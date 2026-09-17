College Football
Baker Mayfield Wears Michigan Jersey At Bucs Podium After Oklahoma Loss
College Football

Baker Mayfield Wears Michigan Jersey At Bucs Podium After Oklahoma Loss

Updated Sep. 17, 2026 11:15 a.m. ET

Oklahoma's Week 2 loss to the Michigan Wolverines was a tough pill for the Sooner faithful to swallow, and former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield had to wear the loss — literally.

Mayfield and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles took part in a "friendly competition" where if Michigan won, the Tampa Bay quarterback had to wear a Michigan jersey to the podium at a media session, with Bowles wearing an Oklahoma jersey should Michigan lose; Bowles' son, Troy Bowles, is a linebacker at Michigan.

"Michigan sucks, that's what," Mayfield said last week when asked about the matter.

And not only did Mayfield have to wear a Wolverines' jersey after the Sooners' defeat, but the jersey barely fit him!

As for the younger Bowles, the senior linebacker, who was a four-star recruit, is in his second season at Michigan, which was preceded by two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs (2023-24).

Bowles has logged 21 combined tackles and one fumble recovery through the Wolverines' first two games this season. Last year (2025), he totaled 27 combined tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

As for Mayfield, the two-time Pro Bowler was Oklahoma's starting quarterback from 2015-17 after transferring from Texas Tech, most notably winning the 2017 Heisman Trophy Award and two Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors (2015 and 2017).

Mayfield stands second in Oklahoma history with 12,292 passing yards and 119 passing touchdowns. He led the Big 12 in completion percentage and passer rating in each of his three seasons under center for the Sooners and led the conference in passing touchdowns in 2015 and 2017 before being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Regarding Mayfield's Buccaneers, Tampa Bay is coming off a Week 1 loss on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals. Last week, Mayfield signed a three-year, $165 million extension with the Buccaneers, with the $55 million average annual value putting him in a tie for third among NFL quarterbacks.

Mayfield and the elder Bowles are in their fourth season together, as the quarterback joined the Buccaneers in 2023 and Bowles is in his fifth season as the team's head coach after previously being its defensive coordinator under former head coach Bruce Arians.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers host the team that drafted the quarterback on Sunday afternoon, the Browns. 

share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Oregon In Trouble? UCLA Turning Heads? Klatt Names Alarming, Exciting CFB Teams

Oregon In Trouble? UCLA Turning Heads? Klatt Names Alarming, Exciting CFB Teams

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panthers vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Panthers vs. FalconsWatch Eagles vs. Titans on FOX One Watch Eagles vs. TitansWatch Vikings vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. BearsWatch Seahawks vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs. CardinalsWatch Commanders vs. Cowboys on FOX One Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes