2026 College Football Week 3 Expert Picks: Back High Scoring In LSU-Ole Miss

One of the biggest games this week for fans and bettors — if not the biggest — is LSU at Ole Miss.

So you know I've got some skin in the game there.

But there's another matchup that has also caught my eye, one that's not getting as much shine as that SEC showdown.

Check out what I'm wagering on in college football Week 3.

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This game has shootout written all over it, as both teams have high-powered offenses with excellent quarterbacks.

Ole Miss scored 41 points in both of its games, but the 41 against Louisville is far more important than the 41 against Charlotte. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has already thrown for 561 yards and five touchdowns. Kewan Lacy is averaging five yards a carry but has only 30 carries so far.

Ole Miss is facing an LSU defense that’s been outstanding in the first two weeks. The Tigers are first in yards per drive and have been active at getting to the quarterback. They embarrassed Clemson in Week 1 and Louisiana Tech didn’t score on offense until late.

This will be a more difficult test for Ole Miss than its first two opponents, but on the flipside, LSU hasn’t seen Chambliss yet.

Chambliss put up tons of yards and points in last year's Playoff and is doing the same in his second season as a starter.

Could Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss put up numbers against LSU? (Getty Images)

LSU’s offense scored 51 against Clemson in Week 1 and then put up 45 against Louisiana Tech last Saturday. However, the numbers don’t say this offense is good for nearly 50 points per weekend.

LSU’s offense is 40th in points per drive and 46th in yards per play. The Tigers had a three-and-out in 25% of their drives.

Lucky for LSU, it is facing an Ole Miss defense that appears fairly leaky. It ranks 118th in yards per play. Even Charlotte was able to gain over five yards a play last weekend.

I think LSU will be able to score on most drives if the Tigers can just avoid penalties and turnovers.

Schwartz's Pick: Over 58.5 combined points scored

I’m leaning toward Arizona State covering this game, but I’d rather take a player prop instead.

Arizona State running back Kyson Brown has only 19 carries this season but has racked up 146 yards — that's 7.7 yards per carry.

He had 13 carries for 66 yards against Texas A&M last weekend.

Kyson Brown will look to break out against Kansas in Week 3 (Getty Images).

The Kansas run defense has an interesting profile. It's generally fine but has given up explosive runs and isn’t tackling all that well.

Last weekend, Missouri’s two running backs had 38 carries for 170 yards, good for 4.5 yards per carry.

So I’m rolling with Brown to have a big game for the Sun Devils.