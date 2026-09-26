College Football
Texas DE Colin Simmons Commits Unreal 'Restroom Simulation' Penalty
College Football

Texas DE Colin Simmons Commits Unreal 'Restroom Simulation' Penalty

Published Sep. 26, 2026 2:45 p.m. ET

It's hard to make this one up.

After coming up with a sack at Tennessee's 12-yard line with 5:08 remaining in the second quarter, Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons decided to simulate urinating on Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon. Simmons was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which kept Tennessee's offense on the field.

In the words of official Rod Tucker, Simmons was penalized for "simulating using the restroom."

Yes, you read that correctly. This actually happened.

Ultimately, Tennessee later turned the ball over on downs, dampening a 15-play possession, and Texas still led, 10-3, at halftime.

Ironically, Simmons had a standout first half, racking up two sacks and five combined tackles. Of course, had Simmons not pretended to urinate over the opposing team's quarterback, he would've had three sacks in the first half.

It was a moment reminiscent of the 2019 Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State when Rebels receiver Elijah Moore celebrated by pretending to urinate like a dog, leading to an infamous penalty, which contributed to his team's loss.

Indiana HoosiersWho Is Colin Simmons?

Simmons was a consensus five-star recruit in the Class of 2024 and has spent his entire three-year collegiate career with the No. 1-ranked Longhorns (2024-26).

Simmons entered Sept. 26 having totaled two sacks, one fumble recovery and four combined tackles through the Longhorns' first three games. Last year, he led the SEC with 12.0 sacks and averaged 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 45.5 combined tackles per season from 2024-25.

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