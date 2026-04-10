Before having a chance at the Super Bowl, you have to qualify for the playoffs.

What do the odds say about the NFL's next postseason tournament? Who will be in and who will be out? Let's see the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 15.

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To Make AFC Playoffs

Bills: -520 (bet $10 to win $11.92 total)

Ravens: -490 (bet $10 to win $12.04 total)

Chiefs: -290 (bet $10 to win $13.45 total)

Bengals: -275 (bet $10 to win $13.64 total)

Patriots: -148 (bet $10 to win $16.76 total)

Texans: -146 (bet $10 to win $16.85 total)

Jaguars: -146 (bet $10 to win $16.85 total)

Broncos: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Chargers: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.02 total)

Steelers: +136 (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

Colts: +205 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Jets: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Raiders: +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)

Titans: +830 (bet $10 to win $93 total)

Browns: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Dolphins: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Last Year's Field: Denver (1), Patriots (2), Jaguars (3), Steelers (4), Texans (5), Bills (6), Chargers (7)

What To Know: Buffalo and Baltimore saw their odds shorten drastically after Week 1 road wins at Houston and Indianapolis, respectively. The Bills put up 36 points on the NFL's best defense from a year ago, and a healthy Lamar Jackson had his way with the Colts, putting up 41 points. Those two teams appear to be in midseason form. The Chiefs also took a leap, after Patrick Mahomes & Co. dominated last year's AFC West champion Denver Broncos.

To Make NFC Playoffs

Rams: -320 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)

Lions: -215 (bet $10 to win $14.65 total)

49ers: -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)

Seahawks: -198 (bet $10 to win $15.05 total)

Eagles: -198 (bet $10 to win $15.05 total)

Bears: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)

Vikings: +112 (bet $10 to win $21.20 total)

Packers: +126 (bet $10 to win $22.60 total)

Cowboys: +132 (bet $10 to win $23.20 total)

Buccaneers: +132 (bet $10 to win $23.20 total)

Giants: +166 (bet $10 to win $26.60 total)

Saints: +205 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Falcons: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Panthers: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Commanders: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Cardinals: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Last Year's Field: Seahawks (1), Bears (2), Eagles (3), Panthers (4), Rams (5), 49ers (6), Packers (7)

What To Know: The defending Super Bowl and NFC West champion Seahawks are 1-0 with a win over New England, while the division rival Rams are 0-1 after a blowout loss against the 49ers. Still, L.A. is atop the oddsboard, while Detroit is second, San Francisco is third and Seattle is fourth. Why? Because Sam Darnold got hurt in the first quarter of that Week 1 win and will now miss around four weeks with a hip injury, according to reports.