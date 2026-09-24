Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 4

The West Virginia Mountaineers host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday in a Week 4 college football matchup on FS1.

Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in total offense, averaging 528 yards per game. The Cowboys pulled off one of the biggest upsets of Week 2 with a win over No. 6 Oregon, then followed it with a 59-0 rout of Murray State.

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker ranks second in the conference with 882 passing yards and has thrown eight touchdowns. The Cowboys also lead the Big 12 with 306.3 passing yards per game.

West Virginia has done its damage on the ground, leading the conference with 281.3 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and running back Cam Cook rank third and fourth, respectively, among Big 12 rushers.

Hawkins is coming off a five-touchdown performance in an upset win over rival Virginia. He rushed for 123 yards and three scores, then added 190 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Let’s take a look at the odds for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 26.

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Oklahoma State @ West Virginia Odds

Moneyline

West Virginia : -125 (bet $10 to win $18.00 total)

Oklahoma State: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Spread

West Virginia -1.5 : -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Oklahoma State +1.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Over/Under

Over 61.5 : -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 61.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Oklahoma State @ West Virginia Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Both offenses are scoring plenty of points and averaging more than 450 yards per game. This has the makings of an old-school Big 12 matchup: high-scoring, down to the wire and potentially decided by whoever has the ball last.

West Virginia allows the second-most yards per game in the conference at 365.7, and Oklahoma State could push that number higher. The Mountaineers, though, can lean on their run game to control the clock and keep the Cowboys’ offense on the sideline.

Both teams have the playmakers to put points on the board, and both defenses will have their hands full. Take over 61.5 in this Big 12 shootout.

The Pick: Over 61.5

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia