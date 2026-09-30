Heisman Rankings: Kamario Taylor, Jeremiah Smith Top Robert Griffin III's List

Who better to weigh in on the Heisman Trophy conversation than a former Heisman winner himself?

Robert Griffin III earned college football's most prestigious award in 2011, throwing for 4,293 yards and 37 touchdowns while leading the nation with 14.8 yards per completion. Now, Griffin, who serves as an analyst for FOX Sports, analyizing which players are worthy of joining him on the list.

Here are RGIII's top five Heisman Trophy candidates through Week 5 of the 2026 season:

1. Kamario Taylor, QB, Mississippi State

Kamario Taylor leads the FBS with 14 touchdowns in 2026. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Griffin's take: "The one, the only Kamario Taylor from Mississippi State. Last week, he went 27-for-38 for 360 yards, three touchdowns, and the last one was a 24-yard game-winner with 3:57 left in the game to beat No. 19 Missouri. That's Mississippi State's first top-25 win since Dak Prescott in 2014. On the season, he has a 69.2% completion percentage, he's thrown for 1,192 yards, 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions. … Plus, he's got another 185 yards rushing yards. He's ruining the SEC right now."

2. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith broke his own single-game receiving record in Ohio State's Week 4 win over Illinois. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Griffin's take: "Let's just keep it real. This guy is a monster. He could have went pro his freshman year. [He had] 12 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns against Illinois. Career highs all across the board. This guy is unguardable."

3. Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Jadan Baugh leads FBS with 13 rushing touchdowns. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Griffin's take: "Florida's back, y'all. [Baugh had] 29 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns in an absolute beatdown against Ole Miss. This guy has four straight 130-yard games and 11 touchdowns in four weeks. For the season, he's averaging 7.2 yards per carry and 150 yards a game. Welcome to the Heisman conversation, Jadan Baugh."

4. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (FL)

Darian Mensah leads all FBS players with 14 touchdown passes. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Griffin's take: "Once again, [Mensah went] 23-for-27, 338 yards and three passing touchdowns and a rushing score against Central Michigan. I just want to see him do it against better competition because, right now, he's rewriting all the quarterback record books."

5. Nate Sheppard, RB, Duke

Nate Sheppard leads all FBS players with 644 rushing yards through four weeks. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Griffin's take: "He leads the FBS in rushing yards. [He had] nine carries against William & Mary, but he turned those nine carries into 116 yards and a score with 12.9 yards per carry. Nate Sheppard, you might not know the name, but this guy's got game."