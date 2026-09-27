Baker Mayfield Exits Loss vs. Vikings With Dislocated Thumb, Expected To Miss Time

Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated right thumb on his throwing hand in the fourth quarter of a 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters. He is expected to miss time, according to NFL Network.

Mayfield scrambled and avoided two defenders before he was hit by Vikings' linebacker Blake Cashman near his right hand as he released the ball that was intercepted by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

Not too long after the play involving Mayfield, he was seen walking into the locker room with training staff. He did not return to the game.

The injury comes just weeks after Mayfield signed a three-year, $165 million extension with Tampa Bay in September, making him the highest-paid player in franchise history and one of the top-earning quarterbacks in the league. The deal keeps him under contract through the 2029 season.

Tampa Bay entered Sunday 0-2 after a 23-19 loss to the Browns last week, and Mayfield had struggled to start the season, completing 44 of 62 passes with one touchdown and four turnovers through two games. He also dealt with an illness earlier in the week but practiced fully and was cleared to play.