Big Bets Report: Rams-Broncos Cost Bettor $300k; Another Turns $2 Into $10k

Per usual, on a huge NFL and college football weekend, big bets were flying around at sportsbooks across the country.

And when $300,000 lands on the Rams-Broncos Under 44.5, well, that’s rightly going to get some attention.

But how about a more relatable bet size to all of us average Joes and Janes? And something that actually won? Like a $2 wager that became 10 grand.

More on that winner, the major Under wager that went begging, a prescient Sunday night in-game bettor and more, as we recap the weekend that was in football betting.

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Parlay Partay

Running backs and wide receivers are always popular in First Touchdown Scorer markets. Sometimes quarterbacks, too, particularly if the Bills’ Josh Allen is involved.

But nondescript tight ends? Not so much.

So it’s hard to say what led a Caesars Sports customer to put all of two bucks on this tight-end trio Sunday:

Sadiq (Jets), Fannin (Browns) and Johnson (Saints) were long-ish shots to score the first TD in their respective games. Key those players together in a three-leg parlay, and you get massive odds of +503900, or in easier-to-digest terms, 5039/1.

All three were the first to hit paydirt, vs. the Lions, Panthers and Raiders, respectively. So the bettor’s $2 turned into a hefty $10,078 windfall.

Six-Figure Fallout

As alluded to above, a DraftKings Sports customer ponied up a whopping $300,000 on Rams-Broncos Under 44.5 in the Sunday night game.

It was 16-0 Rams at halftime, but Denver then put up two TDs before the third quarter ended, and got two-point conversions on each to tie the game at 16.

Still, with five minutes left in the game and L.A. up 19-16, the Under prospect was quite alive.

But 21 points went up in those final five minutes, beginning with a Talanoa Hufanga pick-six for Denver. The Broncos won 30-26, and that Under major wager became a six-figure donation to the house.

Knew The Script

In-game betting continues to grow in popularity, offering options one couldn’t even think of just a few years ago. For example: How will the Broncos’ seventh drive end?

At FanDuel Sports, a bettor tossed a nominal $10 on tight end Nate Adkins to cap that drive with a touchdown, at odds of +12500 (125/1).

Adkins delivered on an 8-yard TD catch late in the third quarter. That turned 10 bucks into $1,250 profit (total payout $1,260).

And at Fanatics Sportsbook, before the Rams-Broncos kickoff, a high-roller put $5,000 on Adkins Anytime Touchdown. The odds were +1800, but the customer utilized a profit-boost promotion to hike the number to +2250.

So when Adkins hauled in the TD pass, the bettor pocketed $112,500 profit (total payout $117,500).

Prediction Market Winners & Losers

In Thursday night’s Falcons-Packers tilt, a Kalshi customer did something almost no one else was doing: putting faith in Atlanta.

The trader served up $101,500 on the Packers to not win, at a price of 29%, which correlates to odds of +245.

That actually gave the customer two outs: Green Bay losing outright, or the Packers and Falcons playing to a tie after overtime.

The trader didn’t have to sweat out that second option. Atlanta stunningly hammered Green Bay 35-14, and the trader profited $248,500 (total payout $350,000).

Also at Kalshi, a trader put $85,000 on Texas to beat Tennessee by five or more points. The Longhorns led 20-10 in the waning minutes, but a Vols touchdown with 1:22 remaining accounted for the final score: Texas 20, Tennessee 17.

So that’s high five figures in the loss column.

And in the risk-a-lot-to-win-a-little department, a Kalshi customer put up a whopping $303,603 that Sam Houston State — a massive underdog — would not beat Texas Tech. The price on that trade was 98%, which equates to -4900, ostensibly a slam-dunk favorite.

No surprise, the Bearkats got drilled 49-14. The trader profited a relatively nominal $6,196 (total payout $309,799).

Here's Hoping You Had It

Sometimes, it’s about putting 10 bucks on a single straight bet, backing a long shot or semi-long shot, and getting a solid return on investment.

For example, at DraftKings, Vikings wideout/kick returner Myles Price was a hefty +11000 (110/1) to score the first TD of Sunday’s game vs. the Buccaneers.

But midway through the first quarter, Price broke off an 86-yard punt return to put Minnesota up 10-0.

If you’d thrown a tenner on that, then you’d have an extra $1,100 in your bankroll today. If you got frisky and put $100 on Price First TD Score, then you’d have $11,000.

How about taking Rams tight end Tyler Higbee to score the first TD on Sunday night? At Caesars Sports, Higbee was +3000 to do so.

With five minutes left in the first quarter, Higbee delivered on a 5-yard scoring catch. Ten bucks on that turned into a tidy $300 profit.

Or perhaps you made an in-game moneyline wager or two on teams that trailed big. At Fanatics, the Broncos were +1500 in-game, early in the third quarter, while trailing 16-0.

As noted above, Denver came back in a wild second half to win 30-26. A $10 bet returned $150 profit.

Also at Fanatics, Wisconsin was +2500 while trailing No. 13 Penn State 17-0 in the second quarter. Shockingly, on the road, the Badgers came all the way back to pull off a 24-20 upset.

Ten dollars on that unlikelihood turned into $250.

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

That $300,000 Rams-Broncos Under was the largest reported sports bet of the week. Arguably the sweat of the week came on the Northwestern vs. Indiana game.

The Hoosiers were 20.5-point home favorites. A Caesars Sports customer decided to take the supposedly safe route, betting $25,000 on Indiana moneyline -2500. All the Hoosier had to do was win, regardless of margin.

Indiana didn’t exactly light it up in the first half, but still led 12-0. By the fourth quarter, though, it got much more interesting, as Northwestern pulled within 22-20 on a TD with 5:10 remaining.

The Hoosiers held on for a 29-23 victory. And for all that sweat, the bettor profited a total of $1,000 (total payout $26,000).

Other notable wagers on college football Week 4 odds:

$99,000 Alabama -12.5 vs. South Carolina (DraftKings). The Crimson Tide rolled to a 49-18 victory, and the bettor profited $90,000 (total payout $189,000).

$76,900 Tennessee moneyline +175 vs. Texas (Caesars). The Vols fell just short, so this bet was a five-figure donation to the house.

$57,000 Texas -4.5 (-114) vs. Tennessee (Caesars). The Longhorns won 20-17, but didn’t cover the spread.

$56,500 Iowa +5.5 (-113) vs. Michigan (Caesars). The Hawkeyes did more than just cover as a road underdog. They won outright 20-19, with a touchdown on the game’s last play. The bettor profited $50,000 (total payout $106,500).

More major wagers on NFL Week 3 odds:

$91,910 Jaguars -3 (-105) vs. Patriots (DraftKings). Jacksonville rolled 35-6, and the bettor banked $87,533 profit (total payout $179,443).

$63,630 Jets +6.5 vs. Lions (DraftKings). New York rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie it at 24, but ultimately lost 31-24. So that bet is a loser by a mere half-point.

$50,000 Steelers moneyline +160 vs. Bengals (DraftKings). Pittsburgh hung on for a 30-27 outright win, and the bettor bagged $80,000 profit (total payout $130,000).

$50,000 Falcons-Packers Under 43. A 35-14 Atlanta win for 49 total points tore up this ticket.

$20,000 Falcons moneyline +215 vs. Packers (DraftKings). Atlanta’s road upset netted the bettor $43,000 profit (total payout $63,000).

It’s always worth reminding that these high-rolling bettors have the ability to absorb big losses. You and me? Probably not so much.

Keep your bet size and expectations reasonable. Never bet more than you can afford to lose.