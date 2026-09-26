Urban Meyer Rips Ohio State's No. 7 Ranking: 'That's a Joke'

The Ohio State Buckeyes have slipped in the AP Top 25 Poll in back-to-back weeks, and their former head coach is not pleased with the team's No. 7 ranking.

"No. 7? That's a joke," Urban Meyer said on this week's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff" ahead of Ohio State's Big Ten opener against Illinois (noon ET on FOX). "You better quit penalizing teams that go on the road and play these big-time non-conference games. … They are one of the top-three teams in America.

"The good news is when you play a tough team early in the season, weaknesses get exposed, and the weaknesses were exposed in Austin. But they have time to get those things right. Remember, they dominated Texas for three quarters."

Ohio State opened the 2026 season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

Following a 56-3 win at home over Ball State, the Buckeyes lost to the now-No. 1-ranked Longhorns in Austin, 24-23, after leading by 20 points with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter. Texas scored a touchdown on each of its last three possessions to win the game. The Buckeyes then beat Kent State at home, 59-3.

Ohio State blew a 20-point lead against Texas, which was the largest for a No. 1-ranked team since 1995. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Ohio State ranks first in the Big Ten in total yards (523.3 per game), second in passing yards (364.7 per game), third in points scored (46.0 per game) and ninth in rushing yards (153.8 per game). Quarterback Julian Sayin has thrown for 839 yards, six touchdowns and one interception, while boasting a 182.6 passer rating and completing 70.9% of his passes.

As for Sayin's playmakers, superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has reeled in 21 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns, while setting the Buckeyes' all-time record for receiving yards last week. On the ground, sophomore running back Bo Jackson has rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns, while fellow back Jakobi Jackson has rushed for 150 yards and four scores.

On the other side of the ball, the Buckeyes rank third in the Big Ten in opponent total yards (211.7 per game), fourth in opponent rushing yards (85.7 per game) and opponent points (10.0 per game) and fifth in opponent passing yards (126.0 per game). Fifth-year safety Earl Little Jr. has tallied a team-high 17 tackles, while junior linebacker Payton Pierce has logged 14 tackles and forced a fumble.

Meyer did offer up areas of weakness for the Buckeyes, though.

"The weakness, No. 1, is the red-zone offense," Meyer said about Ohio State. "It's a legit concern going all the way back to their losses against Indiana and Miami last year. Pass rush, they only have four sacks this year. And, finally, the rush defense; they gave up 70 yards rushing against Texas. The good news? You can get that fixed."

Ohio State currently has five ranked matchups remaining on its schedule: No. 17 Iowa, No. 5 Indiana, No. 12 USC, No. 20 Oregon and No. 18 Michigan.