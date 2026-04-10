2026-27 NFL Odds: Which Teams are Favored to Make the Playoffs?
Before having a chance at the Super Bowl, you have to qualify for the playoffs.
What do the odds say about the NFL's next postseason tournament? Who will be in and who will be out?
Let's see the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of April 10.
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To make AFC playoffs
Bills: -360 (bet $10 to win $12.78 total)
Ravens: -335 (bet $10 to win $12.99 total)
Patriots: -188 (bet $10 to win $15.32 total)
Chiefs: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)
Chargers: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)
Broncos: -156 (bet $10 to win $16.41 total)
Texans: -148 (bet $10 to win $16.76 total)
Bengals: -126 (bet $10 to win $17.94 total)
Jaguars: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Colts: +126 (bet $10 to win $22.60 total)
Steelers: +188 (bet $10 to win $28.80 total)
Titans: +385 (bet $10 to win $48.50 total)
Browns: +540 (bet $10 to win $64 total)
Raiders: +590 (bet $10 to win $69 total)
Jets: +810 (bet $10 to win $91 total)
Dolphins: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Last year's field: Denver (1), Patriots (2), Jaguars (3), Steelers (4), Texans (5), Bills (6), Chargers (7)
Takeaways:
- Buffalo, the team with the shortest odds to make the AFC playoffs, was the 6-seed last season.
- The Ravens and Chiefs have the second- and fourth-shortest odds to make the postseason, respectively. Both missed the playoffs last season, and Patrick Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL for Kansas City.
- The Bengals, despite missing the playoffs each of the last three seasons, are eighth on the board, ahead of Jacksonville, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.
To make NFC playoffs
Rams: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)
Seahawks: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)
Lions: -196 (bet $10 to win $15.10 total)
Eagles: -164 (bet $10 to win $16.10 total)
49ers: -156 (bet $10 to win $16.41 total)
Packers: -148 (bet $10 to win $16.76 total)
Cowboys: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)
Bears: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
Buccaneers: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)
Vikings: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Falcons: +194 (bet $10 to win $29.40 total)
Commanders: +198 (bet $10 to win $29.80 total)
Saints: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Panthers: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)
Giants: +295 (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)
Cardinals: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Last year's field: Seahawks (1), Bears (2), Eagles (3), Panthers (4), Rams (5), 49ers (6), Packers (7)
Takeaways:
- The defending Super Bowl and NFC West champion Seahawks are second on the board, behind division rival Los Angeles, which it beat in the NFC title game last season.
- The Lions and 49ers are third and fifth on the oddsboard, respectively. Both missed the playoffs last season.
- The Cowboys have shorter odds to make the postseason than defending NFC North champion Chicago and defending AFC South champion Carolina.
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