College Football
Michigan Promoted? Oregon Relegated? Big Noon Kickoff Crew Makes Their Picks
College Football

Michigan Promoted? Oregon Relegated? Big Noon Kickoff Crew Makes Their Picks

Updated Sep. 19, 2026 12:57 p.m. ET

Who's in, and who's out?

With FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" in London for an international showdown between Arizona State and Kansas, the crew answered a series of questions regarding whether some schools should be "promoted" or "relegated" based on their play through the first two-plus weeks of the college football season.

Promote: Colorado Buffaloes North Carolina Tar Heels Brady Quinn: Colorado

"I love what I've seen from Colorado and Coach Prime [Deion Sanders]," BNK analyst Brady Quinn said when asked whether to promote Colorado or North Carolina. "I love how they've adapted. They're more physical at the line of scrimmage. They're running the football better, too. 

"Offensively, I was kind of curious to see how things would be. They're building this program back, and they're doing it playing much better from the trenches, so I'm promoting Colorado."

Colorado, which is in its fourth season under Sanders, is off to a 2-0 start, with wins over Georgia Tech on the road in Week 1 (14-13) and Weber State in Week 2 (52-21). In their win over the Yellow Jackets, quarterback Julian Lewis led a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minute of play. The sophomore signal-caller then threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns while posting a 265.0 passer rating against the Wildcats.

Lewis and the Buffaloes, who are averaging 181.5 rushing yards per game, host the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

Relegate: Florida State Seminoles Clemson Tigers Matt Leinart: Florida State

"I think it has got to be Florida State," BNK analyst Matt Leinart said when asked whether he would relegate Clemson or Florida State, who are each 1-1. "I was on those sidelines a couple weeks ago, and they [the Seminoles] were in a fourth quarter game, and the boo birds were out. They were booing the team, which I felt horrible for. They were booing the coach [Mike Norvell]. The Athletic Director gets fired.

"They have Alabama today, and they still got Virginia, Louisville and Miami four of the next five weeks, all ranked opponents, so I think it's going to be tough sledding for them."

Florida State, which is coming off a 5-7 season and won just seven games from 2024-25, fired Athletic Director Michael Alford earlier this week, furthering doubt over head coach Mike Norvell surviving the season.

After losing to SMU at home in Week 1, 27-24, the Seminoles beat New Mexico State in Week 2 (34-17). Florida State plays Alabama on the road on Saturday afternoon.

Promote: Michigan Wolverines Penn State Nittany Lions Urban Meyer: Michigan

"I'm going to promote Michigan," BNK analyst Urban Meyer said when asked whether to promote Michigan or Penn State, which is off to a 2-0 start under new head coach Matt Campbell. "They got a signature win for Kyle Whittingham and that coaching staff against the Oklahoma Sooners last week. They're playing elite defense, like Kyle Whittingham always does. [Quarterback] Bryce Underwood will get better."

After a controversial 13-12 Week 1 victory over Western Michigan that saw one second put back on the clock after an incomplete pass appeared to end the game — and Michigan won on a Hail Mary touchdown pass the very next play — the Wolverines defeated the then-No. 11-ranked Sooners in Week 2 (17-10). Michigan is in its first season under Whittingham, the former coach of the Utah Utes.

Relegate: Oregon Ducks Ohio State Buckeyes Mark Ingram: Oregon

"I'm relegating Oregon," Mark Ingram said when asked whether to relegate Oregon or Ohio State, which blew a 20-point second-half lead to Texas last week. "Two weeks ago, they were my team to win the national championship, and they've just been laying eggs on me. They don't have an identity on offense. The trenches, which I thought was a strength, is weak."

After squeaking past Boise State, 34-27, the then-No. 6-ranked Ducks were upset by Oklahoma State in Week 2 (39-31). Oregon got back in the win column on Friday night, annihilating Portland State, 84-0.

share
recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3

    Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More

    College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary

    Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NFL Says Harris, Wright Ineligible In 2026 After Attempt To Play For LSU

    NFL Says Harris, Wright Ineligible In 2026 After Attempt To Play For LSU

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Houston Has Been Waiting 37 Years For A Night Like This

    Houston Has Been Waiting 37 Years For A Night Like This

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 3: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 3: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 3 Expert Picks: Back High Scoring In LSU-Ole Miss

    2026 College Football Week 3 Expert Picks: Back High Scoring In LSU-Ole Miss

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Arch Manning's Sense Of Humor And The Men Who Laughed Alongside Him

    Arch Manning's Sense Of Humor And The Men Who Laughed Alongside Him

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3
Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More
College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary
Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Best Bets

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Best Bets

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3

    Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More

    College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary

    Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NFL Says Harris, Wright Ineligible In 2026 After Attempt To Play For LSU

    NFL Says Harris, Wright Ineligible In 2026 After Attempt To Play For LSU

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Houston Has Been Waiting 37 Years For A Night Like This

    Houston Has Been Waiting 37 Years For A Night Like This

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 3: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 3: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 3 Expert Picks: Back High Scoring In LSU-Ole Miss

    2026 College Football Week 3 Expert Picks: Back High Scoring In LSU-Ole Miss

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Arch Manning's Sense Of Humor And The Men Who Laughed Alongside Him

    Arch Manning's Sense Of Humor And The Men Who Laughed Alongside Him

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3
Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More
College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary
Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panthers vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Panthers vs. FalconsWatch Eagles vs. Titans on FOX One Watch Eagles vs. TitansWatch Vikings vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. BearsWatch Seahawks vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs. CardinalsWatch Commanders vs. Cowboys on FOX One Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes