Curt Cignetti Defends QB Josh Hoover As No. 5 Indiana Opens Big Ten Play

Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover's statistics — and bloody image — speak for themselves.

He's been efficient and tough through his first three games with the fifth-ranked and still unbeaten Hoosiers. He's completed more than 72% of his passes, thrown 10 touchdown passes and no interceptions while posting the second-best passing efficiency rating in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

In his debut two weeks ago, Hoover threw four touchdown passes with only three incompletions and delivered an indelible image during the Hoosiers' 52-16 victory over North Texas: his bloodied face and chin strap, after an opponent yanked hard on his facemask.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover threw four touchdown passes with only three incompletions during the Hoosiers' 52-16 victory over North Texas. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He apparently has no bigger fan than coach Curt Cignetti. On Monday the two-time Associated Press Coach of the Year defended his quarterback against those criticizing Hoover, the successor to Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

"I think there is too much scrutiny on Josh Hoover right now — unfair scrutiny," Cignetti said near the end of his weekly news conference. "After watching the game tape, he missed one throw. The one he missed to (Charlie) Becker, we did a bad job picking up the blitz at running back and he had a guy in his face."

Hoover provided his own critique during Saturday's postgame availability, saying there were some throws he wanted back in the 38-0 rout of Western Kentucky. Still, he finished the game 18 of 24 for 273 yards with two more TDs and no turnovers.

Hoover believes he can still play better.

"I think it goes back to what coach always preaches, right? There’s a standard we’re trying to play and that standard is perfection and to play to the best of our capabilities," Hoover said Saturday. "The goal is always to reach that and sometimes we fall short, so that’s the thing that keeps you driving forward. But we’ve done good stuff, have some things we have to clean up."

Not much has changed for Indiana.

The defending national champs have won their first three games by a total of 145-16 even though Hoover, who has a passer efficiency rating of 243.9, left each one early. The defense has pitched back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1993 and has not allowed a point in nine straight quarters.

And while Cignetti knows the numbers haven't come against the strongest schedule, he also knows this revamped Indiana team needed a lighter schedule before opening league play Friday night when they host Northwestern (2-0).

"It's been a nice run," he said Saturday. "Of course, we get criticized because we kind of play an exhibition season before we go into Big Ten play. I can understand that. But those exhibition seasons have been real valuable for us. Last year, we played 16 games and we were 16-0 — I don't think anyone had done that since 1893, 1894 or something. We needed these games to learn about ourselves, our guys, where we are, and what we have to do to be the best we can be."

Hoover, a transfer from TCU who initially committed to the Indiana program when he was in high school, has been vital in getting those pieces aligned.

Becker, a holdover from last year's national championship run, has been the Hoosiers top receiver with 12 catches, 272 yards and six TDs, putting him on a pace to shatter the school's single season record for TD catches, 16 set by the late James Hardy.

Most of the other key offensive players are new.

Leading rusher Turbo Richard is a transfer from Boston College and a season-ending injury limited running back Lee Beebe Jr. to just three games at Indiana in 2025 after he left UAB. Indiana is also waiting for running back Khobie Martin to return from an arm injury.

Receiver Nick Marsh had his best game yet with Indiana, catching seven passes for 81 yards and started displaying some of the potential the Hoosiers saw in the former Michigan State star.

But Hoover's teammates seem pleased with his steady progression and the blunt-talking Cignetti has no complaints, either.

"I’m glad he’s our quarterback," Cignetti said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.