College Football
Steve Belichick Out As North Carolina DC: A Timeline Of What Happened
College Football

Steve Belichick Out As North Carolina DC: A Timeline Of What Happened

Updated Sep. 17, 2026 11:50 a.m. ET

A lot has happened at UNC in a short period of time.

Roughly two weeks after an internal investigation was launched regarding his conduct on team premises, North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, the son of head coach Bill Belichick, has reportedly resigned from his role with the program, which will be effective on Oct. 27 following the end of his medical leave.

Aside from Belichick's departure, North Carolina said in a statement on Thursday morning regarding its now-former defensive coordinator that its "investigation determined that certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct. The investigation also found that these actions were isolated in scope and not a systemic failure."

Here's a timeline of what happened with Belichick and the Tar Heels over the last six weeks.

Oregon DucksWhy Was Steve Belichick Away From The Team?

On Aug. 6, Bill Belichick revealed that Steve Belichick would be taking an indefinite medical leave of absence.

"It's a medical situation, so I really can't make any further comment on that," the head coach said at the time.

Ultimately, the head coach has been calling plays for North Carolina this season, with the Tar Heels off to a 2-0 start after a 15-10 win over the TCU Horned Frogs and a 35-3 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

Oregon DucksMichael Lombardi Context

North Carolina general manager Michael Lombardi was placed on paid administrative leave on July 27, which stemmed from an HR complaint regarding the executive. Lombardi later resigned from his position on Sept. 3.

Why is this relevant to Belichick?  

Oregon DucksWhat Was Steve Belichick Accused Of?

On Sept. 3, the day Lombardi resigned, WRAL reported allegations of the younger Belichick potentially using drugs on the job and/or supplying them to players as part of a report that included separate allegations of players having sexual relations with members of the team's staff.

This season was set to be Belichick's second as North Carolina's defensive coordinator. Both the younger Belichick and Lombardi arrived at Chapel Hill with the elder Belichick in Dec. 2024.

Oregon DucksWhat Is Steve Belichick's Coaching Background?

Belichick was a member of the New England Patriots coaching staff from 2012-23, holding multiple roles on his father's staff. He began as a defensive assistant (2012-15), followed by stints as the team's safeties coach (2016-18), defensive backs coach (2019) and outside linebackers coach (2020-23).

Steve Belichick worked for Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots through the 2023 season, and ended up at UNC with father Bill Belichick in 2025. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Bill Belichick and the Patriots ended a 24-year partnership — highlighted by six Super Bowl triumphs (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018) — after the 2023 NFL season, with Steve Belichick going on to become the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach of the Washington Huskies under head coach Jedd Fisch in 2024.

He later left to be North Carolina's defensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

Oregon DucksWhat Is Bill Belichick's Contract?

Belichick is in the second season of a five-year, $50 million deal with the Tar Heels.

The first three years of Belichick's contract are fully guaranteed, meaning if North Carolina chose to fire him without cause, it would still owe the head coach the remaining money on his deal for this season and the $10 million he's due in 2027. The $10 million average annual value in Belichick's contract puts him tied for 13th among head coaches on the collegiate scene.

North Carolina went 4-8 overall and 2-6 in ACC play in its first season under Belichick in 2025, good for 14th in the conference.

share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Oregon In Trouble? UCLA Turning Heads? Klatt Names Alarming, Exciting CFB Teams

Oregon In Trouble? UCLA Turning Heads? Klatt Names Alarming, Exciting CFB Teams

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panthers vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Panthers vs. FalconsWatch Eagles vs. Titans on FOX One Watch Eagles vs. TitansWatch Vikings vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. BearsWatch Seahawks vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs. CardinalsWatch Commanders vs. Cowboys on FOX One Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes