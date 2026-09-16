2026 College Football Week 3: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

Some of this weekend's best games include a few top-25 matchups.

Will favorite Texas Tech put away Houston in a huge Friday night game on FOX? Will LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt be healthy enough to play against Ole Miss?

Here are the five best games fans and bettors should watch this weekend with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

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Spread: Texas Tech -7.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -305; Houston +245

O/U: 53.5

What To Know: While the Red Raiders are 2-0 straight up (SU), they're 0-2 against the spread (ATS). Now, TTU hosts Houston on Friday night on FOX. Like Texas Tech, the Cougars are undefeated, but they're 1-1 ATS. Both squads already have a win against Oregon State on their résumés. Texas Tech defeated the Beavers 35-24; Houston beat them 33-20.

Spread: Ohio State -52.5

Moneyline: N/A

O/U: 59.5

What To Know: It looked like Ohio State would get past Texas in Week 2, but the favored Longhorns rallied with an impressive comeback that sent the Buckeyes home with a blemish. But even with that loss, FOX Sports betting analyst Sammy P still has Ohio State as his highest-rated team in the country. Now, the Buckeyes get a chance to prove exactly that in Week 3 against a Kent State team that lost its first game 57-0 to South Carolina but won its second against Wofford 36-15.

Spread: Louisville -1.5

Moneyline: Louisville -120; SMU +100

O/U: 59.5

What To Know: Louisville dropped its first game of the season with a loss to Ole Miss. But the Cardinals put up an incredible fight, losing a close 41-38 battle. SMU hasn't dropped a game yet, but the Mustangs have faced weaker teams in Florida State and UC Davis. SMU is 1-0-1 ATS and Louisville is 2-0 in that spot. When it comes to quarterback play, Louisville QB Lincoln Kienholz has 639 passing yards on the season; SMU's Kevin Jennings has 767.

Spread: Notre Dame -29.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -4500; Michigan State +1700

O/U: 52.5

What To Know: Notre Dame's two wins so far have come against Wisconsin and Rice. In the Fighting Irish's game against Wisconsin, however, the Badgers kept it close for the first half, with ND leading 13-10. But the Irish dominated the second half and ultimately got the 41-13 win. Week 2 was a cakewalk for Notre Dame, as it rolled Rice 52-0. Michigan State, though, is also undefeated. Sparty got two straight-up Ws against Toledo and Eastern Michigan. And bettors eyeing the 29.5-point spread might want to consider that Michigan State is 1-0-1 ATS so far this season.

Spread: LSU -3

Moneyline: LSU -155; Ole Miss +130

O/U: 58.5

What To Know: FOX Sports betting analyst Patrick Everson chatted with a bookmaker who explained that bettors love LSU and that he's expecting a lot of action on the Tigers in this huge matchup. And of course, one of the biggest storylines revolves around Lane Kiffin facing his old team for the first time since his unceremonious departure from Oxford. Another storyline bettors might want to consider is LSU QB Sam Leavitt's health and availability. Both teams have perfect records coming into this weekend. LSU rolled over Clemson and Louisiana Tech; Ole Miss got wins over Louisville and Charlotte.