moore Has Concussion After Late Hit; USC Suspends Desman Stephens One Game

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Big Bets Report: Rams-Broncos Cost Bettor $300k; Another Turns $2 Into $10k

    Big Bets Report: Rams-Broncos Cost Bettor $300k; Another Turns $2 Into $10k

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Week 4 Superlatives: Oregon Shined, Iowa Stunned And Florida Is Undefeated

    CFB Week 4 Superlatives: Oregon Shined, Iowa Stunned And Florida Is Undefeated

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Shane Beamer Suspends South Carolina Star Pass Rusher Dylan Stewart Indefinitely
Shane Beamer Suspends South Carolina Star Pass Rusher Dylan Stewart Indefinitely
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Senate Overwhelmingly Passes College Sports Bill Aimed At Player Pay, Transfers
Senate Overwhelmingly Passes College Sports Bill Aimed At Player Pay, Transfers
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Rankings: Texas Slips After 'Sloppy' Performance
2026 College Football Rankings: Texas Slips After 'Sloppy' Performance
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs. Texans on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs. TexansWatch Packers vs. Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Packers vs. BuccaneersWatch Rams vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Rams vs. EaglesWatch Jets vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Jets vs. BearsWatch Dolphins vs. Vikings on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes