Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 4: Jeremiah Smith And Two Ducks Headline List

I played offensive line for eight seasons in the NFL, and before that I spent my Saturdays in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, blocking for guys who ended up on lists like this one. So when I watch college football now, I watch for the stuff that signaled to me in the huddle whether a guy was for real.

I'm picking the 10 players who impressed me most during the previous weekend. Not just the gaudiest stat lines, but the performances that hold up when you turn the tape on. Some weeks, that'll be an edge rusher wreaking havoc. Other weeks, it'll be a lineman you've never heard of who didn't lose a rep all afternoon. I have a soft spot for those guys.

This week featured some household names along with some under-the-radar gems. Let's take a look.

Jadan Baugh’s first month of the season has been fantastic and Saturday was no exception. He helped his Gators beat a top five Ole Miss squad with 142 yards on 29 carries and scored three touchdowns. That many rushing attempts is an impressive workload against a SEC defense. Baugh’s Heisman odds continue to improve.

Raiola entered the game for the Ducks after Dante Moore was knocked out with a concussion. Raiola was 19 of 25 for 289 yards and two touchdowns. The Nebraska transfer looked calm and collected in the pocket, and it was a huge boost for the Ducks who needed a boost after Moore left the game.

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Finney is a remarkable talent for the Ducks. He was a freshman All-American at corner last season and he’s been moved inside to play nickel this season. He was only targeted three times against USC and only a single pass was completed against him. He also added four tackles. Finney is just an outstanding defensive piece for Oregon

Jeremiah is the best player in the sport and he showed it again on Saturday vs. Illinois. He had a remarkable 12 receptions for 217 yards with four touchdowns, tying the Ohio State singe-game record for touchdown catches. Nothing more to add. Amazing talent.

After a shaky Week 1 against Tulsa, we’ve seen Mestemaker turn into the quarterback people hoped he’d be. He beat Oregon and went on the road to dominate West Virginia. Mestemaker was 20 of 27 for 389 yards with three touchdowns.

Austin Romaine led the Red Raiders in tackles (eight) and touchdowns (two). He had back-to-back pick sixes for the Red Raiders as they took care of business against Sam Houston State. One touchdown for a defender is something to celebrate. But two of them? Outstanding.

Georgia's defense embarrassed Oklahoma’s offense this weekend and Wilson was a big reason. He had 11 tackles with eight solo, plus 1 sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Wilson is an absolute beast.

Whoa… what a performance by Simmons against Tennessee.. He had five sacks, 10 pressures and eight defensive stops. Just a remarkable performance from a guy who will play on Sundays.

Indiana lost Turbo Richard in the second quarter, so Bebbe Jr. took over as the number one back. The Hooisers ran game was sort of stuck in the mud until he broke off some long runs. He ended with 203 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown.

Splat! Heard was an absolute monster against South Alabama, grading out as the highest offensive tackle in Week 4, according to Pro Football Focus (87.5). Check out the play below.