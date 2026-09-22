College Football
Coach Prime Arrives: EA Sports College Football 27 Adds Deion Sanders
College Football

Coach Prime Arrives: EA Sports College Football 27 Adds Deion Sanders

Published Sep. 22, 2026 6:57 p.m. ET

Since EA Sports College Football made its comeback in 2024, fans have been asking for real-life coaches in the game. That feature was finally added in last year's game, but Deion Sanders was missing for Colorado.

Well, on Tuesday, that changed when EA Sports College Football 27 officially added Sanders to the game. His inclusion completes the full Buffaloes coaching staff in the game, joining offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

Sanders was one of several high-profile coaches missing from the game when it was released in July. Other notable missing coaches include Bill Belichick (North Carolina), Mario Cristobal (Miami), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) and Neal Brown (North Texas).

The addition of Sanders comes as quite a surprise, considering he was asked about his absence at last year's Big 12 Football Media Day. His response focused on EA Sports potentially not paying enough, while also revealing he was barely aware of the situation.

"I don't know about the video game," Sanders said. "I have a wonderful team that handles a lot of business for me. If I'm not in the game, that means they weren't paying enough. It didn't fit where we're going right now. That's probably it. It was probably that simplistic."  

Whether Sanders and EA Sports officially settled on a licensing deal remains unknown at this time. However, his long-awaited debut finally gives fans their first chance to see Coach Prime on the virtual sidelines since the recent college football game releases.

With Sanders now officially included, players get an authentic look at building the Colorado program around him. The Buffaloes were given a B+ prestige grade, reflecting a strong, above-average standing that positively influences recruiting and team reputation.

Sanders' win-loss record at Colorado has been mixed, but fans can now step into his shoes coaching the program.

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