Steve Belichick Out As North Carolina DC: A Timeline Of What Happened

A lot has happened at UNC in a short period of time.

Roughly two weeks after an internal investigation was launched regarding his conduct on team premises, North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, the son of head coach Bill Belichick, has reportedly resigned from his role with the program, which will be effective on Oct. 27 following the end of his medical leave.

Aside from Belichick's departure, North Carolina said in a statement on Thursday morning regarding its now-former defensive coordinator that its "investigation determined that certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct. The investigation also found that these actions were isolated in scope and not a systemic failure."

Here's a timeline of what happened with Belichick and the Tar Heels over the last six weeks.

Why Was Steve Belichick Away From The Team?

On Aug. 6, Bill Belichick revealed that Steve Belichick would be taking an indefinite medical leave of absence.

"It's a medical situation, so I really can't make any further comment on that," the head coach said at the time.

Ultimately, the head coach has been calling plays for North Carolina this season, with the Tar Heels off to a 2-0 start after a 15-10 win over the TCU Horned Frogs and a 35-3 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

Michael Lombardi Context

North Carolina general manager Michael Lombardi was placed on paid administrative leave on July 27, which stemmed from an HR complaint regarding the executive. Lombardi later resigned from his position on Sept. 3.

Why is this relevant to Belichick?

What Was Steve Belichick Accused Of?

On Sept. 3, the day Lombardi resigned, WRAL reported allegations of the younger Belichick potentially using drugs on the job and/or supplying them to players as part of a report that included separate allegations of players having sexual relations with members of the team's staff.

This season was set to be Belichick's second as North Carolina's defensive coordinator. Both the younger Belichick and Lombardi arrived at Chapel Hill with the elder Belichick in Dec. 2024.

What Is Steve Belichick's Coaching Background?

Belichick was a member of the New England Patriots coaching staff from 2012-23, holding multiple roles on his father's staff. He began as a defensive assistant (2012-15), followed by stints as the team's safeties coach (2016-18), defensive backs coach (2019) and outside linebackers coach (2020-23).

Steve Belichick worked for Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots through the 2023 season, and ended up at UNC with father Bill Belichick in 2025. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Bill Belichick and the Patriots ended a 24-year partnership — highlighted by six Super Bowl triumphs (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018) — after the 2023 NFL season, with Steve Belichick going on to become the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach of the Washington Huskies under head coach Jedd Fisch in 2024.

He later left to be North Carolina's defensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

What Is Bill Belichick's Contract?

Belichick is in the second season of a five-year, $50 million deal with the Tar Heels.

The first three years of Belichick's contract are fully guaranteed, meaning if North Carolina chose to fire him without cause, it would still owe the head coach the remaining money on his deal for this season and the $10 million he's due in 2027. The $10 million average annual value in Belichick's contract puts him tied for 13th among head coaches on the collegiate scene.

North Carolina went 4-8 overall and 2-6 in ACC play in its first season under Belichick in 2025, good for 14th in the conference.