College Football
Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Takes Multiple Shots At USC After Hit On QB Dante Moore
College Football

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Takes Multiple Shots At USC After Hit On QB Dante Moore

Published Sep. 27, 2026 2:55 p.m. ET

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning never misses an opportunity to make a statement, and Saturday night was no exception.

The Ducks pulled off a convincing 41-27 win over the No. 12 USC Trojans on the road, but it came at a steep price. Early in the game, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was carted off on a backboard and in a neck brace following a violent late hit by linebacker Desman Stephens II.

Tensions boiled over early, with players from both teams needing to be separated. Once the clock hit zero in Oregon's win, Lanning didn’t hold back, calling the Stephens hit "disgusting," and saying, "I don't think you'd ever see that from our players."

Lanning also took a jab at Lincoln Riley and the USC football program, pointing out that it took a visit from Oregon to fill the Los Angeles Coliseum. Through their first three home games, the Trojans have struggled to fill the stadium.

"It’s hard to play in a tough environment," Lanning said. "I told our players, I watched three of their TV games and I haven’t seen a game packed yet. It was packed tonight. So I guess when the Ducks show up, that’s how you fill up the Coliseum, and we got to take advantage of that."

Lanning didn’t stop there. 

He flexed his 3–0 record against the Trojans since arriving in Eugene, reinforcing the gap between the two programs. He then took a shot at USC's Hollywood image by suggesting the Trojans care more about glitz and concerts than actual football.

"Three wins against these guys," Lanning said. "I guess if you’re interested in winning football games and you’re from this area, you should go to Oregon. If you want to go to a Chris Brown concert, you should go here."

After struggling in Week 1 against Boise State and getting upset by Oklahoma State in Week 2, Lanning appears to have lit a fire under the Ducks. Sitting at 3-1 with a dominant win over USC, Oregon looks locked in heading into the heart of its Big Ten slate.

Moore is in concussion protocol but appears to have avoided serious injury. In his absence, backup Dylan Raiola led the Ducks to victory and will fill in until Moore's return. USC's Stephens, meanwhile, has reportedly been suspended a game by the team. 

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