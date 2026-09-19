Michigan Promoted? Oregon Relegated? Big Noon Kickoff Crew Makes Their Picks

Who's in, and who's out?

With FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" in London for an international showdown between Arizona State and Kansas, the crew answered a series of questions regarding whether some schools should be "promoted" or "relegated" based on their play through the first two-plus weeks of the college football season.

Promote: Brady Quinn: Colorado

"I love what I've seen from Colorado and Coach Prime [Deion Sanders]," BNK analyst Brady Quinn said when asked whether to promote Colorado or North Carolina. "I love how they've adapted. They're more physical at the line of scrimmage. They're running the football better, too.

"Offensively, I was kind of curious to see how things would be. They're building this program back, and they're doing it playing much better from the trenches, so I'm promoting Colorado."

Colorado, which is in its fourth season under Sanders, is off to a 2-0 start, with wins over Georgia Tech on the road in Week 1 (14-13) and Weber State in Week 2 (52-21). In their win over the Yellow Jackets, quarterback Julian Lewis led a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minute of play. The sophomore signal-caller then threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns while posting a 265.0 passer rating against the Wildcats.

Lewis and the Buffaloes, who are averaging 181.5 rushing yards per game, host the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

Relegate: Matt Leinart: Florida State

"I think it has got to be Florida State," BNK analyst Matt Leinart said when asked whether he would relegate Clemson or Florida State, who are each 1-1. "I was on those sidelines a couple weeks ago, and they [the Seminoles] were in a fourth quarter game, and the boo birds were out. They were booing the team, which I felt horrible for. They were booing the coach [Mike Norvell]. The Athletic Director gets fired.

"They have Alabama today, and they still got Virginia, Louisville and Miami four of the next five weeks, all ranked opponents, so I think it's going to be tough sledding for them."

Florida State, which is coming off a 5-7 season and won just seven games from 2024-25, fired Athletic Director Michael Alford earlier this week, furthering doubt over head coach Mike Norvell surviving the season.

After losing to SMU at home in Week 1, 27-24, the Seminoles beat New Mexico State in Week 2 (34-17). Florida State plays Alabama on the road on Saturday afternoon.

Promote: Urban Meyer: Michigan

"I'm going to promote Michigan," BNK analyst Urban Meyer said when asked whether to promote Michigan or Penn State, which is off to a 2-0 start under new head coach Matt Campbell. "They got a signature win for Kyle Whittingham and that coaching staff against the Oklahoma Sooners last week. They're playing elite defense, like Kyle Whittingham always does. [Quarterback] Bryce Underwood will get better."

After a controversial 13-12 Week 1 victory over Western Michigan that saw one second put back on the clock after an incomplete pass appeared to end the game — and Michigan won on a Hail Mary touchdown pass the very next play — the Wolverines defeated the then-No. 11-ranked Sooners in Week 2 (17-10). Michigan is in its first season under Whittingham, the former coach of the Utah Utes.

Relegate: Mark Ingram: Oregon

"I'm relegating Oregon," Mark Ingram said when asked whether to relegate Oregon or Ohio State, which blew a 20-point second-half lead to Texas last week. "Two weeks ago, they were my team to win the national championship, and they've just been laying eggs on me. They don't have an identity on offense. The trenches, which I thought was a strength, is weak."

After squeaking past Boise State, 34-27, the then-No. 6-ranked Ducks were upset by Oklahoma State in Week 2 (39-31). Oregon got back in the win column on Friday night, annihilating Portland State, 84-0.