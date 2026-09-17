Colorado vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 3

The Northwestern Wildcats will face the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in a Week 3 college football matchup on FOX.

Northwestern has had two weeks to prepare for this matchup following its Week 2 bye. The Wildcats needed 17 fourth-quarter points to defeat FCS powerhouse South Dakota State in their opener. Northwestern gained nearly 500 yards but allowed 432 on defense.

Michigan State transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles completed 14 of 24 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on the ground late in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory.

Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes, meanwhile, showed how dangerous they can be through the air. Quarterback Julian Lewis threw for 336 yards in last week’s win over Weber State, the most by a Colorado quarterback since Shedeur Sanders recorded 438 in 2024.

The Buffaloes have now demonstrated that they can win on the ground and through the air. They’ll need another productive offensive performance to keep pace with a Northwestern attack coordinated by Chip Kelly.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Colorado vs. Northwestern at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 19.

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Colorado @ Northwestern Odds

Moneyline

Northwestern : -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Colorado: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Spread

Northwestern -3.5 : -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Colorado +3.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Over/Under

Over 48.5 : +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 48.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Colorado @ Northwestern Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is known for his fast-paced, high-scoring system, and quarterback Aidan Chiles already appears comfortable running it.

Defense could be the Wildcats’ biggest concern this season, though they have had two weeks to address the issues that surfaced against South Dakota State. The question is whether that will be enough time to prepare for a versatile Colorado team.

The Buffaloes controlled the line of scrimmage against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, rushing for 183 yards while holding the Yellow Jackets to just 51. They followed that performance with Julian Lewis throwing for a career-high 366 yards and four touchdowns, showing they can beat opponents on the ground or through the air.

Northwestern’s struggles against South Dakota State remain concerning. Colorado has looked strong on both sides of the ball and has already proven it can win in a difficult road environment. There is plenty of reason to believe the Buffaloes can improve to 3-0.

Take Colorado on the moneyline.

The Pick: Colorado Moneyline

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Colorado