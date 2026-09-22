Favorite 'Dogs: Back Ole Miss Over Florida; Jets Over Lions

One of the biggest games last weekend was the battle between Ole Miss and LSU, as Lane Kiffin made his return to his old stomping grounds.

Ole Miss came out on top, but can the team keep up the momentum against Florida?

And on the NFL side, can the Jets pull the outright upset against a Detroit squad that's been struggling defensively?

Let's take a look.

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When the schedule for the 2026 college football season was revealed, many looked immediately for the date when LSU and its new head coach, Lane Kiffin, would take on his former team, Ole Miss.

Some of us who like to wager peeked ahead to see who Ole Miss would be playing the week after that game. What's the idea behind looking ahead to the team the Rebs played after they faced the Tigers?

Well, the idea was that all the hype and motivation that went into the Ole Miss-LSU matchup and getting revenge against Kiffin would leave Ole Miss flat the following week. Yet, here we are with Ole Miss riding high after a big win over LSU and in for a letdown against a very good Florida team, and I find myself liking Ole Miss.

Why? Because of the number.

Can Trinidad Chambliss & Co. get it done two weeks in a row? (Getty Images)

Last week, when this line was posted, it was viewed as pretty much a toss-up game.

Ole Miss goes on to knock off LSU and now we’re getting a few extra points on the spread and a juicier price on the moneyline than we were a week ago when this line was set?

I certainly have concerns about a potential letdown for Ole Miss after an emotional victory, and Florida looks like a potential playoff team.

But I’ll take superstar quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as an underdog despite those concerns.

Hill's Pick: Ole Miss moneyline (+150)

Last week, the Jets over the Packers was my upset NFL pick. New York had more passing yards than the Packers, more rushing yards, more first downs and won the turnover battle 1-0 while dominating time of possession.

New York also had a 10-point lead nearly halfway through the fourth quarter but somehow the Jets lost, although they did cover the spread.

While it was a brutal overtime defeat for the now 1-1 Jets, the stats I alluded to are all signs that the team is much improved.

The Jets look better in 2026 than they did last season. (Getty Images)

Now, they take on a Lions team that has been dreadful defensively, allowing 72 points in their last six-plus quarters of action.

In Week 1 against the Saints, the Lions appeared to lose a fumble for a touchdown before a controversial ruling called it merely an incomplete pass. Otherwise, they may very well be 0-2 right now.

Jets' head coach Aaron Glenn was the defensive coordinator for the Lions for four years under Dan Campbell and likely has a few tricks up his sleeve to fluster opposing quarterback Jared Goff.

Detroit has major issues on defense. I expect the Jets to hang around long enough to pull off the upset.