College Football Rankings: Ole Miss Jumps, LSU Drops And 4 Teams Debut After Week 3

After three full weeks of college football, there are four teams at the top of my top 25 who have yet to show flaws: Indiana, Georgia, Miami and Notre Dame.

That does not mean that these teams are flawless.

There’s still time and a number of ranked opponents for each of them to face before we can come to a definite conclusion on just how perfect — or imperfect — these teams are. But suffice it to say that after Ohio State and Texas’ outstanding meeting last weekend, we’d all like to see Miami vs. Indiana and Georgia vs. Notre Dame — or some permutation of those four — only to make the winners of those games face off to find out which team really is the best.

And we’d like to make them do it all over again at the end of the season. Call it the NFL. It’d work, and we'd love it. For now, we've got my rankings.

A quick housekeeping note on teams we said goodbye to after this week: Former top-10 Texas A&M dropped a game to unranked Kentucky at home. SMU lost to a Louisville team that has a streaky passer but gifted runner at quarterback. Virginia lost to what might be an up-and-coming West Virginia team, and Houston dropped its first ranked matchup against Texas Tech on the road. Those four teams are out and four new ones in.

With that, here are my top-25 rankings after a wild Week 3!

Running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. scores a touchdown against Maryland in Week 3. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 35-26 win vs. Maryland

The Hokies are off to their first 3-0 start since 2017. That means Virginia Tech has never seen a loss with James Franklin at head coach.

Quarterback Kamario Taylor threw for four touchdowns against South Carolina in Week 3. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 41-34 win vs. South Carolina

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor is the best quarterback not enough people have seen throw a football. He only needs to flip his wrist for the ball to seemingly effortlessly travel 50 yards through the air. He completed 18 of 26 passes for 251 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

Offensive lineman Jack Dotzler hoists running back Xavier Williams in the air after a touchdown against Northern Iowa in Week 1. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 55-0 win vs. Northern Iowa

Iowa — yes, Iowa! — has scored 40 points or more in two of its first three games while pitching two shutouts to begin the season 3-0. Coach Kirk Ferentz and his Hawkeyes get their first real challenge against Michigan next week, though.

North Dakota State quarterback Nathan Hayes threw for 210 yards and a touchdown vs. Sacramento State in Week 3. (Photo courtesy of North Dakota State)

Week 3 game: 31-10 win vs. Sacramento State

The Bison continue to play fundamental, sound football — the kind that could lead to it stealing the only Group of Six spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff this season. And they ought to be favored to win every game they play the rest of the season.

Quarterback Bryce Underwood scrambles for a gain against UTEP in Week 3. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 52-17 win vs. UTEP

The partnership between quarterback Bryce Underwood and wide receiver Andrew Marsh continued to prove fruitful. Saturday, 10 of the 19 completions Underwood threw were to Marsh, who racked up 105 yards with a touchdown.

Quarterback Faizon Brandon runs against Kennesaw State in Week 3 during Tennessee's comfortable win. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 42-9 win vs. Kennesaw State

The Vols rushing attack was on full display with four players — including true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon — running the ball at least seven times each. Tennessee amassed 268 rushing yards and averaged 6.5 yards per carry against the defending Conference USA champs.

Quarterback Devon Dampier escapes a tackle while running against Utah State in Utah's Week 3 win. (Photo by Aaron Baker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 33-0 win vs. Utah State

Utah has outscored opponents, 122-24, through three games and looks like a Big 12 title contender. The team has Houston and BYU on its schedule but no Texas Tech. Still, it certainly looks like it could beat all three given the chance with the kind of defensive prowess it has shown so far.

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. runs against Eastern Washington in Week 3. (Photo by Kevin Ng/Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 48-16 win vs. Eastern Washington

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. put together a Heisman Trophy highlight tape against an FCS opponent with 373 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and just one interception.

Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz celebrates after Louisville beat SMU in Week 3. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 41-31 win vs. SMU

Louisville put itself in position to contend for the ACC title with this win. The strength of Jeff Brohm’s team, though, isn’t quarterback Lincoln Kienholz but a robust run game. The Cardinals rushed for 265 yards at 7.2 yards per carry against the Mustangs, and Kienholz seemed to make as many great throws as what-are-you-doing throws in this game. That meams their quarterback is also their ceiling for success.

Running back Jadan Baugh scores a touchdown against Auburn in Week 3's game. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 44-39 win vs. Auburn

In his first year in Gainesville, John Sumrall’s Florida has scored 40 or more points in each of its first three games of the season for the first time since 2007. That is in large part due to running back Jadan Baugh continuing to be one of the best in the country. In the win against Auburn, he rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

Tight end Andres Rappleyea makes an airborne catch against Buffalo during the Nittany Lions' Week 3 win. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 55-13 win vs. Buffalo

The Nittany Lions put up 573 yards on offense and held Buffalo to just 173 yards — a 400-yard margin. Even more impressive is that Matt Campbell’s defense allowed the Bulls to convert just one of 14 third-down attempts. However, his offense was just two of 10 on third down, and that has to change before Penn State begins conference play.

Quarterback Austin Simmons passes against Troy in a narrow Week 3 win. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 27-17 win vs. Troy

Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons didn’t play great football, completing just more than half his passes — 10 of 19 — for 91 yards. But he didn’t have to be. The Tigers were not disciplined, committing nine penalties for 90 yards, but they didn’t have to be. That tells me a lot about the talent Eli Drinkwitz has on his roster to improve to 3-0, and that’s with star running back Ahmad Hardy still on the sidelines.

