College Football
USC Linebacker Desman Stephens II Suspended One Game For Late Hit On Dante Moore
College Football

USC Linebacker Desman Stephens II Suspended One Game For Late Hit On Dante Moore

Published Sep. 27, 2026 3:16 p.m. ET

Following a late hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced a one-game suspension for linebacker Desman Stephens II.

"Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character," Riley said in a statement. "He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this."

The suspension comes amid controversy over the late hit that resulted in Moore being stretchered out of the Coliseum on a backboard and neck brace. Following his ejection, he was seen on the sideline laughing, celebrating with teammates, drawing criticism for showing little remorse.

"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game," Stephens II said in a statement. "Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable."

Both sidelines had to be separated following the play, as tensions boiled over with the quarterback being rushed to a local hospital. On Sunday morning, CBS Sports reported that Moore was diagnosed with a concussion.

Moore is expected to return to the field at some point this season. Until then, head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks' coaching staff will turn to backup quarterback Dylan Raiola.

With Moore out, Raiola led the Ducks to a 41-27 victory over the Trojans for their first ranked win of the season. He finished the game completing 19-of-25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Now that Moore will return at some point this season and the scare behind them, the Ducks now turn their attention to next week when they host an undefeated UCLA squad. Meanwhile, the Trojans will remain at home to face Washington on Saturday night.

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