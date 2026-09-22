2026 College Football Week 4: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

Bettors got a treat last week, as college football Week 3 featured several games in which both teams ranked in the Top 25.

And this week, that action continues.

Check out the lines for the must-watch games for college football Week 4, along with what you should know about each matchup.

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Spread: Texas -4

Moneyline: Texas -192; Tennessee +160

O/U: 55.5

What To Know: The Longhorns come into this matchup two weeks after rallying back to get the 24-23 win over Ohio State. The Volunteers' biggest W so far was their 45-24 victory over a Georgia Tech team that hasn't gotten into the win column yet. Oddsmakers note that there's been "some wild" line movement in this game and that they expect this matchup to be the "biggest-action game" of Saturday's early slate. So far this season, both Texas and Tennessee are 1-2 against the spread (ATS).

Spread: Georgia -14

Moneyline: Georgia -575; Oklahoma +425

O/U: 44.5

What To Know: The Bulldogs have dominated their opponents this season, rolling easily to a 3-0 record. They're also a perfect 3-0 against the spread. Now they get to put those unblemished records to the test as double-digit favorites when they host the Sooners. OU's best win this year was its Week 1, 51-0 victory over UTEP. The Sooners lost a close one to Michigan 17-10, before (barely) bouncing back with a 14-6 win over New Mexico. Does Oklahoma have a chance against the Dawgs between the hedges? Well, the Sooners could have a tough road ahead because, according to FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sammy P's sources, "Georgia is as good as anyone."

Spread: Florida -3.5

Moneyline: Florida -148; Ole Miss +125

O/U: 58.5

What To Know: Ole Miss got a signature win last week by beating LSU. Not only did the Rebs get past the Tigers, they handed Lane Kiffin — their former head coach — his team's first loss of the season. But Ole Miss is still entering the Swamp as the underdog to Florida, a team that got past Auburn last week 44-39. Which side might bettors eye in this All-SEC battle? FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill is backing Ole Miss. "I certainly have concerns about a potential letdown for Ole Miss after an emotional victory," he wrote, "but I’ll take superstar quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as an underdog."

Spread: Michigan -5.5

Moneyline: Michigan -218; Iowa +180

O/U: 38.5

What To Know: Michigan is lucky to be undefeated after escaping W. Michigan on a controversial clock ruling in Week 1. Now, in Week 4, the Wolverines will face an Iowa squad that also boasts an undefeated record. These teams also have identical records ATS at 2-1. In their most recent game, a 55-0 win over Northern Iowa, the Iowa Hawkeyes put up 640 total yards. In Michigan's most recent contest — a 52-17 whopping of UTEP — the Wolverines racked up 431 total yards.

Spread: Oregon -3

Moneyline: Oregon -162; USC +136

O/U: 62.5

What To Know: Which Big Ten team gets the win on Saturday night? After their shocking 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State in Week 2, the Ducks would like to avoid dropping another game this early in the season. On the other side is a Trojans team that has won their first four contests. Against the spread this season, SC has not fared well, going 1-3 and the Trojans gave up 460 total yards to Rutgers last week. FOX Sports Betting Analyst Patrick Everson wrote that sportsbooks are seeing a lot of public money on the Over but that the sharps are wagering on the Under.