Running back Brandon Smith rushes against Portland State University in Week 3, which ended with a lopsided win for Oregon. (Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 84-0 win vs. Portland State

After an embarrassing loss on the road to Oklahoma State last week, the Ducks took out the 55-gallon drum of whoop-ass and poured it all on the Vikings. Starting quarterback Dante Moore was elite in the pass game, completing 19 of 23 passes for 280 yards with four touchdowns. But backup quarterback Dylan Raiola was perfect — 11 of 11 for 124 passing yards with three touchdowns.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava runs while directing traffic on the road against Rutgers in Week 3. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 42-35 win vs. Rutgers

Yes, the Trojans won. Yes, the Trojans remain undefeated. But my goodness, Gary Patteron’s defense looks suspect after consecutive weeks of giving up 30 points or more to Louisiana and Rutgers. It’s a familiar refrain, and USC fans are learning what Oklahoma fans learned: Marrying a suffocating defense with a Lincoln Riley offense is frustratingly difficult.

Is a close win against Rutgers better than a loss to Oklahoma State? Asking for Oregon fans.

Running back LJ Martin takes off for a touchdown against Colorado State in Week 3. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 41-23 win vs. Colorado State

Cougars running back LJ Martin remains an absolute force, and he is the best tailback in the Big 12. In BYU’s win, he rushed for 176 yards with three touchdowns on just 15 carries.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin seemingly in disbelief during the first half against his former team, Ole Miss, in the Tigers' Week 3 loss. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 32-24 loss vs. Ole Miss

After all that — and there was a lot of THAT — Lane Kiffin’s LSU Tigers fell short of earning the only win on the schedule that I believe he had to win to justify his enormous annual salary. That is, the enormous salary his roster demands and the grief he put college football fans through by simply being a trolling, petulant 51-year-old man with little-to-no manners.

Running backs Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams celebrate a touchdown against Houston during Week 3. (Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 28-26 win vs. Houston

Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond led the Red Raiders to their first ranked win of the year on the strength of 17 of 27 passing with 287 total yards and a touchdown. Sure, they were inches from being forced to play at least one overtime period, only to narrowly escape and remain unbeaten.

Wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams runs the ball for a first down against Florida State in Week 3. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 50-36 win vs. Florida State

I genuinely despise how Alabama has chosen to wait until there are three minutes left in the third quarter to decide to separate from inferior competition for consecutive weeks. It’s also a luxury Kalen DeBoer’s team simply will not be able to rely on when it plays Georgia on October 10. Get your shells together or get rolled, Tide.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith runs through Kent State players during Ohio State's Week 3 win. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 59-3 win vs. Kent State

On Saturday, Jeremiah Smith became the all-time leader in receiving yards in Ohio State history. He needed just two years and three games to break that record. This is fitting for Smith, who will leave Ohio State as the man considered the very best wideout in Buckeyes history, regardless of record, future NFL Draft selection or individual awards won.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss looks to pass against LSU in Week 3 during Ole Miss' win. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 32-24 win vs. LSU

If you’re going to award the Heisman Trophy to the best player in college football based on what he’s done against elite competition through three games, you’re going to award it to Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Against LSU and his former coach, he threw for 363 yards with three total touchdowns and one interception. And now he’s led Ole Miss to an undefeated start with two wins against Associated Press Top 25 teams.

Wide receiver Malachi Toney and quarterback Darian Mensah celebrate a touchdown against Wake Forest in Week 3. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 33-20 win vs. Wake Forest

Quarterback Darian Mensah has not only forced his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation but has also made the best case for winning it so far this season. Through three games, he’s completed 70 of 79 passes — that's 89.9 percent! — for 873 yards with 11 passing touchdowns.

Wide receiver Micah Gilbert runs after catching a pass against Michigan State in Week 3. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 27-10 win vs. Michigan State

The Fighting Irish played a mostly clean game against the Spartans with zero turnovers and just three penalties in a workmanlike win against Michigan State. Yes, this game was a little too close for a team that expects to play for the national title, but it's not as poor of a reflection as if Notre Dame had only won this game by one score.

Running back Chauncey Bowens throws a stiff arm to Arkansas defensive back Shelton Lewis during Georgia's Week 2 win. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 45-17 win vs. Arkansas

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are off to their most dominant start ever. Through three games, they’re plus-145 in scoring margin — the Dawgs’ best start in 100 years . And they’ve done it without needing a potent passing game. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has attempted just 32 passes all year.

Receiver Charlie Becker dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Week 3. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 38-0 win vs. Western Kentucky

And thus ends the delicious assortment of cupcakes for the defending national champions. They beat North Texas. They hammered HBCU Howard. And they crushed Western Kentucky. It will be nice to see what the Hoosiers look like once they start punching teams that have the ability to more adequately defend themselves.

Wide receiver Cam Coleman scores a touchdown against UTSA in Texas' Week 3 win. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 3 game: 30-6 win vs. UTSA

Following a week of making news for the wrong reasons off the field, the Texas Longhorns took care of business with a dominating win against the Roadrunners, holding the UTSA offense to just 142 total yards and allowing just one of 11 third-down conversions. The stat book won’t reflect a brilliant performance for quarterback Arch Manning, who completed 17 of 33 passes and accounted for 214 total yards with two touchdowns. But it was enough to keep the Longhorns unbeaten and No. 1.

Lane Kiffin, Pete Golding and more react after Ole Miss defeats LSU in Kiffin’s RETURN to Oxford