College Football
Nebraska, Notre Dame Announce Future Home-And-Home Football Series
College Football

Nebraska, Notre Dame Announce Future Home-And-Home Football Series

Updated Sep. 16, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET

Keep your schedule open in the fall of 2032 and 2033.

That's because the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish announced on Wednesday morning that the two schools will take part in a college football home-and-home series in 2032 and 2033.

The Fighting Irish will travel to Lincoln to play Nebraska on Oct. 30, 2032, and the Cornhuskers will travel to South Bend to play Notre Dame on Oct. 29, 2033.

"The series with Notre Dame is the type of matchup that college football fans circle on their calendars years in advance," Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said in a statement. "Our fans have a tremendous appreciation for the history of college football and iconic venues. We are excited to welcome Notre Dame and their fans to Lincoln in 2032, and I know our fans will travel to South Bend in full force in 2033."

The scheduled 2032 game will be the first time the two programs square off since the Cornhuskers beat the Fighting Irish in Nebraska on Sept. 8, 2001, 27-10, and just the third time since 1948. Nebraska is 8-7-1 all time against Notre Dame.

As for the present, both teams are 2-0 in the 2026 college football season, with the Cornhuskers getting home victories over the Ohio Bobcats (49-21) and Bowling Green Falcons (56-7) and the No. 3 AP-ranked Fighting Irish defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field (41-13) and the Rice Owls at home (52-0).

Nebraska's Big Ten season opener comes on the road against the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 26, and it has four AP Top 25-ranked teams on its remaining schedule (Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa). Meanwhile, Notre Dame has three AP Top-25 ranked teams on its remaining schedule: BYU, Miami and SMU.

Both Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman signed new contracts with their respective schools within the last year.

The Cornhuskers are a combined 21-19 under Rhule since 2023, while the Fighting Irish are a combined 45-12 under Freeman since he took over as head coach during the 2021 season, highlighted by reaching the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

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