Baker Mayfield Wears Michigan Jersey At Bucs Podium After Oklahoma Loss

Oklahoma's Week 2 loss to the Michigan Wolverines was a tough pill for the Sooner faithful to swallow, and former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield had to wear the loss — literally.

Mayfield and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles took part in a "friendly competition" where if Michigan won, the Tampa Bay quarterback had to wear a Michigan jersey to the podium at a media session, with Bowles wearing an Oklahoma jersey should Michigan lose; Bowles' son, Troy Bowles, is a linebacker at Michigan.

"Michigan sucks, that's what," Mayfield said last week when asked about the matter.

And not only did Mayfield have to wear a Wolverines' jersey after the Sooners' defeat, but the jersey barely fit him!

As for the younger Bowles, the senior linebacker, who was a four-star recruit, is in his second season at Michigan, which was preceded by two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs (2023-24).

Bowles has logged 21 combined tackles and one fumble recovery through the Wolverines' first two games this season. Last year (2025), he totaled 27 combined tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

As for Mayfield, the two-time Pro Bowler was Oklahoma's starting quarterback from 2015-17 after transferring from Texas Tech, most notably winning the 2017 Heisman Trophy Award and two Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors (2015 and 2017).

Mayfield stands second in Oklahoma history with 12,292 passing yards and 119 passing touchdowns. He led the Big 12 in completion percentage and passer rating in each of his three seasons under center for the Sooners and led the conference in passing touchdowns in 2015 and 2017 before being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Regarding Mayfield's Buccaneers, Tampa Bay is coming off a Week 1 loss on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals. Last week, Mayfield signed a three-year, $165 million extension with the Buccaneers, with the $55 million average annual value putting him in a tie for third among NFL quarterbacks.

Mayfield and the elder Bowles are in their fourth season together, as the quarterback joined the Buccaneers in 2023 and Bowles is in his fifth season as the team's head coach after previously being its defensive coordinator under former head coach Bruce Arians.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers host the team that drafted the quarterback on Sunday afternoon, the Browns.