Oregon QB Dante Moore Carted Off Field After Scary Hit To The Head

A scary moment unfolded with 10:05 remaining in the second quarter of Saturday's Oregon-USC game when quarterback Dante Moore escaped pressure, took off running and was struck in the head by USC linebacker Desman Stephens III as he began to slide.

Moore remained down on the field following the hit as tempers flared between the two teams.

Oregon's players and medical staff gathered around Moore before he was placed on a stretcher, with his head supported by a neck brace. He was subsequently taken by cart toward an ambulance outside the team's tunnel.

A team spokesperson confirmed that Moore has movement in all of his extremities and is being evaluated at Los Angeles General County Hospital.

"We're getting him checked out," Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said during a halftime radio interview. "Obviously, we've got to be very thorough with that looks like. We're all praying for him right now."

Stephens was ejected from the game after the hit was confirmed as targeting.

Oregon backup quarterback Dylan Raiola entered the game following Moore's injury and connected with wide receiver Evan Stewart for a three-yard touchdown pass on his first throw of the game.

Raiola and Stewart both held up five fingers in support of Moore following the touchdown.