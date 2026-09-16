College Football Week 3 Betting Report: Leavitt's Status Clouds Kiffin's Return

The biggest game on the college football Week 3 oddsboard might’ve gotten a little misdirection thrown its way Wednesday night.

LSU listed quarterback Sam Leavitt as doubtful to play Saturday night at Ole Miss. However, while the point spread initially dipped from Tigers -3 to -1.5, most sportsbooks quickly rebounded to LSU -2.5.

So perhaps color oddsmakers skeptical of Leavitt’s status.

"I see [the line] being on the other side of pick ‘em if Leavitt is out," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said, indicating Ole Miss would be the favorite. "I’m not sure what to think. But this is a big game for both sides, so certainly if he’s available, I think he will play."

Bookmakers and sharp bettors serve up their insights on that matchup and more in college football Week 3 betting.

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SEC Showdown

No. 7 LSU has blowout home wins over Clemson and Louisiana Tech so far, while sitting at 2-0 straight up (SU) and 1-1 against the spread (ATS). Saturday night’s trip to Oxford figures to be much more challenging.

No. 8 Ole Miss is also 2-0 SU/1-1 ATS, already passing one tough test, at a neutral site vs. Louisville in Week 1. The Rebels held on for a 41-38 victory as 6-point favorites.

Caesars Sports opened LSU -2.5 and quickly advanced to -3 on Sunday. The Wednesday night news briefly shook things up, but the Tigers settled at -2.5, and they are no doubt popular under coach Lane Kiffin, who left Ole Miss last December.

"A lot of love coming in on this LSU team. Ever since LSU beat up Clemson, that’s been the case," Feazel said. "I do not expect that to change. I expect heavy LSU action and money on the Over leading up to game time."

On Wednesday night, the total was actually down to 57.5, after opening at 59.5. But as Feazel alluded to, the public almost certainly will hammer the Over as the 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff nears.

Sam Leavitt's status will be crucial in the LSU-Ole Miss clash (Getty Images).

College Football Rocks on FOX

FOX gets the first key contest in college football Week 3 odds, with a Friday night Big 12 fight between No. 22 Houston (2-0 SU/1-1 ATS) and No. 13 Texas Tech (2-0 SU/0-2 ATS).

The Red Raiders didn’t look impressive at all last week, as 25.5-point favorites at Oregon State. Texas Tech trailed 24-21 in the fourth quarter, but got away with a 35-24 victory.

Caesars opened Texas Tech as 9.5-point favorites, and sharp money landed on Houston +9.5 and +8.5. By Monday morning, LSU was down to -7.5, where the line remained Wednesday night for an 8 p.m. ET Friday kickoff.

"Texas Tech has come out flat the first couple weeks," Feazel said. "Right now, there’s more Houston action on the spread and the moneyline. It’ll be interesting to see how it looks closer to Friday night.

"I think there’s some Texas Tech love out there. We’ll see if it gets more balanced."

Oh Say Can You ACC

Miami, last year’s College Football Playoff runner-up, is clearly the class of the ACC so far this year. Saturday’s SMU-Louisville clash might indicate which ACC outfit is second-best.

The Cardinals (1-1 SU/2-0 ATS) are at home, but are just 1.5-point favorites vs. the Mustangs (2-0 SU and ATS). There was no line movement as of Wednesday night.

"There’s a little more money on Louisville and a little more on the Over," Feazel said of early action. "We’ll probably continue to see a little more Louisville action. And we’re definitely gonna see good action on the Over, with the ability of these two offenses."

Hence, a lofty total of 59.5, which already ticked up to 60.5 once, on Sunday. Don’t be surprised if it breaks the 60 barrier again ahead of this 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff.

Louisville and SMU will do battle to see who is the ACC's second-best team (Getty Images).

On-Campus Sharp Side

As it turns out, college football betting expert Paul Stone is already involved with SMU vs. Louisville. Even at this early juncture, the Cardinals likely need to win to stay in the picture for the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Stone likes Louisville’s chances, taking the Cardinals -1.5 in a game he believes they’ll win by at least a field goal.

"SMU’s Kevin Jennings is the more heralded of the two quarterbacks entering this game," Stone said. "But I really like Lincoln Kienholz and feel like he'll be the difference Saturday.

"Kienholz is big (6-2, 215 pounds) and can impact a game with his arm and legs. I look for him to put up big numbers in a Cardinals victory."