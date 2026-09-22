College Football
Favorite 'Dogs: Back Ole Miss Over Florida; Jets Over Lions
College Football

Favorite 'Dogs: Back Ole Miss Over Florida; Jets Over Lions

Published Sep. 23, 2026 2:28 p.m. ET
Will Hill
Will Hill
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

One of the biggest games last weekend was the battle between Ole Miss and LSU, as Lane Kiffin made his return to his old stomping grounds. 

Ole Miss came out on top, but can the team keep up the momentum against Florida?

And on the NFL side, can the Jets pull the outright upset against a Detroit squad that's been struggling defensively?

Let's take a look.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

When the schedule for the 2026 college football season was revealed, many looked immediately for the date when LSU and its new head coach, Lane Kiffin, would take on his former team, Ole Miss. 

Some of us who like to wager peeked ahead to see who Ole Miss would be playing the week after that game. What's the idea behind looking ahead to the team the Rebs played after they faced the Tigers? 

Well, the idea was that all the hype and motivation that went into the Ole Miss-LSU matchup and getting revenge against Kiffin would leave Ole Miss flat the following week. Yet, here we are with Ole Miss riding high after a big win over LSU and in for a letdown against a very good Florida team, and I find myself liking Ole Miss. 

Why? Because of the number.

Can Trinidad Chambliss & Co. get it done two weeks in a row? (Getty Images)

Last week, when this line was posted, it was viewed as pretty much a toss-up game. 

Ole Miss goes on to knock off LSU and now we’re getting a few extra points on the spread and a juicier price on the moneyline than we were a week ago when this line was set? 

I certainly have concerns about a potential letdown for Ole Miss after an emotional victory, and Florida looks like a potential playoff team.

But I’ll take superstar quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as an underdog despite those concerns. 

Will HillHill's Pick: Ole Miss moneyline (+150)

Last week, the Jets over the Packers was my upset NFL pick. New York had more passing yards than the Packers, more rushing yards, more first downs and won the turnover battle 1-0 while dominating time of possession.

New York also had a 10-point lead nearly halfway through the fourth quarter but somehow the Jets lost, although they did cover the spread. 

While it was a brutal overtime defeat for the now 1-1 Jets, the stats I alluded to are all signs that the team is much improved.  

The Jets look better in 2026 than they did last season. (Getty Images)

Now, they take on a Lions team that has been dreadful defensively, allowing 72 points in their last six-plus quarters of action. 

In Week 1 against the Saints, the Lions appeared to lose a fumble for a touchdown before a controversial ruling called it merely an incomplete pass. Otherwise, they may very well be 0-2 right now. 

Jets' head coach Aaron Glenn was the defensive coordinator for the Lions for four years under Dan Campbell and likely has a few tricks up his sleeve to fluster opposing quarterback Jared Goff. 

Detroit has major issues on defense. I expect the Jets to hang around long enough to pull off the upset.

Will HillHill's Pick: Jets moneyline (+240)

 
share
recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions

    Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List

    Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop

    2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Week 3 Superlatives: Ole Miss' Revenge, Jeremiah Smith's Record And CFP Impacts

    CFB Week 3 Superlatives: Ole Miss' Revenge, Jeremiah Smith's Record And CFP Impacts

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Curt Cignetti Defends QB Josh Hoover As No. 5 Indiana Opens Big Ten Play

    Curt Cignetti Defends QB Josh Hoover As No. 5 Indiana Opens Big Ten Play

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Jumps, LSU Drops And 4 New Teams After Week 3

    College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Jumps, LSU Drops And 4 New Teams After Week 3

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Coach Prime Arrives: EA Sports College Football 27 Adds Deion Sanders

    Coach Prime Arrives: EA Sports College Football 27 Adds Deion Sanders

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NFL, CFB Weekend Betting Recap: 'It Was An Extremely Rough Week For Bettors'

    NFL, CFB Weekend Betting Recap: 'It Was An Extremely Rough Week For Bettors'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: AP Top 25: Ole Miss Jumps Into Top 5; Texas A&M, SMU Fall

    AP Top 25: Ole Miss Jumps Into Top 5; Texas A&M, SMU Fall

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions
Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List
Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop
2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders Dismisses Several Colorado Players After 41-7 Loss To Northwestern

Deion Sanders Dismisses Several Colorado Players After 41-7 Loss To Northwestern

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions

    Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List

    Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop

    2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Week 3 Superlatives: Ole Miss' Revenge, Jeremiah Smith's Record And CFP Impacts

    CFB Week 3 Superlatives: Ole Miss' Revenge, Jeremiah Smith's Record And CFP Impacts

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Curt Cignetti Defends QB Josh Hoover As No. 5 Indiana Opens Big Ten Play

    Curt Cignetti Defends QB Josh Hoover As No. 5 Indiana Opens Big Ten Play

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Jumps, LSU Drops And 4 New Teams After Week 3

    College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Jumps, LSU Drops And 4 New Teams After Week 3

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Coach Prime Arrives: EA Sports College Football 27 Adds Deion Sanders

    Coach Prime Arrives: EA Sports College Football 27 Adds Deion Sanders

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NFL, CFB Weekend Betting Recap: 'It Was An Extremely Rough Week For Bettors'

    NFL, CFB Weekend Betting Recap: 'It Was An Extremely Rough Week For Bettors'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: AP Top 25: Ole Miss Jumps Into Top 5; Texas A&M, SMU Fall

    AP Top 25: Ole Miss Jumps Into Top 5; Texas A&M, SMU Fall

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions
Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1 Million After Bills Bury Lions
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List
Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 3, Trinidad Chambliss Headlines QB-Filled List
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop
2026 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Rises After Win Over LSU, Texas Stays Atop
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes