Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3

No. 13 Texas Tech will host No. 22 Houston on Friday in a Week 3 ranked college football matchup on FOX.

Both teams are off to 2-0 starts and are expected to be among the Big 12’s top contenders this season. Houston and Texas Tech have each beaten Oregon State — the Red Raiders by 11 and the Cougars by 13 — while also earning wins over FCS opponents.

After a chaotic offseason in which expected starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby parted ways with the program, Will Hammond has completed 76.7% of his passes for 487 yards, two touchdowns and one interception through two games.

Still, Texas Tech has looked shaky at times. The Red Raiders beat Abilene Christian by only 23 points as 42.5-point favorites in Week 1, then trailed Oregon State early in the fourth quarter before scoring 14 unanswered points to secure the win.

Houston, meanwhile, is off to a dream start. The Cougars are averaging 55 points and 562 total yards per game, including 308 rushing yards, while allowing only 13 points and 261.5 yards per contest.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Houston vs. Texas Tech at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 18.

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No. 22 Houston @ No. 13 Texas Tech Odds

Moneyline

Texas Tech : -210 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)

Houston: +172 (bet $10 to win $27.20 total)

Spread

Texas Tech -7.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Houston +7.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 53.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 53.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

No. 22 Houston @ No. 13 Texas Tech Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman has completed 69% of his passes for 425 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while adding another score on the ground.

Texas Tech was outstanding last season, winning the Big 12 and earning a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff before losing to Oregon in the quarterfinals. But despite entering 2026 with similarly high expectations, the Red Raiders have not looked like the same team. They lost significant defensive production to the NFL, including David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez, and have struggled to put away each of their first two opponents.

Houston, meanwhile, has rolled through its first two games and looks capable of making serious noise in the Big 12. Take the Cougars to cover the 7.5 and even sprinkle a little on the moneyline.

The Pick: Houston +7.5

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Houston