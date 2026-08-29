How Much Is Bill Belichick's Buyout? North Carolina Contract Details In 2026

Is Bill Belichick next?

While North Carolina began Year 2 of the Bill Belichick with wins over TCU (15-10) and East Tennessee State (35-3), the Tar Heels are dealing with moving pieces.

On Sept. 3, general manager Michael Lombardi resigned, and, on Sept. 17, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick resigned, creating more doubt about the future of the Tar Heels' head coach. However, he is still Bill Belichick, and North Carolina could extend him more credit than other coaches would get because of his resume. But depending on how the Tar Heels perform, his seat could still get hot.

Here are the financial implications of North Carolina potentially firing Belichick.

How Much Is Bill Belichick's UNC Buyout?

North Carolina inked Belichick to a five-year, $50 million deal following parting ways with head coach Mack Brown in Nov. 2024.

The first three years of that contract are fully guaranteed, meaning if the Tar Heels wanted to cut ties with Belichick without cause during the 2026 season, they'd still have to pay him his remaining 2026 salary and the $10 million he's due in 2027. As of December, Belichick's total buyout would cost North Carolina at least $20.8 million, according to USA TODAY Sports' database of coaching salaries.

Belichick's $10 million average annual salary puts him tied for 13th among head coaches in college football, per On3.

The 74-year-old Belichick previously coached the New England Patriots for 24 years (2000-23), highlighted by winning six Super Bowls (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018).

UNC Departures

Lombardi resigned as North Carolina's general manager on Sept. 3 following being placed on paid administrative leave in the wake of an HR complaint against him.

Then, on Sept. 17, Tar Heels defensive coordinator Steve Belichick resigned from his position after being away from the team due to a medical leave of absence. Meanwhile, an internal investigation was launched by North Carolina after a WRAL report detailed how the defensive coordinator may have potentially brought drugs to team premises and/or supplied those drugs to players.

North Carolina said in a statement the "investigation determined that certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct. The investigation also found that these actions were isolated in scope and not a systemic failure."

In North Carolina's first year under Bill Belichick, the Tar Heels went 4-8 overall and 2-6 in ACC play, good for 14th in the conference.