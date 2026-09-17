Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Best Bets

To be honest, we couldn't hope for a better start to the season.

Here are my best bets for Week 3 of the college football season, along with my weekly Bear Bytes.

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Last Week: 5-2

Season: 10-4

Look, I think Houston is a good team, but this one-sided action is a little much for me. I’ll take the Red Raiders at a discounted price here. Lubbock should be wild on Friday night and the home field will be a factor in the game. Both teams found themselves in a game with Oregon State in the fourth quarter, so I don’t get the sudden thought that Texas Tech is suddenly super vulnerable at home here. I will concede the Tech QB situation is a little curious, but I’ll ride with the Red Raiders.

Fallica's Pick: TTU -7.5

The Buffs had a surprising road win in Week 1, but I have a sense that as the season progresses, that result might be more a reflection on how bad Georgia Tech is rather than Colorado being a good team. We haven’t seen the Purple Cats since they beat FCS power South Dakota State in Week 1, in a game in which they averaged 7.3 yards per carry. Can the Colorado front, which did a good job against the run in Atlanta against Tech, do the same here? This is kind of a key game for any postseason hopes for Northwestern, as the next two games are against Indiana and Penn State.

Fallica's Pick: Northwestern -3.5

The Clemson defense is the best unit on the field, right? Isn’t it? Yes? I’m not sure how many points the Tigers' backup QB is going to generate here, but last year, this game was 38-10 — and it wasn’t that close. I know things change quite a bit in college football, but I’m not sure UNC goes into Clemson and has much success on offense. Clemson better win this one or else the Tigers are staring 1-4 in the face with a trip to Cal next week, followed by a visit from Miami.

Fallica's Pick: Clemson -3.5

What will LaNorris Sellers bring to the table in Week 3? (Getty Images)

Bowl hopes for the Bulldogs might hinge on getting a win at Williams-Brice, as the next five games on the schedule read Missouri, Alabama, at LSU, Oklahoma and at Texas — and that doesn’t include the Egg Bowl to conclude the season. QB Kamario Taylor is now on everyone’s radar after last week’s carving up of the Minnesota defense. Trouble is, it appears star DE Dylan Stewart will be back for the Gamecocks, as well as OL Jacarrius Peak. We saw more run game from QB LaNorris Sellers vs. Towson last week and that should give Mississippi State even more to think about. State feels like another too trendy 'dog this week.

Fallica's Pick: South Carolina -3.5

Underdogs to Play on ML

Last Week: 1-0, +1.45

Season: 2-2, +1.14

Maryland +125

San Jose State +200

Bear Bytes

No. 22 Houston @ No. 13 Texas Tech

Tech has won nine straight home games, by 36.3 points per game, covering every game vs. FBS opponents.

Florida State @ No. 10 Alabama

Florida State has covered just two of its last 12 games as an underdog. The lone upset FSU pulled in that span was the home win over Alabama last year. The Noles have been at least an 18-point underdog seven times in their history. They have covered just one of those games, losing by 49, 22, 60, 16, 31, 49 and 27 (36.3 PPG). The first four margins all came under Mike Norvell.

UNC @ Clemson

Clemson is 3-6 in its last nine home games vs. FBS competition. Prior to that, Clemson was 77-6 at home in its previous 83 games vs. FBS competition.

Florida @ Auburn

Auburn is 8-28 in its last 36 SEC games. Seven of its eight SEC games last year were decided by single digits.

Virginia Tech @ Maryland

James Franklin’s teams are 5-9 in the last 14 games (lost last three) in which the spread is within +/- 3.5 points.