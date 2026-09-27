College Football
South Carolina's Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely After Punching Alabama TE
College Football

South Carolina's Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely After Punching Alabama TE

Published Sep. 27, 2026 8:55 p.m. ET

South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart was suspended indefinitely after throwing a punch at an Alabama player on Saturday night, coach Shane Beamer announced Sunday.

Stewart was called for a personal foul after he punched tight end Josh Ford in the helmet in the fourth quarter of the Gamecocks' 49-18 loss in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Beamer said he would make a decision early this week about when, and if, Stewart will return. Stewart, who is widely projected to be a first-round pick in next year's NFL draft, was ruled out of Saturday's home game against No. 24 Kentucky.

"There’s a standard of how we do things in this program, and that was not it last night," Beamer said. "It’s beyond the punch. The punch is unacceptable. He’s not the first person to ever, unfortunately, throw a punch in a football game, and he won’t be the last. But it’s some of the other stuff that isn’t how we do things in this program. Accountability is a core value of this program, and we are all accountable to the standard."

Stewart, an Associated Press preseason All-America first-team pick, missed the first two games of the season because of a back injury. He has one tackle for loss and three quarterback hurries in two games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Oregon QB Dante Moore Carted Off Field After Scary Hit To The Head

    Oregon QB Dante Moore Carted Off Field After Scary Hit To The Head

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: AP Top 25: Florida Surges Into Top 10; Texas, Georgia Remain At Top

    AP Top 25: Florida Surges Into Top 10; Texas, Georgia Remain At Top

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Oregon Outlasting USC In Stunning West Coast Shootout

    4 Takeaways From Oregon Outlasting USC In Stunning West Coast Shootout

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Texas' Dramatic SEC Win Over Tennessee

    4 Takeaways From Texas' Dramatic SEC Win Over Tennessee

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: USC Linebacker Desman Stephens II Suspended One Game For Late Hit On Dante Moore

    USC Linebacker Desman Stephens II Suspended One Game For Late Hit On Dante Moore

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Delivers Heisman-Worthy Masterpiece vs. Illinois

    Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Delivers Heisman-Worthy Masterpiece vs. Illinois

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Urban Meyer Rips Ohio State's No. 7 Ranking: 'That's A Joke'

    Urban Meyer Rips Ohio State's No. 7 Ranking: 'That's A Joke'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas DE Colin Simmons Commits Unreal 'Restroom Simulation' Penalty

    Texas DE Colin Simmons Commits Unreal 'Restroom Simulation' Penalty

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Takes Multiple Shots At USC After Hit On QB Dante Moore

    Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Takes Multiple Shots At USC After Hit On QB Dante Moore

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Oregon QB Dante Moore Carted Off Field After Scary Hit To The Head
Oregon QB Dante Moore Carted Off Field After Scary Hit To The Head
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: AP Top 25: Florida Surges Into Top 10; Texas, Georgia Remain At Top
AP Top 25: Florida Surges Into Top 10; Texas, Georgia Remain At Top
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Oregon Outlasting USC In Stunning West Coast Shootout
4 Takeaways From Oregon Outlasting USC In Stunning West Coast Shootout
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Rankings: Florida, LSU Up; Michigan, USC Fall — Plus 3 New Teams

College Football Rankings: Florida, LSU Up; Michigan, USC Fall — Plus 3 New Teams

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Oregon QB Dante Moore Carted Off Field After Scary Hit To The Head

    Oregon QB Dante Moore Carted Off Field After Scary Hit To The Head

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: AP Top 25: Florida Surges Into Top 10; Texas, Georgia Remain At Top

    AP Top 25: Florida Surges Into Top 10; Texas, Georgia Remain At Top

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Oregon Outlasting USC In Stunning West Coast Shootout

    4 Takeaways From Oregon Outlasting USC In Stunning West Coast Shootout

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Texas' Dramatic SEC Win Over Tennessee

    4 Takeaways From Texas' Dramatic SEC Win Over Tennessee

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: USC Linebacker Desman Stephens II Suspended One Game For Late Hit On Dante Moore

    USC Linebacker Desman Stephens II Suspended One Game For Late Hit On Dante Moore

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Delivers Heisman-Worthy Masterpiece vs. Illinois

    Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Delivers Heisman-Worthy Masterpiece vs. Illinois

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Urban Meyer Rips Ohio State's No. 7 Ranking: 'That's A Joke'

    Urban Meyer Rips Ohio State's No. 7 Ranking: 'That's A Joke'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas DE Colin Simmons Commits Unreal 'Restroom Simulation' Penalty

    Texas DE Colin Simmons Commits Unreal 'Restroom Simulation' Penalty

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Takes Multiple Shots At USC After Hit On QB Dante Moore

    Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Takes Multiple Shots At USC After Hit On QB Dante Moore

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Oregon QB Dante Moore Carted Off Field After Scary Hit To The Head
Oregon QB Dante Moore Carted Off Field After Scary Hit To The Head
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: AP Top 25: Florida Surges Into Top 10; Texas, Georgia Remain At Top
AP Top 25: Florida Surges Into Top 10; Texas, Georgia Remain At Top
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Oregon Outlasting USC In Stunning West Coast Shootout
4 Takeaways From Oregon Outlasting USC In Stunning West Coast Shootout
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes